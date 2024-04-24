NFL Draft: Previewing Packers’ Linebacker Prospects
GREEN BAY, Wis. – After switching to a 4-3 base defense, releasing De’Vondre Campbell and punting in NFL free agency, the Green Bay Packers enter the 2024 NFL Draft needing a linebacker. Or two.
This is not a good year to need a linebacker. In Daniel Jeremiah’s Top 150 list at NFL.com, only nine linebackers made the cut. Only two positions have fewer. Can general manager Brian Gutekunst really afford to be patient?
Before we get into the player breakdowns, a quick note about the Packers’ draft history. The Packers have selected a wide range of linebackers dating to 2005, when Ted Thompson took over as general manager.
Height: D.J. Smith was 5-foot-10 5/8; Quay Walker was 6-foot-3 3/4.
Weight: Isaian McDuffie was 227 pounds; Sam Barrington was 246.
RAS: Relative Athletic Scores range from Smith’s 0.44 to AJ Hawk, Oren Burks, Ty Summers and Walker scoring better than 9.60. Of Brian Gutekunst’s five drafted linebackers, four went through testing and had a RAS: Burks, 9.72; Summers, 9.71; Walker, 9.63; McDuffie, 7.32.
40-yard dash: This is rather incredible. The slowest of Gutekunst’s picks was McDuffie in 4.61 seconds. That was faster than all of Thompson’s picks and beat the historic Combine average of 4.71 but one-tenth of a second.
Broad jump: All four of Gutekunst’s picks who did the broad jump beat 10 feet; the Combine average is 9-foot-9.
Our rankings, as usual, will exclude those who are too short, too slow or just tested poorly in general.
Junior Colson, Michigan
6-foot-2 1/4, 238 pounds. 32 1/2 arms. DNP workouts (hamstring). No RAS.
Colson was the captain of the ship of the best defense in college football. His numbers weren’t great but only because the rest of the defense was superb. Not that there’s anything wrong with 101 tackles, two sacks and six tackles for losses in 2022 and 95 tackles in 2023. In three seasons, he forced zero fumbles, intercepted zero passes and had five passes defensed.
In the draft class, 123 linebackers played at least 450 defensive snaps. He ranked second with a missed-tackle rate of 4.7 percent (five misses). Against the run, he ranked 51st with 36 run stops (a “stop” is the same as a “win” by the Packers’ grading system). Against the pass, of the 135 linebackers who played at least 175 coverage snaps, he ranked 71st with 13.1 snaps per reception but gave up a manageable 90.6 rating.
Colson is a smart, physical player. The turnover numbers, which we’ve included for every prospect in this class, are disappointing. But Colson is a slam-dunk player and would be a strong fit alongside Quay Walker.
Edgerrin Cooper, Texas A&M
6-foot-2 1/8, 230 pounds. 34 arms. 4.51 40, 4.27 shuttle, 9-10 broad jump. 9.13 RAS.
Cooper was the mayhem-creating linebacker at the heart of the Aggies’ powerful defense. In 2023, he had eight sacks and 17 tackles for losses among 84 tackles to earn first-team All-America. During three years with extensive playing time, he had 8.5 sacks and 30.5 tackles for losses. In those seasons, he forced three fumbles, intercepted two passes and broke up eight others.
In the draft class, 123 linebackers played at least 450 defensive snaps. He ranked 58th with a missed-tackle rate of 12.8 percent (11 misses). Against the run, he ranked 10th with 56 run stops (a “stop” is the same as a “win” by the Packers’ grading system). Against the pass, of the 135 linebackers who played at least 175 coverage snaps, he ranked 17th with 17.9 snaps per reception. He gave up a 101.0 rating. He used his athleticism to rank sixth in the class with 27 pressures.
Cooper is a rangy, athletic, see-ball, get-ball linebacker. He is at his best when put into attack mode and doesn’t have to sit back on his heels for a moment.
Payton Wilson, North Carolina State
6-foot-3 7/8, 233 pounds. 30 1/2 arms. 4.43 40, 4.20 shuttle, 9-11 broad. 9.89 RAS.
Wilson won the Butkus Award as the best linebacker in the country. It was impossible to argue. In 12 games, he rang up 138 tackles, including six sacks and 17.5 for losses, and added three interceptions, six additional breakups and one forced fumble. Injuries were a major problem throughout his career – two torn ACLs (same knee) and three shoulder surgeries. He stayed healthy his final two years, though, and delivered one forced fumble, four interceptions and nine additional breakups.
In the draft class, 123 linebackers played at least 450 defensive snaps. He ranked second with a missed-tackle rate of 4.7 percent (six misses). Against the run, he ranked second with 67 run stops (a “stop” is the same as a “win” by the Packers’ grading system). Against the pass, of the 135 linebackers who played at least 175 coverage snaps, he ranked 78th with 12.3 snaps per reception. But with the interceptions, he yielded a 47.2 rating.
Wilson, whose brother, Bryse, is a pitcher for the Milwaukee Brewers, is the best linebacker in the draft. He was the most productive on the field and the most athletic in the testing. Can he stay healthy? Otherwise, a bit of a lack of strength is really the only knock.
Trevin Wallace, Kentucky
6-foot-1 1/8, 237 pounds. 32 5/8 arms. 4.51 40, DNP shuttle, 10-7 broad. 9.34 RAS.
Wallace was a three-year producer for the Wildcats. In 2023, he had 5.5 sacks and 8.5 tackles for losses among 80 tackles – by far the best production of his career – and finished with 10 sacks and 18 TFLs for his career. In three seasons, he forced two fumbles, intercepted three passes and broke up one other throw.
In the draft class, 123 linebackers played at least 450 defensive snaps. He ranked 38th with a missed-tackle rate of 11.5 percent (10 misses). Against the run, he ranked 58th with 33 run stops (a “stop” is the same as a “win” by the Packers’ grading system). Against the pass, of the 135 linebackers who played at least 175 coverage snaps, he ranked 95th with 10.9 snaps per reception. But he gave up only an 88.6 passer rating.
Wallace is a good player with very good traits. It will be up to his position coach – Anthony Campanile, in the Packers case – to make it happen. That starts with cranking up his coverage skills.
Cedric Gray, North Carolina
6-foot-1 1/2, 234 pounds, 32 1/2 arms. 4.64 40, 4.54 shuttle 10-0 broad. 7.26 RAS.
Gray was superb with 99 tackles in 2021, 145 in 2022 and 121 in 2023. That’s 365 tackles in 39 games. During his final season, he added five sacks and 11 tackles for losses. He had big-time ball production during his three seasons with significant playing time with five forced fumbles, five interceptions and an additional 13 breakups.
In the draft class, 123 linebackers played at least 450 defensive snaps. He ranked 72nd with a missed-tackle rate of 14.6 percent (19 misses). Against the run, he ranked 12th with 54 run stops (a “stop” is the same as a “win” by the Packers’ grading system). Against the pass, of the 135 linebackers who played at least 175 coverage snaps, he ranked 104th with 10.4 snaps per reception. However, his passer rating against was just 79.0.
Like a lot of the linebackers in this class, he’s tremendous when kept clean and struggles when blocked.
Tommy Eichenberg, Ohio State
6-foot-2 3/8, 233 pounds, 31 5/8 arms. DNP 40, 4.24 shuttle, 9-8 broad. 7.88 RAS.
Eichenberg delivered 82 tackles, including one sack and 2.5 TFLs, in 10 games during his final season, when he was named the Big Ten’s top linebacker (and not Junior Colson) and a second-team All-American. His best year was 2022, when he played in 13 games and piled up 120 tackles, 2.5 sacks, 12 tackles for losses and one interception. In three years with extensive playing time, Eichenberg delivered one forced fumble, two interceptions and five additional breakups.
In the draft class, 123 linebackers played at least 450 defensive snaps. He ranked 16th with a missed-tackle rate of 8.7 percent (eight misses). Against the run, he ranked 72nd with 31 run stops (a “stop” is the same as a “win” by the Packers’ grading system). Against the pass, of the 135 linebackers who played at least 175 coverage snaps, he ranked 46th with 14.3 snaps per reception. Eichenberg gave up a 100.5 rating.
Eichenberg is a tough customer against the run. Can he be a three-down player? Can he be anything more than a solid starter?
Edefuan Ulofoshio, Washington
6-foot 1/2, 236 pounds, 32 3/8 arms. 4.56 40, 4.33 shuttle, 10-8 broad. 9.67 RAS.
Ulofoshio played in only 15 games in 2020, 2021 and 2022 due to the pandemic (2020) and injuries (2021 and 2022). As a sixth-year senior, he was first-team all-conference with 94 tackles, including three sacks and eight for losses. All told, in six seasons, he started about two seasons’ worth of games and contributed five forced fumbles, one interception and eight additional breakups.
In the draft class, 123 linebackers played at least 450 defensive snaps. He ranked 36th with a missed-tackle rate of 11.3 percent (12 misses). Against the run, he ranked 38th with 40 run stops (a “stop” is the same as a “win” by the Packers’ grading system). Against the pass, of the 135 linebackers who played at least 175 coverage snaps, he ranked 57th with 13.9 snaps per reception. His passer rating allowed was merely 60.5.
A bit on the short side, Ulofoshio might not be on the Packers’ board. The medical history could keep him off the board, too. But he plays fast and is strong in coverage.
Jordan Magee, Temple
6-foot-1 3/8, 228 pounds, 32 arms. 4.55 40, 4.16 RAS, 10-4 broad, 9.60 RAS.
Magee delivered eight sacks during his final two seasons and 29.5 tackles for losses during his final three seasons. In 2023, he delivered 80 tackles, including 3.5 sacks and 14 TFLs. In three seasons with extensive playing time, he contributed two forced fumbles, zero interceptions and 10 breakups.
In the draft class, 123 linebackers played at least 450 defensive snaps. He ranked 78th with a missed-tackle rate of 14.9 percent (13 misses). Against the run, he ranked 35th with 41 run stops (a “stop” is the same as a “win” by the Packers’ grading system). Against the pass, of the 135 linebackers who played at least 175 coverage snaps, he ranked 10th with 19.5 snaps per reception. Magee gave up an 86.7 rating. He’s one of the best blitzers in the class.
Magee is fast and instinctive. He’s also small and underpowered. That leads to either missed tackles or Magee making contact at 2 yards but the play gaining 4.
Jeremiah Trotter, Clemson
6-foot, 228 pounds, 31 1/2 arms. DNP 40, 4.40 shuttle, DNP broad. No RAS.
The son of the longtime NFL star by the same name, Trotter had nearly identical numbers in 2022 (6.5 sacks, 13.5 tackles for losses, 89 tackles, two interceptions) and 2023 (5.5 sacks, 15 tackles for losses, 88 tackles, two interceptions). During those two years with extensive playing time, Trotter recorded three forced fumbles, four interceptions and 10 additional breakups.
In the draft class, 123 linebackers played at least 450 defensive snaps. He ranked 90th with a missed-tackle rate of 16.3 percent (15 misses). Against the run, he ranked 47th with 37 run stops (a “stop” is the same as a “win” by the Packers’ grading system). Against the pass, of the 135 linebackers who played at least 175 coverage snaps, he ranked 74th with 12.5 snaps per reception, though his passer rating against was just 82.7. Plus, he’s fifth in the group with 28 pressures.
Trotter isn’t big but he plays big. He hits hard and the turnover numbers show a nose for the ball. At his size and with some athletic limitations, is he even on the Packers’ board?
Jaylan Ford, Texas
6-foot-2 3/8, 240 pounds, 31 3/4 arms. 4.71 40, 4.24 shuttle, 10-1 broad. 8.30 RAS.
Ford had an enormous 2022 with 119 tackles, 10 tackles for losses and four interceptions and added 101 tackles, 10.5 tackles for losses and two more interceptions in 2023. If you want ball production, Ford’s your guy with four forced fumbles, six interceptions and four more pass breakups during three years with extensive playing time.
In the draft class, 123 linebackers played at least 450 defensive snaps. He ranked 54th with a missed-tackle rate of 12.7 percent (14 misses). Against the run, he ranked 19th with 48 run stops (a “stop” is the same as a “win” by the Packers’ grading system). Against the pass, of the 135 linebackers who played at least 175 coverage snaps, he ranked 78th with 12.3 snaps per reception. Ford gave up two touchdowns and a 97.2 passer rating.
Ford’s physical and instinctive, and he’s got a wealth of experience on special teams, but the lack of speed is going to cause him problems in the NFL. Still, he’d be a solid two-down starter.
Curtis Jacobs, Penn State
6-foot-1 3/8, 241 pounds, 31 1/2 arms. 4.58 40, 4.43 shuttle, 10-4 broad. 8.47 RAS.
Jacobs capped his career by recording 2.5 sacks and nine tackles for losses among 49 tackles. In three seasons with extensive playing time, Jacobs delivered one forced fumble, two interceptions and two additional breakups.
In the draft class, 123 linebackers played at least 450 defensive snaps. He ranked 46th with a missed-tackle rate of 12.5 percent (seven misses). Against the run, he ranked 97th with 24 run stops (a “stop” is the same as a “win” by the Packers’ grading system). Against the pass, of the 135 linebackers who played at least 175 coverage snaps, he ranked 43rd with 14.4 snaps per reception, though he yielded a 99.7 passer rating.
At 241 pounds, he’s one of the bigger linebackers in the class. While he doesn’t play to that size, he’s got a nose for the ball and an extensive special-teams background.
Tyrice Knight, UTEP
6-foot 1/2, 233 pounds, 32 1/2 arms. 4.63 40, 4.40 shuttle, 9-11 broad. 7.41 RAS.
Knight was a four-year contributor for the Miners. He saved his best for last with 140 tackles, including 4.5 sacks and 15.5 for losses, along with a career-high seven pass breakups. He topped 100 tackles twice and just missed once. In four seasons, he contributed four forced fumbles, two interceptions and 16 additional breakups.
In the draft class, 123 linebackers played at least 450 defensive snaps. He ranked 24th with a missed-tackle rate of 9.9 percent (15 misses). Against the run, he ranked first with 75 run stops (a “stop” is the same as a “win” by the Packers’ grading system). Against the pass, of the 135 linebackers who played at least 175 coverage snaps, he ranked 30th with 15.3 snaps per reception. He was charged with one touchdown and a 100.3 rating.
Knight led the nation in solo stops because he’s fast to the ball and powerful upon first contact with the ball-carrier. Can he improve against the pass to become a three-down player?
Ty’Ron Hopper, Missouri
6-foot-1 3/4, 231 pounds, 31 3/8 arms. 4.68 40, 4.46 shuttle, 10-4 broad. 7.42 RAS.
In 10 games in 2023, Hopper contributed three sacks and six tackles for losses among 55 tackles. He had a career-high 13.5 TFLs in 2022. In three seasons with consistent playing time, Hopper had two forced fumbles, one interception and nine additional breakups.
In the draft class, 123 linebackers played at least 450 defensive snaps. He ranked a woeful 119th with a missed-tackle rate of 23.3 percent (17 misses). That’s the worst among the linebackers in this story. Against the run, he ranked 84th with 29 run stops (a “stop” is the same as a “win” by the Packers’ grading system). Against the pass, of the 135 linebackers who played at least 175 coverage snaps, he ranked 89th with 11.4 snaps per reception. Hopper was charged with a 103.6 rating.
The 40-yard time was a disappointment – his play speed suggests a much faster player. He played a lot on special teams. With 9.5 career sacks, he’s an effective blitzer. Can his ability in coverage and as a tackler rise to the same level?
JD Bertrand, Notre Dame
6-foot 7/8, 235 pounds, 30 5/8 arms. DNP workouts (foot). No RAS.
Bertrand had a career-high 102 tackles in 2021 and added 2.5 sacks, 7.5 TFLs and 76 tackles in 2023. He had 22.5 tackles for losses for his career. In three seasons with extensive playing time, Bertrand had two forced fumbles, zero interceptions and nine deflections.
In the draft class, 123 linebackers played at least 450 defensive snaps. He ranked 83rd with a missed-tackle rate of 15.5 percent (13 misses). Against the run, he ranked 72nd with 31 run stops (a “stop” is the same as a “win” by the Packers’ grading system). Against the pass, of the 135 linebackers who played at least 175 coverage snaps, he ranked 11th with 19.3 snaps per reception. He gave up a 77.7 rating. He’s fourth in the group with 30 pressures.
Bertrand has all the intangibles as a finalist for the Campbell Trophy – aka the Academic Heisman – and a two-time captain. He played a lot of special teams, too. On the field, he is greater than the sum of his parts because of his intelligence and instincts.
Nathaniel Watson, Mississippi State
6-foot-2 1/4, 233 pounds, 32 3/8 arms. 4.63 40, 4.44 shuttle, 9-3 broad. 5.03 RAS.
Watson was a force as a sixth-year senior with 137 tackles, including 10 sacks and 13 tackles for losses, plus two forced fumbles. All of those numbers set career highs as Watson won SEC Defensive Player of the Year honors. He started 35 consecutive games to end his career and had three forced fumbles, two interceptions and four additional breakups during that span.
In the draft class, 123 linebackers played at least 450 defensive snaps. He ranked fifth with a missed-tackle rate of 5.4 percent (six misses). Against the run, he ranked 22nd with 46 run stops (a “stop” is the same as a “win” by the Packers’ grading system). Against the pass, of the 135 linebackers who played at least 175 coverage snaps, he ranked 55th with 14.1 snaps per reception. He was charged with an 86.0 rating. He led the group with 35 pressures.
When he sees the ball, Watson gets the ball. He’s fast to the football but can be overaggressive and isn’t great in coverage. There are some character red flags, too. But it’s hard to ignore the production and background on special teams.
James Williams, Miami
6-foot-4 1/4, 231 pounds, 33 5/8 arms. 4.65 40, DNP shuttle, 9-9 broad. 7.42 RAS.
Williams played safety at Miami, but the size and athletic numbers (30-inch vertical, for instance) probably make him a better fit at linebacker. That’s where we ran his RAS. In 2023, he had one interception, six passes defensed, two forced fumbles and 73 tackles. He had four picks for his career. For his career, he had zero sacks and two tackles for losses so linebacker would be a new role.
As a senior, he played 299 snaps of deep safety, 254 in the box, 97 in the slot and 60 on the defensive line. PFF charged him with 17-of-30 passing with two touchdowns and one interception (82.5 rating). His missed-tackle rate was 14.8 percent, which would have been slightly below average when placed with the linebackers.
Williams will be a project – but is one worth taking on.
Marist Liufau, Notre Dame
6-foot-2 1/8, 234 pounds, 34 1/4 arms. 4.64 40, 4.27 shuttle, 9-0 broad. 5.64 RAS.
After missing 2021 with an injured ankle, Liufau the last two years had a total of 95 tackles, 3.5 sacks, 10.5 tackles for losses, one forced fumble, one interception and three additional breakups. The whole is not the sum of its parts, but the speed and length will give him a chance.
In the draft class, 123 linebackers played at least 450 defensive snaps. He ranked 106th with a missed-tackle rate of 18.9 percent (10 misses). Against the run, he ranked 106th with 22 run stops (a “stop” is the same as a “win” by the Packers’ grading system). Against the pass, of the 135 linebackers who played at least 175 coverage snaps, he ranked 17th with 17.9 snaps per reception. Liufau gave up a 90.2 rating. He’s eighth in the class with 25 pressures.
