ESPN Analyst Mike Clay Rips Lions Fans, Defends Criticism of Penei Sewell

Detroit Lions offensive tackle Penei Sewell expressed he felt his play in 2025 was not up to his own personal standards.

ESPN NFL analyst Mike Clay drew the ire of Lions' supporters for only ranking Sewell as the tenth-best offensive tackle heading into 2026.

Clay noted that Sewell's pass block win rate was the lowest of his career last season (89.6%) and that he was only the 17th-best offensive lineman in the league.

Supporters quickly took to social media to share that the former first-round pick was a three-time All-Pro and was recently ranked as the top overall offensive tackle by league coaches and executives.

Clay replied to criticisms and rebuttals on social media, after Sewell was ranked as the No. 1 offensive tackle in the NFL, "Half of the analysis seems to agree with PBWR, which is interesting. A friendly reminder that the ratings on the chart are not my opinion - they’re a compilation of pass and rush win rates, PFF grade, draft capital, and playing time. Always open to suggestions on good, objective measures for OL evaluation. Bring it!"

Many supporters indicated that ESPN's analytical models are based on subjective measures and that Sewell's play on the field speaks for itself.

Clay expressed that Lions fans were just complaining based on the rankings and asked for analytical proof that Sewell was the top lineman, as opposed to whining on social media.

He upset many by stating publicly Lions' fans do not watch tape of other offensive linemen across the league.

"First of all, the metrics used are on the chart," Clay explained. "Second, I know no one commenting has watched tape of the other linemen (let alone minimal objective analysis of Sewell), nor done near the work our team has studying these guys. You’re mad about a stat. Instead of whining, prove evidence of why it’s wrong and I’ll adjust! Have a nice day."

One supporter pointed out, "You're gonna have to explain why you hate the Lions so much. Every year you under rank them. Penei is the best T in football by a pretty wide margin and you have him 8th? 9th? It's like you're trolling here."

Another expressed, "If Sewell has a rating below 8 on any blocking metric, your metric is wrong."

Sewell is entering his sixth NFL season and is expected to lineup at left tackle, following the departure of veteran Taylor Decker.

Updated 2026 NFL Offensive Line projected starters and ratings pic.twitter.com/voK04kDNZe — Mike Clay (@MikeClayNFL) July 9, 2026

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