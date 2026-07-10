Terrion Arnold Will Not Wear Tether, Has Been Contacted By Four Teams

Former Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold appeared in court in Florida on Friday, and during that session the teams who are interested in him were revealed.

Arnold's agent, Nicole Lynn, explained that the cornerback has heard from the New York Jets, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts and Seattle Seahawks. Lynn stated that Arnold had a workout with the Houston Texans on Thursday, and reports indicate that he has visits with two other teams lined up next week.

During the hearing, Lynn noted that the hearing to decide whether or not he would have to wear an ankle monitor is what had kept teams from signing him. Lynn said there was a high likelihood that Arnold signs with a team in the next 45 days.

"I would hate to put a time limit to be honest with you, but I think there's a really good shot," Lynn said, via the Detroit Free Press. "I mean there's a shot that he's signed tomorrow, let's be super clear, but we'll see."

The Jets are a team to watch in this scenario, as they are coached by Aaron Glenn, who was previously the Lions' defensive coordinator and worked with Arnold during his rookie season.

Should Arnold sign with another team, his ongoing legal matter could result in him being put on the Commissioner's Exempt List, which is a form of paid administrative leave where he would be with the team that signed him but would not count against their roster.

This discussion was had as part of a hearing to decide whether or not Arnold would have to wear a tether while awaiting trial for felony kidnapping and robbery charges. His attorney, Harvey Steinberg, noted during his pretrial detention hearing that wearing a tether would make it difficult for him to continue playing football.

Ultimately, the court denied the state's motion to have him wear a tether, but he remains confined to his Florida residence save for work or legal meetings. He was allowed to not wear a tether at his initial hearing last week as judge Christopher Sabella noted that his popularity and status as an athlete would make it difficult for him to not follow the rules of his confinement.

Originally a first-round pick of the Detroit Lions in 2024, Arnold was released just hours after his pretrial detention hearing on June 29, where he was granted a $1 million bond. He cleared waivers officially earlier this week, and is a free agent who can sign anywhere.

He is facing four counts of kidnapping and four counts of armed robbery for his role in an alleged plot designed as retribution after he had goods stolen in February.