Report: Lions Will Ink Former Cardinals, Titans LB To Practice Squad

After visiting the Detroit Lions Allen Park Performance Center, a decision was made on former Arizona Cardinals, Tennessee Titans linebacker Owen Pappoe.

According to multiple reports, the 26-year-old will ink a deal to join Detroit's practice squad.

Detroit's linebackers unit was in need of added depth this week after two players went down against the Minnesota Vikings with significant injuries.

Rookie linebacker Jimmy Rolder was lost for the remainder of the 2026 season due to a hamstring injury. Captain Jack Campbell is still hospitalized after a frightening neck injury suffered in the second half of a 19-15 Week 8 victory against a division rival.

According to an Athletic scouting report, "The Tigers’ two-year captain ran the fastest combine 40 (4.39) among the linebackers. The 6-foot, 225-pounder isn’t particularly big, but was an effective leader/communicator in the middle of the Auburn defense who should benefit as a run-and-chase, weakside linebacker at the next level. Pappoe had a pair of 90-tackle seasons at Auburn."

Additional Detroit Lions NFL Insider Analysis: Grading Week 8 Victory Against Minnesota Vikings at Ford Field

Head coach Dan Campbell was asked earlier this week how the coaching staff plans to prepare, if Campbell is out for the foreseeable future.

“Well, luckily we have some depth in there with (Malcolm Rodriguez) Rodrigo and (Trevor) Nowaske and (Derrick) Barnes. Those three guys and (Lions LB) Amen (Ogbongbemiga)’s been up for us, which is good," said the sixth-year NFL head man. "And then we have got (Joe) Bachie ready to roll.

"So, we may need a little bit of help. We're looking at everything. We'll adjust as we go. (Lions Executive Vice President and General Manager) Brad (Holmes) and I will get together here this afternoon, tomorrow and figure some of this out.”

The roster has been regularly updated regarding Campbell's current health status.

“Well, I think we acknowledge it, right? I mean, it's not going away," said Campbell. "That is what it is and it's important. And he's important to us and that he's okay is important. And so we acknowledge that, we talk about it and at the same time we get ready for this next opponent. So, I think you kind of do a little bit of both, honestly.”

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