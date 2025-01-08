Another Huge Honor for Xavier McKinney
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The official NFL All-Pro team will be revealed on Friday, but Green Bay Packers safety Xavier McKinney earned a huge accolade when he was named to the NFLPA Players’ All-Pro Team on Wednesday.
Only current players were allowed to vote. Players were allowed to vote for their position group and the position groups they go against. The NFLPA used center as an example. A center could vote for the top center along with the best interior defensive linemen and best off-the-ball linebacker.
McKinney finished second in the NFL with eight interceptions; he had eight in his four seasons with the Giants.
He was named to his first Pro Bowl team last week.
“I was happy,” McKinney said of that honor. “I told my family, and I was just happy because, obviously, it’s been a long time coming, a lot of work got put into it, and just to finally receive that notoriety, really, I can’t thank enough people – the fans, this organization, these coaches, my teammates in here, that have helped me even get to this point.
“Really, it’s not even all about me, it’s about the guys that have helped me get to this point, my family, really, everybody that’s been included in this process and the journey that I went through to even get here to this moment today. It’s a huge honor and I’m thankful for it all, for sure.”
This is the third-annual NFLPA All-Pro Team. Here’s the full team.
NFLPA All-Pro Offense
Quarterback: Lamar Jackson (Baltimore)*
Running back: Saquon Barkley (Philadelphia)
Fullback: Kyle Juszczyk (San Francisco)**
Wide Receiver (2): Ja’Marr Chase (Cincinnati), Justin Jefferson (Minnesota)*
Tight End: Brock Bowers (Las Vegas)
Left Tackle: Tristan Wirfs (Tampa Bay)
Left Guard: Joe Thuney (Kansas City)
Center: Creed Humphrey (Kansas City)
Right Guard: Chris Lindstrom (Atlanta)
Right Tackle: Penei Sewell (Detroit)
NFLPA All-Pro Defense
Edge Rusher (2): Myles Garrett (Cleveland)**, Trey Hendrickson (Cincinnati)
Nose Tackle: Dexter Lawrence (New York Giants)**
Interior Defensive Lineman (2): Chris Jones (Kansas City)**, Jalen Carter (Philadelphia)
Off-Ball Linebacker (2): Roquan Smith (Baltimore)**, Fred Warner (San Francisco)**
Cornerback (2): Pat Surtain II (Denver)**, Derek Stingley (Houston)
Free Safety: Xavier McKinney (Green Bay)
Strong Safety: Kyle Hamilton (Baltimore)*
NFLPA All-Pro Special Teams
Kick Returner: KaVontae Turpin (Dallas)*
Punt Returner: Marvin Mims Jr. (Denver)
Core Teamer (2): Brenden Schooler (New England)*, Miles Killebrew (Pittsburgh)
Kicker: Chris Boswell (Pittsburgh)
Punter: Logan Cooke (Jacksonville)
Long snapper: Ross Matiscik (Jacksonville)*
*Denotes a two-time Players’ All-Pro selection
**Denotes a three-time Players’ All-Pro selection
