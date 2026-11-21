Detroit Lions cornerback Rock Ya-Sin received a fine for a facemask in the team's Week 10 game against the New England Patriots.

Ya-Sin was fined $11,941 for a facemask that occurred in the third quarter of the Lions' 35-10 win over the Patriots. The veteran finished the game with two solo tackles, one being a tackle for loss and a pass defensed.

The Temple product has appeared in eight games up to this point, starting four. He's recorded 24 tackles, two for loss and a pass defensed. Ya-Sin has earned a 56.5 overall defensive grade from Pro Football Focus, with a 56.2 coverage grade.

Ya-Sin is in his second season with the Lions. He joined the team prior to last season, and the versatility he showed earned him a new deal as he re-upped on another one-year contract during the offseason.

With the offseason controversy involving Terrion Arnold, which led to the former first-round pick being released, Ya-Sin began the season as a starter in Detroit's defense opposite of D.J. Reed. His role diminished after some struggles early in the season, and he also suffered an injury that kept him out of the team's Week 5 game.

He's now in his eighth NFL season, as he entered the league as a second-round pick of the Indianapolis Colts. He played three years for the Colts before spending stints with the Las Vegas Raiders, Baltimore Ravens and San Francisco 49ers before landing in Detroit.

Ya-Sin returned to action after the team's bye week as part of their cornerback rotation. Reed suffered an injury against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 8, and Ya-Sin has re-entered the starting lineup each of the last two weeks as a result.

Defensive end Aidan Hutchinson was not fined in the team's Week 10 win, despite there being some uncertainty surrounding his first quarter sack of Patriots quarterback Drake Maye. The tackle, which preceeded a celebration that ended with Hutchinson suffering a season-ending injury, appeared to be a potential hip-drop tackle.

The NFL has handed out several fines for hip-drop tackles throughout the season, including one to Lions linebacker Jack Campbell. However, Hutchinson's tackle was ultimately deemed to not be a hip-drop.

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