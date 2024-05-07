Safe to Say Packers Will Be Better on Defense
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Never mind, for a moment, the merits of Joe Barry as defensive coordinator. Or the pros and cons of switching to a 4-3 base defense.
There is one obvious reason why the Green Bay Packers will be better on defense in 2024.
In 2023, after general manager Brian Gutekunst made a minimal investment at safety, Darnell Savage, Jonathan Owens and Rudy Ford combined to play about 2,000 snaps. Owens started the final 11 games and broke up three passes. Savage started 10 games and broke up one pass. Moreover, Savage and rookie Anthony Johnson, who played about 300 snaps as a seventh-round pick, ranked among the worst-tackling safeties in the league.
Gutekunst didn’t make the same mistake this year.
Step 1 was signing Xavier McKinney to a four-year, $67 million contract in free agency. By total value and annual value, McKinney is the fourth-highest-paid safety in the NFL.
For good reason.
McKinney is coming off a season of 116 tackles, three interceptions and 11 passes defensed. The primary starters last year, Owens and Savage, combined for 124 tackles, zero interceptions and four passes defensed.
During his introductory news conference, Hafley described the “perfect” safety. McKinney has all the skills that Hafley desires.
The talent, however, isn’t what has stood out during these early stages of offseason workouts.
“It’s been so nice to have X. What a pro,” Hafley said on Monday. “How hard he works, the communication, the way he is in the meeting rooms, the way he looks out for the younger guys. That’s the stuff you don’t see. All the stuff I explained to you in my first meeting, yeah, we think he can do all those things – and he’s shown that he can.
“But the coolest part about him is, and I told him this the other day, you don’t find out about somebody and who they are and how hard they work until they get here. That’s been the thing that’s probably made us the happiest.”
Step 2 was selecting Georgia’s Javon Bullard in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft. Whether it’s ball production, run support or tackling, Bullard is an excellent all-around prospect.
“Just loved his tape,” Hafley said. “Loved the way he played. Loved the play style. Loved the versatility. He’s a physical guy. He can run, he can cover, he can play deep, he can play in the slot, he can blitz. He’s bigger when you see him. He’s thick. Strong.
“The best part about it, and I kind of said the same thing about X, is you don’t really know what you’re getting until you get into the meeting room with them. He’s a sharp guy. His ability to learn and process in those two days [of the rookie camp] was impressive. You get a guy who can play that fast and can take what he learned in the meeting room and bring it out to the field, he’s got a chance. So, a small little glimpse of what we’re going to get when they get here, but excited to have him here.”
Gutekunst replaced Savage, Owens and Ford with McKinney, Bullard, fourth-round pick Evan Williams and fifth-round pick Kitan Oladapo. With those four, and the potential Year 2 jump by Johnson, the safety room should go from the weakness it was under Barry to a strength to help build Hafley’s new defense.
McKinney, who immediately is the Packers’ best safety since Nick Collins, will lead the renaissance.
“Great pro, great attitude, great effort,” Hafley said. “He’s done a great job so far, so really excited to have him here, continue to have him grow in the scheme and really understand the scheme. I think it’s our job to put him in position to make a lot of things happen. It’s been fun to see everything that he can do and how quickly he can learn. I’m really glad we have him.”
