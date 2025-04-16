Early, Middle, Late: Nine Packers Draft Prospects at Defensive Tackle
The Green Bay Packers’ depth chart at defensive tackle at this time last year was crystal clear. Now, it’s much murkier.
Former Pro Bowler Kenny Clark struggled last season after receiving a contract extension. TJ Slaton, the starter alongside Clark the past two seasons, left in free agency.
Plus, Devonte Wyatt is in the final year of his rookie deal and has never been a full-time starter. Karl Brooks and Colby Wooden are rotational players. As they enter Year 3, Brooks has been solid if unspectacular, while Wooden has been underwhelming.
With uncertain futures surrounding Wyatt and Clark, combined with Slaton’s departure, the Packers are almost certain to take at least one defensive tackle in this class.
Here are nine players who could catch their eye, broken down into Round 1, Day 2 and Day 3 prospects.
First Round
Derrick Harmon, Oregon
Like Cooper DeJean a season ago, it appears Derrick Harmon is one of the consensus picks for the Packers in this year’s draft class.
That comes with good reason.
Harmon can make an argument to be the first defensive tackle taken after Michigan’s Mason Graham. Harmon shows great pass-rush ability; he led all FBS defensive tackles in pressures, according to Pro Football Focus. He has a quick first step off the line of scrimmage. That explosiveness shows when he gets into the backfield. He has good closing speed when chasing ball-carriers.
Typically, that has been Green Bay’s preference for its defensive linemen, opting for more of a penetrating disruptor than a run-stuffer like TJ Slaton.
Harmon’s biggest issue at the next level will be finishing plays. He’s in position but missed too many tackles.
If he were picked by the Packers, he may not start right away but would push for playing time next to Kenny Clark. He’d be a ready-made replacement for Devonte Wyatt should the Packers allow him to walk when his contract expires at the end of the 2025 season.
Kenneth Grant, Michigan
While Derrick Harmon fits the penetrator role, Kenneth Grant would be a ready-made replacement for TJ Slaton. Grant is massive, tipping the scales at 331 pounds.
He was lost in a rotation for a powerful Michigan defensive line in 2023 but formed one of the best tandems in the country with Mason Graham in 2024.
Grant is not just a plugger; he has shown some pass-rush ability and “freak” athleticism to make plays in the backfield. He had three sacks, seven TFLs and perhaps, most impressively, five passes batted down in 2024.
His movement abilities and potential in the passing game make him more than just a player for run downs, though he will need some polish as a pass rusher. With his size and athletic ability, however, Grant could be a star on the defensive line.
If the Packers were to take him in the first round, he’d likely start and take the snaps, at minimum, that TJ Slaton played a year ago. He’d have the opportunity to earn more chances on passing downs as his rookie season progressed, while potentially replacing Kenny Clark should the Packers decide to move on from him after the 2025 season.
Walter Nolen, Mississippi
Of the defensive tackles that are likely to be taken in the first round, Ole Miss All-American Walter Nolen is the only one that came to Green Bay on a predraft visit.
Nolen is a talented athlete who shows first-step explosion to penetrate through the offensive line. Nolen is a true disruptor. His quick-twitch energy makes it hard for offensive lines to deal with him.
A former five-star recruit, which is something general managers pay attention to, he finished 2024 with 6.5 sacks, 14 tackles for losses and three pass breakups. He was very productive and still young; he won’t turn 22 until October.
Day 2
Tyleik Williams, Ohio State
Walter Nolen was one of the top defensive linemen to take a visit to Green Bay. Tyleik Williams of Ohio State was another. Williams is a traditional run-stopping nose tackle. He uses leverage extremely well to hold and anchor at the point of attack. He is a strong force that is hard to move, even when a double team is thrown his way.
His strength translates well to the field, especially when he plays through his hands. Williams was the anchor of Ohio State’s stingy run defense, and helped lead them to a national championship in January.
He’s not just a run-down player, however. His pass-rush abilities flash occasionally, and there is thought to be more to develop in Williams in that role.
Williams could be an option for Green Bay if they traded out of the first round or moved toward in the top half of Round 2. He is the No. 40 prospect in Dane Brugler’s rankings at The Athletic; he is not in Daniel Jeremiah’s Top 50 at NFL.com.
If Williams did end up in Green Bay, he’d be the new anchor of their run defense while pushing for some snaps on passing downs as he refines his abilities as a rusher.
Shemar Turner, Texas A&M
Shemar Turner was teammates at Texas A&M with last year’s second-round pick, linebacker Edgerrin Cooper.
Turner added some weight for the 2024 season to transition inside. That positional versatility is something the Packers have valued with their defensive linemen in order to create the best matchups.
From an effort standpoint, there may not be a better run defender in this class. That’s something a coaching staff is going to fall in love with. Green Bay found a new commitment to stopping the run a season ago.
He’s more of a high-floor player, which is not a bad thing to find in the second or third rounds. Keeping his composure will be important; he was flagged five times for personal fouls in 2024.
Darius Alexander, Toledo
One of the oldest players in the draft class, Darius Alexander will turn 25 in November, which means he’s likely more of a finished product than someone that will continue to grow into his body and get better as a result. That type of finished product is something the Packers could be looking for to round out a roster that they believe is ready to compete for a championship.
On the field, his explosiveness and quickness make him hard for offensive linemen to handle. He often translates his first step into power, knocking back blockers and playing on the other side of the line of scrimmage.
He was primarily a three-technique defensive tackle at Toledo, and ran the 40-yard-dash in 4.95 seconds at 305 pounds. He does not quite fit the need of a run-stuffer like TJ Slaton, but that is where his primary reps would come early in his NFL career as he tries to find his footing.
T.J. Sanders, South Carolina
Sanders, who took a predraft visit to Green Bay, played for a talented defensive line at South Carolina. He had 8.5 sacks and 16.5 tackles for losses during his final two seasons. He is athletic on his feet and heavy with his hands.
One question about Sanders will be his ability to withstand a workload, as he averaged just 36 defensive snaps in his final season while starting 16 of his 25 appearances.
At NFL.com, he is considered a second-round prospect. At The Athletic, he is Dane Brugler’s No. 9 defensive tackle and No. 70 overall player.
Day 3
C.J. West, Indiana
West is a dynamic athlete who gets off the ball with juice and explosion to disrupt plays and knock back offensive linemen.
West’s ability as a penetrator is something that is likely going to catch the eye of Brian Gutekunst. He has some issues in the run game, but that is something they’ve shown a willingness to overlook in an effort to coach up the player.
West could be the next player in the line of Colby Wooden or Devonte Wyatt, while potentially being Wyatt’s replacement if he is playing his final year in Green Bay.
He played five years in college, including four at Kent State before transferring to Indiana for his big 2024 season. In his last two years he had 14.5 TFLs and four sacks.
Elijah Roberts, SMU
The ultraproductive pass rusher took a visit to Green Bay earlier this week. At 6-foot-3 and 285 pounds, he played mostly on the edge at SMU. In 2023, the Packers selected Karl Brooks, an oversized college edge rusher, and moved him to tackle. The Packers could do the same with Roberts and use him in a role similar to that of Colby Wooden, who has played end and tackle for the Packers.
Roberts transferred from Miami to SMU and had 17.5 sacks and 23.5 tackles for losses in two seasons with the Mustangs. He parlayed that into an invite to the Shrine Bowl, where he was one of the better players as a pass rusher.
Roberts can play inside and outside, but the upside is as an interior rusher.