Can Lions Survive Vikings, Playoffs With Shaky Defense?
The Detroit Lions defensed was gashed throughout their Week 17 tilt with San Francisco.
Though they were able to generate a pair of takeaways and ultimately win the game, the porous effort at times raises concerns about how the Lions' defense will hold up in the postseason.m
Coordinator Aaron Glenn has been forced to make several personnel adjustments do to various injuries to the defense. The team acquired edge rusher Za'Darius Smith at the trade deadline, and while the veteran has three sacks for Detroit in his time with the team, he was absent from the box score in the win over the 49ers.
Getting more from Smith, and the pass rush as a whole can be a key to helping the defense get more stops throughout a winner-take-all regular season finale against Minnesota and the postseason.
“While (Smith) wasn’t asked to necessarily carry the defense, he is th emost proven guy that that they have down there with all the injuries. The Lions do need more from him," said co-host Christian Booher. "He was kind of a non-factor. He had a couple of pressures but no sacks, and no tackles or assisted tackles. The Lions need more. He’s a guy that’s done it at a high level for a long time in this league, and the Lions can’t say they have a lot of that on the defensive line with injuries taking out key guys like Aidan Hutchinson and Alim McNeill. So they’re gonna have to find some way to get after the quarterback.”
The latest 'Lone Wolves' podcast explores the superb performances of offensive stars Jared Goff, Jahmyr Gibbs and Jameson Williams, analyzes potential solutions for the defense and previews next week's showdown with Minnesota.
