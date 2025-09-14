NFL Week 2 Awards: Chiefs Fan Wears Hilariously Bad Taylor Swift Shirt
Sunday's Week 2 NFL slate got off to an electric start with the Cowboys beating the Giants, 40-37, in a game that got absolutely wild in the final moments of the fourth quarter thanks to a ridiculous touchdown pass by Russell Wilson and a 64-yard field goal by Brandon Aubrey.
Then it continued with the Eagles going into Arrowhead and beating the Chiefs in a rematch of last season's Super Bowl.
Throw in a few wild endings (Bengals beating the Jaguars with a touchdown in the final seconds, and the Colts beating the Broncos with a field goal in the final seconds) and it made for one heck of a day for sitting on your couch and doing nothing.
Let's look back at the action and hand out some very important awards for the best, worst and funniest moments from Sunday.
Most interesting Taylor Swift shirt: This one seen in Kansas City.
The pop star wasn't at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday to watch Travis Kelce and the Chiefs battle the Eagles in a Super Bowl rematch, so this fan's shirt did its best to make Swift's presence felt.
Look at this Taylor Swift tank top:
The best job of making a 64-yard field at the buzzer look like a chip shot: Brandon Aubrey.
The Cowboys kicker made this look way too easy. This boot sent the game to overtime, where he then later won it with a simple 46-yard kick.
Best job by a head coach of throwing a challenge flag 900 yards: Nick Sirianni.
The Eagles coach gave this toss everything he had. Respect.
Best photo of two QBs who really care about each other: This one of Joe Flacco and Lamar Jackson.
Jackson and Flacco used to be teammates in Baltimore. But on Sunday they faced off against each other, with Jackson and the Ravens getting an easy win over Flacco and the Browns.
The two friends shared the best moment after the game. Just look at this photo of the two QBs:
Worst INT thrown by a QB who’s making over $50 million this season: Tua Tagovailoa.
Tua and the Dolphins fell to 0-2 on the season with a 33-27 loss at home to the Patriots. With a little over two minutes left in the game, the QB had a chance to lead his team down the field to win, but instead he threw one of the worst interceptions you'll ever see.
What was he trying to do here?
Worst job of trying to be a serious offensive lineman: James Hudson.
Hudson kicked off Sunday's game against the Cowboys by being called for four penalties on the opening drive. One of those came on this play, when he tried to slap a Cowboys rusher:
Not great! He was quickly benched after that drive, a decision that he didn't seem to love.
Worst job of screwing up a good thing: NFL RedZone.
The ads are one thing, but this new look for the NFL RedZone on Sunday was so much worse. Why use the entire screen to show the game when you can put two meaningless red bars on each side of the screen!?
Come on, Scott Hanson. Tell them to knock that off!
Worst job of knowing where the line of scrimmage was: Trevor Lawrence.
The Jaguars lost a game they probably should have won on Sunday, falling to the Bengals on a last-second touchdown. While Lawrence had a decent afternoon, this was not one of his best moments.
Look at how far past the line of scrimmage he was when he threw this pass:
Best job of jumping over a defender like it was nothing: Jaylen Warren.
The Steelers lost at home to the Seahawks, but this was a pretty sweet move by their running back.
Best line by a Super Bowl champ’s grandparents: This one by Cooper Dejean’s.
DeJean had a pick-six against Mahomes in the Super Bowl last season, and his grandparents had fun reminding some Chiefs fans about that at Arrowhead on Sunday.
Best job by a player of making the team's mascot part of a celebration: Cam Bynum.
The Colts DB made Blue's day by getting him involved in this happy moment after an interception.
Best job by a 40-year-old QB of trying his very best to catch up to a much younger and faster player: Joe Flacco.
You have to give Flacco some credit here, as he really did try to make a play after throwing an interception in the Browns' loss to the Ravens.
Most interesting pregame wardrobe by a player who wanted to wear a suit but still show off his legs: Travis Kelce.
Kelce wanted to wear a suit to Sunday's game against the Eagles, but apparently he also didn't want to wear pants, so he went with some suit shorts. Of course.
Check out this pregame look by the Chiefs' star tight end:
Best job of using a football as a purse: Simone Biles.
The gymnastics legend was in Detroit to watch her husband play the Lions. And look at the sweet purse she was seen rocking on the sidelines before the game:
Worst job of handling an easy kickoff: Kaleb Johnson.
The Steelers rookie touched the ball on a pivotal kickoff against the Seahawks and then just let it roll into the end zone, where Seattle pounced on it to take a 24-14 lead.