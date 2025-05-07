NFL Insider Expects Steelers Will Continue to Add at WR Following Pickens Trade
The Pittsburgh Steelers' wide receiver room is down one after an early Wednesday morning trade that saw wideout George Pickens dealt to the Dallas Cowboys. But it might not stay that way for long.
Per NFL insider Ian Rapoport, it would be a shock if Pittsburgh did not add another receiver to replace Pickens in the coming weeks and months.
"I would be surprised if the Steelers are done at the receiver position," he said during an appearance on Good Morning Football. "Likely to at least sign one more and there are a couple talented receivers still on the market."
Listen to his comments below:
Already, we have seen rumblings that Rapoport could be correct. Just hours after Pickens and the Cowboys agreed to terms, there was talk that New York Jets wide receiver Allen Lazard is "in play" to be traded to Pittsburgh, yet another sign that free agent quarterback Aaron Rodgers could be joining the Black and Gold. While with the Jets, Rodgers influenced Gang Green to acquire Lazard from the Green Bay Packers. And in April, Lazard was reported to have agreed to a large pay cut to stay with the Jets after nothing came of his push to be traded.
Pittsburgh's receiving corps now consists of DK Metcalf, Calvin Austin III, Robert Woods, Scotty Miller, Ben Skowronek, Roc Taylor, Ke'Shawn Williams, and Roman Wilson.
In any event, we'll see what happens; it has been a big offseason for the Steelers, and it doesn't look like the front office is shying away from any major moves.