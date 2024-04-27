10 Players for Lions to Target on Day 3 of NFL Draft
Through two days of the NFL Draft, the Detroit Lions have made two selections.
Both picks made by Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell have been used to add cornerbacks. Both Terrion Arnold and Ennis Rakestraw Jr. are among the top players at their position in the class.
As a result of the secondary focus, the Lions could have an open approach to the third and final day of the event.
Here are 10 players that would fit the Lions on Day 3, sorted by their projected round.
Fourth Round
Note: The Lions do not currently own a fourth-round selection. In order to acquire these players, the Lions would have to trade up.
Javon Baker, WR, UCF
Baker is one of the most explosive players in the draft. A first-team All-Big 12 player for the Knights last year, he logged over 1,000 receiving yards. He fits the big-body need the Lions have at 6-foot-1, and excels on contested catches.
He'll need polish in his routes to reach his potential at the NFL level, but there's plenty to like about the physicality he plays with. The Lions have made a habit of drafting players with similar styles to Baker's, regardless of position.
Mason McCormick, IOL, South Dakota State
Even though he played at the FCS level, McCormick was one of the best run-blockers in all of college football, based on Pro Football Focus' grades. He had a run-blocking mark of 90.8, as he established dominance in his fits and routinely worked up to the second level.
McCormick was expected to be a Day 2 pick, so plenty of teams could look to move up and land him early in the fourth round.
Fifth Round
Lions' pick: 164
Gabriel Murphy, EDGE, UCLA
The knock on Murphy is his arm-length, which can be detrimental for a pass-rusher looking to be successful at the NFL level. However, he put on a nice showing at the combine, with the second-highest vertical jump at his position and a 4.68 40-yard dash.
Murphy did a good job of stopping the run last year with 16 tackles for loss, and added eight sacks to assert himself in that aspect. He could be given time to develop behind the likes of Josh Paschal and James Houston, but also has the traits to compete for a spot right away.
Ethan Driskell, OT, Marshall
An imposing figure standing in at 6-foot-8, Driskell is an intriguing prospect from the Group of Five level. He allowed just 20 pressures on 508 true pass-blocking snaps last season for the Thundering Herd, via Pro Football Focus.
A background in basketball is shown in his footwork, as he displays a strong ability to always be in the right position. With his size and footwork, he could develop into a steal, with time to grow behind the Lions' tandem of Taylor Decker and Penei Sewell.
Will Reichard, K, Alabama
The Lions have struggled to find a consistent answer at kicker since Holmes and Campbell took over in 2021. Right now, Michael Badgley is the lone option on the roster. Though the organization likes Badgley, Holmes has voiced a desire to bring in competition.
Reichard was one of the best at the position throughout his collegiate career, and has a history of nailing clutch kicks. He hit 10 kicks of 50-plus yards throughout his career, and never struggled with the routine kicks. With the Lions' recent history of drafting Alabama players, it would only be fitting if Holmes picked their all-time leader in points.
Sixth Round
Lions' picks: 201, 205
Sione Vaki, S, Utah
Vaki may be the most popular potential fit for the Lions in the late rounds. He took a top-30 visit to the organization, and is viewed as a scheme and style fit based on his play style.
With experience playing on both sides of the ball for the Utes, he'd undoubtedly be an instant contributor on special teams. He'd also provide much-needed safety depth, as the Lions only have three true safeties on roster.
Cornelius Johnson, WR, Michigan
If the Lions wait to add a receiver, Johnson might be a solid answer within the final two rounds. His production was limited in Michigan's run-heavy offense, but there's a lot to like about what he did in his opportunities, as well as his play-style.
Johnson has the frame to be a downfield threat at the next level, and had a nice showing at the East-West Shrine Bowl. His abilities are reminiscent of another former Michigan wideout in Nico Collins, who had a huge year for the Houston Texans last year.
Khristian Boyd, DT, Northern Iowa
Boyd is a small-school prospect who the Lions have shown interest in, as he took a top-30 visit to the organization during the offseason. He wasn't invited to the NFL combine, and was forced to show off his skills at a separate pro day where he was unable to run due to a groin injury.
Boyd was a team captain for the Panthers in 2023, and logged 3.5 sacks playing the nose tackle position. The Lions have D.J. Reader, who will handle the majority of the work at that position, along with Brodric Martin. So, Boyd would be afforded time to develop.
Seventh Round
Lions' pick: 249
Trevor Keegan, IOL, MIchigan
Keegan was one of the driving forces who spurned the NFL Draft in order to help lead Michigan to the 2023 national championship. He was a consistent player despite not reaching the elite level of production in either the run-or-pass-blocking categories.
Still, there's a lot to like about the potential fit between he and the Lions based on his mentality. He was a key part of the Wolverines' ability to dominate opponents on the ground. As a result, Keegan would jell nicely with the culture, and provide depth behind Graham Glasgow and Kevin Zeitler.
Trey Taylor, S, Air Force
Taylor is an intriguing safety prospect who has all the skills to be a core special teamer. He had good production at the collegiate level, intercepting six passes.
A big part of his success comes from instincts, as he is not viewed as a prospect with elite speed. Still, he plays fast and knows where to be, which would allow him to be a threat in the secondary.