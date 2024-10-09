Packers vs. Cardinals: Here’s What You Need to Know
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers will host the Arizona Cardinals at noon Sunday at Lambeau Field.
Here’s how to watch and much more for the second-oldest rivalry in NFL history.
What Channel for Packers-Cardinals?
TV: The game will be on Fox with play-by-play man Kevin Kugler alongside analyst Daryl Johnston and sideline reporter Laura Okmin.
Is the game on TV where you live?: 506 Sports publishes broadcasts maps every Wednesday.
Streaming: If the game is not on TV where you live, you can stream it via Fubo. There’s a seven-day free trial.
Radio: Here’s the list of Packers Radio Network stations, featuring Wayne Larrivee and Larry McCarren on the call. Sports USA’s national broadcast will feature Josh Appel and former NFL and Wisconsin running back James White.
Packers-Cardinals: What You Need to Know
Records: The Packers are 3-2 and the Cardinals are 2-3. The Packers trailed the Rams 13-7 late in the first half before beating the Rams. The Cardinals snapped the 49ers’ 38-game winning streak when winning by 10-plus points in the fourth quarter.
Where: Lambeau Field.
Date and time: Sunday at noon.
Coaches: Green Bay – Matt LaFleur (59-29, sixth season). Arizona – Jonathan Gannon (6-16, second season).
Weather: Sunday’s forecast calls for a high of 53 with a chance of showers and northwest winds around 15 mph, according to WBAY.
Tickets: Let SI Tickets get you into the game without any of those annoying fees. A ticket in Section 102, which is behind the goal post, costs $215.
The line: The Packers are 5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook and 5.5-point favorites at FanDuel Sportsbook. The over/under is 49.5.
Power rankings: In Packers On SI’s Consensus NFL Power Rankings, the Packers come in at eighth this week. The Cardinals’ average spot in our eight-rankings survey is 19.6.
Packers-Cardinals: Breaking Down the Matchups
Packers-Cardinals: Six-Pack of Notes
One: The Packers are preparing for a challenging matchup against rookie receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., the fourth overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Harrison Jr. has had a slower start than many expected, recording 17 receptions for 279 yards and four touchdowns this season. He is fourth among rookie receivers in receptions, third in yards and first in touchdowns. Last week, he was limited to just two catches for 36 yards in a win over San Francisco.
As the son of NFL legend Marvin Harrison Sr., who tallied 1,102 receptions, 14,580 yards, and 128 touchdowns during his Hall of Fame career, expectations are high for the young receiver. With his remarkable speed, precise route-running and playmaking ability, Harrison Jr. is a key target for his team.
The potential return of Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander adds another layer of intrigue, as fans will be eager to see how the All-Pro cornerback matches up against the talented rookie. This game is shaping up to be an exciting showcase of talent, with Harrison Jr. eager to prove himself and solidify his status as a rising star in the league.
Two: Green Bay is optimistic about Romeo Doubs’ return for the game, especially after coach LaFleur had a productive conversation with him on Monday. Despite missing one game, Doubs ranks third on the team in receptions and receiving yards. With his ball skills, Doubs is a significant red-zone threat, and the Packers will be looking to get him more involved against Arizona.
Three: The Packers and Cardinals are set to meet for the 74th time in the regular season, with the Packers leading the all-time series 45-24-4. The Packers last claimed victory in 2021, defeating the Cardinals 24-21 in a closely contested game in Arizona that was clinched on Rasul Douglas’ end-zone interceptions.
The Cardinals last secured a win in Green Bay in 2018, earning a narrow 20-17 victory – their first-ever win at Lambeau Field. On a wintry day, Mason Crosby missed a 49-yard field goal attempt as time expired.
The teams first met on Nov. 20, 1921, a 3-3 tie between the Packers and Racine Cardinals in Chicago. Only Cardinals-Bears is older among NFL rivalries.
Four: Cardinals rookie cornerback Max Melton and Packers receiver Bo Melton will face off for the first time in live action on Sunday. The brothers played together at Rutgers in 2020 and 2021, where Max regularly lined up against Bo in practice. Max credits those battles with helping him improve.
“Growing up, yeah, it was more pressure. But pressure makes diamonds, and I feel like I’m a diamond,” Max told Packers On SI before the draft.
Five: The Packers and Cardinals feature explosive rushing attacks. Green Bay ranks third in the NFL with 164.8 rushing yards per game, while Arizona follows closely behind, ranking fourth with 156.4.
When it comes to rushing efficiency, the Cardinals hold a slight edge, ranking third in the league with 5.50 yards per carry while the Packers rank fifth at 5.15 yards per attempt.
Green Bay’s Josh Jacobs is fourth with 402 rushing yards while Arizona’s James Conner is seventh with 379. Murray is averaging 10.7 yards per carry and had a 50-yard touchdown against the 49ers last week.
This could set the stage for a ground-heavy battle between teams that have run the ball successfully while also struggling to stop the run.
Six: The Packers have been called for 50 penalties (40 accepted), tied for fourth-most in the NFL. The Cardinals have been flagged 19 times (all accepted), the fewest in the NFL by a significant margin (Tennessee, 25).
“What drives me nuts is the pre-snap penalties, and I want to say we had three false starts” against the Rams, LaFleur said. “I get it, it gets more challenging on the road when you can’t hear the snap count and you’ve got to react. You just have to make sure you’re well in tune to the timing of the play based on whatever the play call is and the motion or whatever.”
