Here are the 2026 Week 11 NFL power rankings and how the Detroit Lions placed, after their Week 10 victory against the New England Patriots.

Sports Illustrated

Power ranking: 9th

Previous ranking: 6th

I hate to knock the Lions down after a convincing win over the Patriots, but losing Jack Campbell and Aidan Hutchinson may be a bridge too far for this team to recover from. I think the Lions are still good enough to limp into the playoffs, but can this offense score at a historic rate to make up for all the attrition?

ESPN

Power ranking: 10th

Previous ranking: 10th

"There's a reason the Lions made Gibbs the NFL's highest-paid running back over the offseason. And he has proved to be worth every penny after a phenomenal start to his fourth season as the team's clear lead back. With 62 career touchdowns, the 24-year-old recently passed Hall of Famer Terrell Davis (61) for the most through a player's first four seasons in NFL history, per ESPN Research. His 1,384 scrimmage yards are the most a Lions player has produced through the first nine games of any season, and he has already scored 13 touchdowns."

The Athletic

Power ranking: 9th

Previous ranking: 8th

"Breakout player is Alim McNeill. The sixth-year defensive tackle already has a career high in sacks (6.5) and quarterback hits (11), and the Lions are going to need him more than ever with Aidan Hutchinson out due to injury. Detroit proved again Sunday that its offense is Super Bowl-worthy, but the defense is 28th in the league in defensive EPA (minus-5.2 per 100 snaps)."

Fox Sports

Power ranking: 9th

Previous ranking: 10th

"It certainly helped the Lions that they knocked Patriots QB Drake Maye out early, but don’t underestimate how much their offense was clicking in Germany this past Sunday even before that happened. And the defense has taken a huge step up since the return of safety Brian Branch. Alas, that defense also took a huge hit in Week 10 with the loss of defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, who tore his ACL while, of all things, jumping to celebrate a sack. Losing their best pass-rusher is undoubtedly a huge blow and will put even more pressure on their powerful offense. For now, though, the Lions are rolling with five straight wins."

USA Today

Power ranking: 10th

Previous ranking: 6th

"Barring another catastrophic injury, hard to envision a scenario where this team misses the playoffs. But it might be wise to begin conserving RB Jahmyr Gibbs' touches, because he may need 30 per game in January if this team is going to make any kind of Super Bowl push."

Fansided

Power ranking: 10th

Previous ranking: 12th

"They have made some very notable improvements on defense are deserve major kudos for that. But losing Aiden Hutchinson for what sounds like the season is just a massive, massive blow. This ownership group never adds in-season like it should and doesn’t take payroll where it should go and that is going to prove to be a big problem in the end, again."

Bleacher Report

Power ranking: 9th

Previous ranking: 8th

"When the Lions play like they did Sunday in Germany, they are more than capable of winning the Super Bowl.

The offense is as loaded as any in the league. Jared Goff topped 300 passing yards and threw three touchdown passes. Running back Jahmyr Gibbs had over 250 total yards and scored twice. Wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown also scored twice, on a pair of long catch-and-runs.

It's a defense that is vastly improved over the last month that really puts the Lions over the top when everything is working, and that defense suffered a potentially catastrophic loss in Week 10. While celebrating a first-quarter sack, star edge-rusher Aidan Hutchinson suffered a knee injury, and the fear is that it is season-ending.

If that's the case, the Lions are in trouble in the NFC North—and done as a legit contender to represent the NFC in Super Bowl LXI."

Sporting News

Power ranking: 8th

Previous ranking: 10th

"The Lions are up to a five-game winning streak after starting 2-2. Amon-Ra St. Brown's monster game in Munich reminds that Jared Goff has fully embraced an aggressive wide receiver-centric offense. The simplicity of the production has them flying under the radar a little to other NFC contenders."

CBS Sports

Power ranking: 8th

Previous ranking: 8th

"The loss of Aidan Hutchinson with a knee injury could be a damning blow to this defense. The high-powered offense might need to score even more."

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