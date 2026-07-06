Why Rock Ya-Sin Can Excel as Lions Starting Cornerback

The Detroit Lions are evaluating their depth options at the cornerback position after the offseason took an unfortunate turn.

Cornerback Terrion Arnold, the team's first-round pick in 2024 and a presumed starter this season, was released amidst an ongoing legal matter. As a result, the Lions could be in the market for help at the position.

However, the team does have some options that could give them exactly what they need. One such player is veteran Rock Ya-Sin, who wound up being a very solid contributor for the Lions last year and was re-signed as a result of his performance.

Ya-Sin is entering his eighth NFL season and had what some believe was a career resurgence last year. Prior to that campaign in Detroit, his role had been dwindling as he was bouncing around different organizations.

However, starting with the preseason he proved that he had plenty of value. Whether it was at cornerback, nickel or safety, Ya-Sin displayed versatility in training camp that ultimately helped him make the roster and contribute.

He wound up making six starts last season, getting the majority of his work in at cornerback. These came as starts in place of injured teammates, such as when D.J. Reed and Arnold both had their stints on injured reserve.

Now, with Arnold off the roster, Ya-Sin immediately looks to be the first option for the team to work opposite of Reed. He'll have to fend off some competition, but based on his body of work from last season and the fact that he filled in admirably during the team's 'Legion of Whom' stretch indicates that the team has confidence in him to get the job done.

One intriguing element of the Lions' offseason amidst the Arnold ordeal was the fact that head coach Dan Campbell said Arnold would have to earn his job back. Arnold was limited during organized team activities, but spent most of his time working with the second-team while Ya-Sin and Rakestraw were playing with the starters.

While this absolutely could be a simple case of easing Arnold back into the mix, hindsight indicates that the team may just have been preparing Ya-Sin or Rakestraw to become a starter.

Ya-Sin scored highly in multiple categories that could indicate he's due for a solid year in 2026. Last year, he posted a minuscule missed tackle rate of 4.3 percent, which shows he can be reliable as a run defender.

Additionally, Ya-Sin allowed an opposing passer rating of 77.7. This mark was second-lowest among any Detroit regulars in the secondary, higher than only Kerby Joseph who was limited to just six games due to injury.

As the Lions navigate the turbulent offseason that it's been, having a steady veteran like Ya-Sin on the roster has proven to have its benefits. Now, he could wind up being a massive part of the team's success in 2026.