The Underrated Lions Addition Who Could Change Everything This Season

The Detroit Lions are banking on veteran defensive back Christian Izien to have a chip on his shoulder this upcoming NFL season.

After his career began with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he eventually saw his playing time diminish in 2025.

The NFC South squad made the decision to play Tykee Smith more, forcing the former Rutgers defensive back into more of a reserve role.

As a result, Izien made the decision to ink a one-year free agent deal to prove himself again in Detroit.

The versatile defensive back is able to play both safety spots and can also step in and play nickel cornerback, if needed.

ESPN recently listed Izien as the Lions nonstarter everyone needs to know.

"If Branch is healthy enough to play, he'll spend a lot of time in the slot, which will require a third safety on the field. Izien started 10 games for Tampa Bay in 2024, with 75 combined tackles and good coverage metrics, then lost his job to Tykee Smith last season," writes NFL analyst Aaron Schatz. "Can Izien play an important role for the Lions this season?"

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Paired with Chuck Clark, the defense added smart veterans who are able to communicate effectively, giving defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard the option to call multiple defensive plays, when there are certain looks presented by opposing offenses.

"Having smart guys allows Shep to be more creative with his play-calling, and it allows Shep to be right more than he's wrong," said assistant head coach/safeties coach Jim O'Neil. "Because he can give those guys the flexibility, right along with Jack Campbell, right, to be the alphas in the back end and get us where we need to be in the best position to make plays.

"That is huge in today's football game," O'Neil added. "You can't just have a single play call, line up and play, or 'Hey, my eyes are here.' There's multiple levels to every call, and there's multiple things happening before the ball is even snapped."

This spring, Izien and Clark have rotated at multiple different spots to allow the coaching staff to evaluate how to put experienced players in the best position to succeed each week.

Also, by having Izien playing as the down safety some practices and then playing high during others, it gives the team flexibility to use the 26-year-old in different ways, especially when Brian Branch and Kerby Joseph return to the field.

"Speaking with a majority of teams I spoke with in free agency, my versatility was always brought up. I know how much that's valued in this league," Izien told reporters when he signed with his new team. "Only 53 guys can dress, and having the ability to play multiple positions out there is always an addition to a team and is going to be something teams look for."

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