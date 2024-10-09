Cornerback Returns to Packers’ Practice Squad
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers worked out a couple cornerbacks on Tuesday but chose to re-sign Robert Rochell to the practice squad, according to a source.
Having been elevated from the practice squad the previous two weeks to cover for the injuries to Jaire Alexander and Carrington Valentine, Rochell was signed to the 53-man roster on Saturday as the corresponding move to suspending receiver Romeo Doubs.
The Packers released Rochell on Monday and added Doubs back to the roster.
Rochell’s return means the Packers again have a full practice squad.
Rochell played 34 snaps on special teams the last three games. He recorded a tackle against Tennessee in Week 3.
Rochell was a fourth-round pick by the Los Angeles Rams in 2021. He started five games as a rookie with one interception and four passes defensed in helping them win the Super Bowl.
He played in all 17 games for the Rams in 2022 but failed to make their roster in 2023. He served stints on the Seahawks’ and Panthers’ practice squads; Green Bay plucked him off Carolina’s practice squad in October 2023. He’s played in 12 games for the Packers.
Rochell rejoins Kamal Hadden, a sixth-round pick by the Chiefs this year, and Kalen King, a seventh-round pick by the Packers this year, as cornerbacks on the practice squad.
On Tuesday, the team worked out a pair of cornerbacks, Nick Whiteside and Stantley Thomas-Oliver. Those workouts might have been to build the team’s ready list or as Plan B in case Rochell had been claimed off waivers.
Teams can elevate players from the practice squad three times. Beyond that, the player must be signed to the 53-man roster.
By signing Rochell to the 53, that count has been reset so the Packers can elevate him three more times.
Rochell is an elite athlete with 4.39 speed in the 40 and a 43-inch vertical jump. He started his career at Central Arkansas as a slot receiver and concluded his career with 10 interceptions.
“My coach pulled me to the side,” Rochell said a couple years ago. “He was like, ‘If you want to make money playing this sport, you need to play (defensive back).’
“I looked at my mom. I said, ‘OK. Let’s do it.’ I changed my position right there. Six years later, I'm here now.”
More Green Bay Packers News
Packers-Cardinals: What you need to know | NFC North is best division | On SI NFL Power Rankings | Packers-Cardinals matchups | Packers On SI Consensus Power Rankings | Nobody tackles Tucker Kraft | Romeo Doubs returning to Packers | Xavier McKinney making history | Three Overreactions