Three Trades Lions Could Make to Acquire Budda Baker

If the Detroit Lions are looking to be aggressive at the 2026 trade deadline, one target could be on the team they just defeated.

With the Arizona Cardinals off to a rough start and having already made one deal, safety Budda Baker could be a candidate to be traded. The Cardinals traded Marvin Harrison Jr. on Sunday, and could be looking to add more draft capital.

Though the Lions are set to get a key part of their defense in Brian Branch back from injury, there is still some uncertainty looming at the safety position with Kerby Joseph still dealing with a lingering knee injury.

With the cap space available, the Lions could make a big splash and acquire Baker before the Nov. 10 trade deadline. Here are three possible proposals involving Baker that could land the Lions more help at the safety position.

Proposal one

Lions trade: 2027 third-round pick, 2028 sixth-round pick.

Cardinals trade: Baker, 2028 fifth-round pick.

This would be an option if the Lions are looking to get some capital back in return, hence a bit of an overpay with a third-round pick. The consensus on Baker's value is that it would take a mid-round pick, as he's 30 years old and still on the hook for another season of an expensive contract.

For Detroit, the deal makes sense as they'd add future capital along with 1.5 seasons of the former All-Pro safety. His versatility and ability to get after opposing quarterbacks with well-timed blitzes, as Detroit saw Sunday, would add another layer to Detroit's defense.

Proposal two

Lions trade: 2027 fourth-round pick.

Cardinals trade: Baker.

This is the best estimate for what it may take for Detroit to land Baker straight up. Because he's on the older side, as well as the money he's still due, the asking price may not be super high even with all the accolades he's accumulated throughout his career.

Baker is well-worth a fourth-round pick for Detroit given their current safety situation. While the overall likelihood of this deal depends on Joseph's prognosis, there's a real argument to be made that he would elevate the defense.

Proposal three

Lions trade: TE Sam LaPorta, 2027 third-round pick.

Cardinals trade: Baker, EDGE Josh Sweat, 2027 fourth-round pick.

To be clear: LaPorta is by all means a cornerstone player for Detroit. Even with recent rumors about contract extension talks reaching an impasse between player and team, the Lions' track record suggests that eventually a deal will get done or the team will use the franchise tag to keep him for another year.

However, for the sake of making a blockbuster deal, why not include LaPorta in a hypothetical deal? The Cardinals already have one of the NFL's best tight ends in Trey McBride, and adding LaPorta would add another passing threat and give new head coach Mike LaFleur the ability to scheme up some unique 12 personnel looks.

Meanwhile, the Lions would get two defensive difference makers. Like Baker, Arizona's current situation has lent credence to the thought that Sweat could be dealt. Sweat asked for a trade during the offseason, with the Lions being a natural fit at the time due to their need for pass-rush help.

Even with early returns being positive on the addition of D.J. Wonnum, the Lions could always use more help for a defense that currently leads the league in sacks, and with LaPorta's contract expiring they could capitalize even with how expensive this deal would be given Sweat and Baker's contracts.