After Difficult Season, Packers’ Romeo Doubs Looking Forward to 2025
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The 2023 season couldn’t have ended any better for Romeo Doubs. In the Green Bay Packers’ playoff romp over the Dallas Cowboys, Doubs caught six passes for 151 yards and one touchdown. Six days later, in the playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers, he caught four passes for 83 yards.
For large portions of those games, Doubs looked uncoverable.
Instead of a launching point for a breakout season in which maybe he’d ascend into the No. 1 role, it set the stage for a season that Doubs would like to forget due to one suspension and two concussions.
With Doubs entering his final season under contract, he said his goals for this season are about team success rather than individual stats and accolades.
“My goal going into this year is to be a winner,” he said after practice at Packers OTAs on Tuesday. “Obviously, to be a player within this offense and, ultimately, to help out two receivers that are here learning the system.”
Doubs is coming off three seasons of solid production but is still looking for a breakout game (he has zero 100-yard games in 43 regular-season performances) and season (no seasons of 675-plus yards).
His success in the 2023 playoffs raised expectations entering 2024. However, after catching 12 passes for 149 yards and zero touchdowns in the first four games, Doubs skipped practices on the Thursday and Friday before the Week 5 game at the Los Angeles Rams and was suspended for one game.
He came back with a bang, with a two-touchdown performance against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 6 and eight receptions against the Houston Texans in Week 7. However, after a 72-yard game at Jacksonville in Week 8, Doubs didn’t touch 60 yards the rest of the way. He suffered a concussion in the blowout win over the 49ers, which sidelined him for two games, and another in the playoff loss at the Eagles.
“It was a long process,” Doubs said of recovering from the second concussion, in which he had to be helped to the locker room. “Obviously, it’s very unfortunate to go out of a game with a concussion. I made sure I took care of myself this offseason. I just look forward to my process and progress throughout the course of this year.”
Doubs declined to say whether there were long-term concerns or when he was cleared from the playoff concussion.
“Not thinking about it” Doubs said. “I’m here, present. It always comes back to just my routine as the days go forward.”
As for the suspension, Doubs said he learned he needs to be a better communicator.
“I’m going to be completely honest with you, man,” Doubs said. “Is there some regret behind that? There is, but, obviously, what’s in the past stays in the past and I’m here with you all just answering these questions to the best of my ability.”
Due in part to Doubs’ difficult season and expiring contract, the Packers in April’s draft selected Matthew Golden in the first round and Savion Williams in the third round.
Rather than pouting, Doubs focused on writing a new chapter to his career.
“I can only speak to what I know, and what I know every day is how he comes in the building and watching him work,” coach Matt LaFleur said after practice. “He looks great out there. I don’t know if you guys can tell a difference in his physique, he does look like a specimen out there.
“He does a great job. He’s come in and he’s just worked. Obviously, he’s played a lot of snaps for us and has had a lot of production. So, I’m excited about where he’s at.”
Doubs took the additions to the receiver room in stride and has shown a heightened level of maturity. Golden and Williams could take opportunities away from Doubs. Fewer opportunities could mean fewer dollars in free agency. However, Doubs has been a good teammate in helping the rookies find their footing.
“It does not change me at all,” he said. “If anything, with me going into Year 4 in the system, I think the ultimate responsibility on my end is to be able to guide them and just get them to play as fast as they possibly can and just to keep continuing to give them info within this offensive system that we have.”
When the Packers drafted Doubs, Christian Watson and Samori Toure in 2022, Randall Cobb and Allen Lazard were the veterans who helped show the rookies the way. Now, it’s Doubs’ turn.
“That’s just what we’re supposed to do, right?” he said. “It would be wrong for me to gatekeep anything and not teach them nothing, because I was once a rookie. Being in this system, understanding the complexion within it, with my presence, my role, just kind of getting them to understand the system pretty well, gives them an opportunity to play fast on the football field.”