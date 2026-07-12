Roundtable: Which Lions Rookie Will Make Noise at 2026 Training Camp?

The Detroit Lions OnSI staff reacts to the biggest news and makes predictions for the upcoming season in this week's roundtable.

1.) What is your response to ESPN's Mike Clay ranking Penei Sewell as the NFL's 10th-best tackle?

Vito Chirco: I think it was a bit low considering how much Penei has accomplished through his first five seasons in the league. However, he is transitioning to left tackle, which is arguably a harder spot on the line to man than right tackle. With that said, I can't be too critical of Clay ranking him No. 10.

Christian Booher: It's surprising to see him that low, as many analysts have him near the top of their lists and he was recently named the best at his position by coaches who were polled by ESPN. Clay's ranking caught plenty of backlash, as Lions fans wholeheartedly defended Sewell.

While I do think that Sewell could have some bumps in the road this year as he transitions to left tackle, I still think he's one of the elite players on any offensive line and believe he belongs higher on rankings than No. 10.

2.) Which rookie will you be paying attention to most at training camp?

Chirco: I'm going to be keeping close tabs on Michigan products Derrick Moore and Jimmy Rolder, both of whom were drafted by the Lions this past April. With that said, though, I'll be most intrigued by Moore since I truly believe he has a chance at capturing the starting EDGE job opposite Aidan Hutchinson coming out of camp. And as the 2026 campaign progresses, I believe he'll prove to be Detroit's second-most reliable EDGE rusher.

Booher: I will be keeping the closest eye on the performance of Blake Miller. The rookie needs to be impactful right away and could win a starting job, so there will be some attention he has to deal with as far as trying to be the replacement for Taylor Decker.

Another rookie who could turn heads in training camp is Keith Abney. With Terrion Arnold's release opening up a starting spot, Abney will get an honest look from the coaching staff to see if he's worthy of an opportunity in 2026.

3.) Who will have more receiving yards this year: Jahmyr Gibbs or Isaac TeSlaa?

Chirco: I believe that TeSlaa, entering his second season, will double his receiving output from a year ago and produce about 500 receiving yards. However, I still believe that the do-it-all Gibbs, coming off a 616-yard receiving campaign, will exceed that total in 2026.

Booher: I think TeSlaa will have more receiving yards this season, as even though Gibbs will get plenty of targets TeSlaa's ability to win downfield and in contested situations will be the difference maker.

With all the weapons the Lions have, Gibbs may even get a smaller target share. There has been a ton of praise and optimism heaved in TeSlaa's direction this offseason, as the hype train seems to be indicative of a big year for him.

4.) Who will have a better season this year: Alim McNeill or Sam LaPorta?

Chirco: I'm going to go with LaPorta. I know there might be a bit of an injury concern with the Pro Bowl tight end coming off last season. However, I don't trust McNeill very much. And at the end of the day, I believe that Laporta will end up having the more productive season.

Booher: This is a big season for both players. McNeill is looking to prove that last year's down performance was a fluke, while LaPorta is entering a contract year. For this season, I'm going to say LaPorta has a better year than McNeill.

McNeill could certainly jump back in and have another big season, but LaPorta's impact on the offense is massive. He's available at all three levels of the field for Jared Goff, and as a result I'm expecting him to have a big impact on this year's team.

5.) Which Detroit Lions player would you watch a baseball game with?

Chirco: This is an easy one for me. I'm going to go with DT Alim McNeill, who possesses the most impressive baseball background on Detroit’s roster. He was a standout baseball player at Sanderson High School in Raleigh, North Carolina, with a penchant for hitting the long ball. I'd love to take in a Tigers game with him this summer.

Booher: My choice is going to be Derrick Barnes. Barnes is an interesting player who I'd like to learn more about as he enters his sixth NFL season. Additionally, he seems to be set up to have a big year with his role possibly expanding due to the loss of Alex Anzalone. As a result, Barnes could have some interesting insights on how he's been preparing that he could share.