NFL Week 8 Schedule 2025: Full List of Games, Times & TV Info
Week 7 in the NFL came to a close on Monday night with games in both Detroit and Seattle, closing out yet another weekend of dramatic, storyline-filled football.
For starters, Joe Flacco and Aaron Rodgers duked it out in what was dubbed the "Icy Hot Bowl" on Thursday night, with the latter's Bengals coming out on top in a 33-31 win. Then, on Sunday, we saw Mike Vrabel and the Patriots get some much deserved revenge over the Titans, the Chiefs shut out their division-rival Raiders—with Mahomes dropping an F-bomb while trying to draw Vegas offsides—and the Broncos mount an epic, 19-point comeback thanks to a 33-point fourth quarter, the most in the final frame since 2022.
And now? We're onto Week 8. Here's a look at the entire upcoming slate with dates, times, and where to watch each contest.
NFL Week 8 Schedule
Who Is Playing on Thursday Night Football This Week?
Home Team
Away Team
Time
Where to Watch
Los Angeles Chargers
Minnesota Vikings
8:15 p.m. ET
Prime Video
Fresh off a six-point home loss to the Eagles, the 3-3 Vikings are headed West on a short week to take on the Chargers in Los Angeles on Thursday night. Said Chargers have just one win in their last four games, but hold a 4-3 record and are tied for second in the stacked AFC West.
Kickoff from SoFi Stadium is set for 8:15 p.m. ET and will air exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.
Sunday, Oct. 26
Home Team
Away Team
Time
Where to Watch
Atlanta Falcons
Miami Dolphins
1:00 p.m. ET
CBS
Cincinnati Bengals
New York Jets
1:00 p.m. ET
CBS
New England Patriots
Cleveland Browns
1:00 p.m. ET
Fox
Philadelphia Eagles
New York Giants
1:00 p.m. ET
Fox
Carolina Panthers
Buffalo Bills
1:00 p.m. ET
Fox
Baltimore Ravens
Chicago Bears
1:00 p.m. ET
CBS
Houston Texans
San Francisco 49ers
1:00 p.m. ET
Fox
New Orleans Saints
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
4:05 p.m. ET
Fox
Denver Broncos
Dallas Cowboys
4:25 p.m. ET
CBS
Indianapolis Colts
Tennessee Titans
4:25 p.m. ET
CBS
Sunday's slate of Week 8 football is made up seven 1:00 p.m. ET starts, a 4:05, and two 4:25's.
Among them are three division games, a second-consecutive homecoming for Mike Vrabel, and the suddenly streaking Panthers taking on the fluttering Bills in Buffalo.
Should be fun.
Who Is Playing on Sunday Night Football This Week?
Home Team
Away Team
Time
Where to Watch
Pittsburgh Steelers
Green Bay Packers
8:20 p.m. ET
NBC
Sunday night should be a fun one in Pittsburgh, as Aaron Rodgers and the Steelers are set to welcome the quarterback's former team in the Packers to town for an 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff.
Green Bay just snuck by the Cardinals last weekend and comes into Sunday 4-1-1 and in second place in the NFC North behind only the Lions. Rodgers, meanwhile, has the Steelers at 4-2 and in first place in the AFC North—despite losing the aforementioned barn burner to Cincinnati last Thursday night.
Who Is Playing on Monday Night Football This Week?
Home Team
Away Team
Time
Where to Watch
Kansas City Chiefs
Washington Commanders
8:15 p.m. ET
ABC/ESPN
Closing out Week 8 in the NFL will be the Commanders visiting the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium.
The quarterbacks will be the story to watch in this one, as Washington may be without Jayden Daniels as he deals with a hamstring injury, while Patrick Mahomes has Kansas City rolling once again to the tune of two-straight wins while not throwing an interception since Week 5.
This one is set for 8:15 p.m. ET and will air on both ABC and ESPN.
Who Has a Bye in Week 8?
The Detroit Lions, Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Rams, Arizona Cardinals, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Seattle Seahawks all have byes in Week 8. This is the third week of byes across the NFL—which will run through Week 14.