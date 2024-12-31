Consensus NFL Power Rankings: Where Are Packers After Week 17?
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers, predictably, fell in our Packers On SI Consensus NFL Power Rankings after their loss to the Minnesota Vikings.
They didn’t fall far, though.
The Packers fell from sixth to seventh after their 27-25 loss to the Vikings, which seemed much more decisive than the final score would indicate.
What are the Consensus Power Rankings? We take eight sets of national power rankings and turn them into one overpowered Consensus Power Ranking.
The Kansas City Chiefs received the most first-place votes but are not the No. 1 team.
Here’s what the national pundits are saying about the Packers, with links to their full rankings.
Sports Illustrated: 7th
Conor Orr dropped the Packers only one spot for their loss against the Vikings, his No. 4 team.
“I sympathize with Matt LaFleur on the offsides call, which, I cannot say with any degree of certainty was correct or incorrect (the All-22 sideline view in this case is angled just enough to throw off the integrity of the view). But I am also so happy that he gifted us with an incredibly demonstrative timeout right afterward, making for a rare double-ice of a kicker. The world needs more people who hate to lose.”
ESPN: 7th
The Packers weren’t punished a bit in ESPN’s beat-writer rankings.
This week’s theme is biggest offseason contract situation. Rob Demovsky selected Jaire Alexander. He wrote, in part:
“Alexander has two more years left on the four-year, $84 million contract extension he signed in 2022 that made him the highest-paid cornerback in the league. But how can the Packers continue to pay him as such given how much time he has missed? … Maybe the Packers could ask him to take a pay cut, or maybe they'll just move on from him. Regardless, it's hard to imagine them sticking to the status quo with Alexander.”
NFL.com: 7th
Eric Edholm inched the Packers back one spot. As part of a much longer summation in looking ahead to a potential Packers-Eagles rematch, he wrote:
“I've been a big Packers defender this season, even as some of their own fans have questioned their credentials, but I am starting to understand where those folks are coming from. … Both teams are quite different now, but it's arguable the Eagles have made even more strides since then. The Packers' offense had been on roll entering the Vikings loss, but it was nonexistent for the first 35 minutes of the game. What version of Jordan Love will we get in the playoffs? That will be the biggest factor in determining whether the Pack can make noise or not.”
Yahoo: 7th
The Packers slipped one spot in Frank Schwab’s rankings.
“The Packers haven’t lost a game to a team worse than 13-3 this season. That proves they can beat teams worse than them and haven’t beat anyone on the NFL’s top tier. Green Bay’s most likely playoff scenario is the No. 7 seed, which would mean a trip to Philadelphia on wild-card weekend.”
The Athletic: 8th
Green Bay tumbled two spots in Josh Kendall’s rankings. His theme is what’s next. For the Packers, that’s obvious. They have to prove they are an elite team.
“The Packers’ five losses have come by a combined 22 points. That feels like an encouraging statistic until you dig a little deeper. Those five losses have come in the six games in which they have played likely NFC playoff participants. Green Bay is in the top eight in the league in both offensive and defensive EPA per play, but it has padded those numbers against a lot of mediocre teams.”
CBS: 8th
Pete Prisco pushed the Packers back three spots.
“They waited too long to come alive on offense against the Vikings, while the defense left a lot of wide-open receivers. They have to fix that come playoff time.”
Pro Football Talk: 8th
Mike Florio moved the Packers down two spots.
“The final score against the Vikings failed to reflect how badly they were outplayed.”
Fox Sports: 9th
David Helman dropped the Packers three spots.
“The Packers scored 20 total points in the first half of their four losses to Minnesota and Detroit. That averages out to five points per outing. They simply have to find a way to start faster when they get into games against contenders.”
This Week’s Opponent: Chicago Bears
The Bears’ average spot in our eight-ranking Consensus is 25.0.
SI.com’s Orr moved Chicago from 26th to 24th after its 6-3 loss at Seattle.
“Caleb Williams’s fourth down throw after the absolutely comical false start, punt, timeout and fourth down attempt was absolutely absurd against a nine man front that eventually dropped two and rushed seven. His talent is undeniable and, if surrounded by a true tactician who understands clock management and can force Williams to stop burning so much time, will blossom.”
They are 25th at Yahoo. Wrote Schwab:
“Week 17 was the fourth time the Bears have had fewer than 180 yards in a game. That’s hideous. Where would Caleb Williams go if we had a 2024 draft do-over? The answer isn’t No. 1 overall; that would be Jayden Daniels. Would he go second? Third?”
Packers on SI’s Consensus Top 10
1, Buffalo Bills (15; three first-place votes); 2, Kansas City Chiefs (16; four first-place votes); 3, Detroit Lions (26); 4, Minnesota Vikings (29); 5, Philadelphia Eagles (34; one first-place vote); 6, Baltimore Ravens (48); 7, Green Bay Packers (61); 8, Washington Commanders (62); 9, Los Angeles Chargers (78); 10, Los Angeles Rams (81).
Latest Green Bay Packers News
2025 Packers schedule | The sky is falling Overreactions | Packers-Vikings: Snaps, stud, dud, defining play | Phantom offside call? | The Packers need help from Mike McCarthy | It’s the same old story for the Packers | Packers-Vikings report card | What happened and what it means | Packers-Vikings stock report | Another big game, another big loss | Packers-Vikings: Live Updates