NFL Week 8 Schedule 2025: Full List of Games, Times & TV Info

A complete look at the NFL's Week 8 slate.

Mike Kadlick

The Eagles and Giants will face off for the second time in three weeks.
The Eagles and Giants will face off for the second time in three weeks. / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Week 7 in the NFL came to a close on Monday night with games in both Detroit and Seattle, closing out yet another weekend of dramatic, storyline-filled football.

For starters, Joe Flacco and Aaron Rodgers duked it out in what was dubbed the "Icy Hot Bowl" on Thursday night, with the latter's Bengals coming out on top in a 33-31 win. Then, on Sunday, we saw Mike Vrabel and the Patriots get some much deserved revenge over the Titans, the Chiefs shut out their division-rival Raiders—with Mahomes dropping an F-bomb while trying to draw Vegas offsides—and the Broncos mount an epic, 19-point comeback thanks to a 33-point fourth quarter, the most in the final frame since 2022.

And now? We're onto Week 8. Here's a look at the entire upcoming slate with dates, times, and where to watch each contest.

NFL Week 8 Schedule

Who Is Playing on Thursday Night Football This Week?

Home Team

Away Team

Time

Where to Watch

Los Angeles Chargers

Minnesota Vikings

8:15 p.m. ET

Prime Video

Fresh off a six-point home loss to the Eagles, the 3-3 Vikings are headed West on a short week to take on the Chargers in Los Angeles on Thursday night. Said Chargers have just one win in their last four games, but hold a 4-3 record and are tied for second in the stacked AFC West.

Kickoff from SoFi Stadium is set for 8:15 p.m. ET and will air exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

Sunday, Oct. 26

Home Team

Away Team

Time

Where to Watch

Atlanta Falcons

Miami Dolphins

1:00 p.m. ET

CBS

Cincinnati Bengals

New York Jets

1:00 p.m. ET

CBS

New England Patriots

Cleveland Browns

1:00 p.m. ET

Fox

Philadelphia Eagles

New York Giants

1:00 p.m. ET

Fox

Carolina Panthers

Buffalo Bills

1:00 p.m. ET

Fox

Baltimore Ravens

Chicago Bears

1:00 p.m. ET

CBS

Houston Texans

San Francisco 49ers

1:00 p.m. ET

Fox

New Orleans Saints

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

4:05 p.m. ET

Fox

Denver Broncos

Dallas Cowboys

4:25 p.m. ET

CBS

Indianapolis Colts

Tennessee Titans

4:25 p.m. ET

CBS

Sunday's slate of Week 8 football is made up seven 1:00 p.m. ET starts, a 4:05, and two 4:25's.

Among them are three division games, a second-consecutive homecoming for Mike Vrabel, and the suddenly streaking Panthers taking on the fluttering Bills in Buffalo.

Should be fun.

Who Is Playing on Sunday Night Football This Week?

Home Team

Away Team

Time

Where to Watch

Pittsburgh Steelers

Green Bay Packers

8:20 p.m. ET

NBC

Sunday night should be a fun one in Pittsburgh, as Aaron Rodgers and the Steelers are set to welcome the quarterback's former team in the Packers to town for an 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff.

Green Bay just snuck by the Cardinals last weekend and comes into Sunday 4-1-1 and in second place in the NFC North behind only the Lions. Rodgers, meanwhile, has the Steelers at 4-2 and in first place in the AFC North—despite losing the aforementioned barn burner to Cincinnati last Thursday night.

Who Is Playing on Monday Night Football This Week?

Home Team

Away Team

Time

Where to Watch

Kansas City Chiefs

Washington Commanders

8:15 p.m. ET

ABC/ESPN

Closing out Week 8 in the NFL will be the Commanders visiting the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium.

The quarterbacks will be the story to watch in this one, as Washington may be without Jayden Daniels as he deals with a hamstring injury, while Patrick Mahomes has Kansas City rolling once again to the tune of two-straight wins while not throwing an interception since Week 5.

This one is set for 8:15 p.m. ET and will air on both ABC and ESPN.

Who Has a Bye in Week 8?

The Detroit Lions, Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Rams, Arizona Cardinals, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Seattle Seahawks all have byes in Week 8. This is the third week of byes across the NFL—which will run through Week 14.

