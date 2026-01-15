Mics Caught Mike Tomlin’s Classy Message to Texans Coach in Final Steelers Game

Mike Tomlin didn’t get to end his honorable 19-season Steelers’ tenure with a much-sought-after playoff win this year, but he did close it out with one last classy gesture.

The Steelers were knocked out of the playoffs on Monday in a wild-card loss to the Texans, during which Aaron Rodgers & Co. got blown out in an ugly 30-6 beatdown at home. Pittsburgh had quietly snuck into this year’s postseason thanks to a fortuitous missed field goal by the Ravens in their regular season finale, and Tomlin, who was hoping to clinch his first playoff victory since 2016, wasn’t taking anything for granted.

The now-ex-Steelers coach and Texans coach DeMeco Ryans were mic’d up ahead of their wild-card showdown, one that—unbeknownst to fans and players alike—would later take on a special significance as Tomlin’s final game in charge. Before kickoff, Tomlin met up with Ryans and appeared to carry somewhat of a “Carpe diem” mindset heading into the matchup.

“We livin’, ain’t we brother? Much respect for you and your group,” Tomlin told Ryans before the game.

“Same to you, bro. Man, outstanding job,” Ryans replied.

“Man, ain’t it cool? Come on man, we livin’. Let’s live tonight. Let’s do right by this game tonight. ... Nothing but respect and love, brother. No doubt. Every day of our lives, we own it,” Tomlin said.

Then, after the final whistle, Tomlin shared a sweet moment with Ryans during the traditional postgame coaches handshake at midfield.

“Great job, brother man,” Tomlin told Ryans. “All the best, man. Go do it.”

Nothing but class from the Steelers great.

Tomlin announced Tuesday he was stepping down as Steelers coach after 19 years at the helm, paving the way for a momentous change in an organization that had long grown accustomed to Tomlin’s fiery brand of leadership and unshakeable spirit and resolve. In 2026, the future of the Steelers will be as volatile as its been in two decades, with veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers likely having played his last snap in Pittsburgh as well.

Whatever the future may hold for the much-revered Tomlin, whether it’s jumping into a media gig or simply spending time with his family, he’ll have bowed out on his own terms leaving behind a one-of-a-kind legacy in Pittsburgh. And that, certainly, deserves a standing ovation.

