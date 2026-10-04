Report: Detroit Lions Make Decision Regarding Sam LaPorta Extension

Detroit Lions and star tight end Sam LaPorta have reportedly decided to break off contract extension talks.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, "Barring a significant breakthrough, LaPorta is set to be a free agent in 2027 and would become one of the top free agents regardless of position. Detroit would also have the franchise tag available. The Lions continue to negotiate deals in-season and there is a chance they make another attempt at a deal that would make LaPorta one of the NFL's highest-paid tight ends."

Safety Brian Branch also does not have a contract extension. The team has not used the franchise tag much in recent seasons.

General manager Brad Holmes and the front office has rewarded several draft picks, paying out over a billion dollars in contract extensions since 2021.

Recently, Detroit restructured the contracts of Penei Sewell and Amon-Ra St. Brown to add additional cap space.

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With Joey Porter Jr. requesting a trade, reports surfaced Detroit was interested in making a trade for the talented defender.

Since a deal was not able to be made, the Lions may need to commit to another trade at the deadline.

Growth of Jackson Meeks

The Lions have now converted Jackson Meeks to a tight end.

Offensive coordinator Drew Petzing indicated this week the moment has not been too big for Meeks, but there is still room for growth, as he learns the nuances of the position.

“I think in terms of where it's going to go, a lot of that's going to be decided by him and how he goes out there and performs both mentally and physically. But was pleased, as you said, new position, new role, first time with the lights on," said Petzing. "Thought it wasn't too big for him. Thought he went in there and competed. There are always going to be things, 'Hey, we can clean this up a little bit. Are your eyes in the right place here? Make sure you're getting to these spots on your routes.' But I thought he did a nice job.”

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