Consensus NFL Power Rankings: Where Are Packers After Week 16?
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers’ blowout victory over the New Orleans didn’t provide any movement in Packers On SI’s Consensus NFL Power Rankings.
The Packers remain No. 6 in the Consensus NFL Power Rankings, which combine eight of the best national power rankings and turn them into one better-than-the-best consensus ranking.
While the Kansas City Chiefs got the most first-place votes, the Buffalo Bills are the No. 1 team.
Here’s what the national pundits are saying, with links to their full rankings and a look ahead to this week’s opponent, the powerhouse Minnesota Vikings.
CBS Sports: 5th
Pete Prisco moved the Packers up one spot in his rankings, which feature three NFC North teams in the top five.
“They can now play a physical brand of football, which will matter come playoff time. They need to show that off this week against the Vikings in a tough game.”
Sports Illustrated: 6th
Conor Orr kept Green Bay at No. 6. Taking a Christmas approach, his gift for the Packers was “A better Hallmark movie than the Chiefs one, centered around Green Bay’s quarterback called: A Second Chance at Love.”
NFL.com: 6th
Eric Edholm kept Green Bay in the No. 6 spot.
As part of a longer analysis, he wrote: “The Packers just play better when Josh Jacobs sets the tone early. He did that in the first half on Monday night, running 10 times for 53 yards and a TD and catching all four of his targets for 38 more yards. Those numbers aren't eye-popping, but his physicality was, with the beastly back stiff-arming two different Saints defenders into oblivion. The Packers flat-lined a bit after the three-touchdown flurry to start the evening, but there was nothing alarming in a game where they clinched a playoff berth.”
Pro Football Talk: 6th
Mike Florio held the Packers at No. 6 headed into a game against his No. 3 team, the Vikings, who he called “the most overlooked 13-2 team” in NFL history.
Of the Packers, he said: “They could end up winning it all.”
Fox Sports: 6th
The Packers were steady in David Helman’s rankings. “The Packers were never going to make a statement against a mangled Saints team, but that's irrelevant. They've officially reached the postseason. Now, they can set their sights on sending a message with a huge road trip to Minnesota.”
Yahoo Sports: 6th
The Packers were steady here, too, in Frank Schwab’s rankings. “Josh Jacobs has been remarkably consistent this season. He has less than 66 total yards in just one game, and that was back in Week 3. Jacobs has scored a touchdown in six straight games. He has become the Packers' focal point, and Jordan Love is playing very well too. Green Bay will be dangerous in the playoffs.”
The Athletic: 6th
Even with a 34-0 victory, the Packers fell two spots in Josh Kendall’s rankings.
His theme for the week was the biggest question. For the Packers, it’s whether Jordan Love had fixed his fatal flaw of throwing interceptions.
“Through Week 11, the Packers quarterback was tied for the most interceptions in the league with 11, but Monday night marked his fifth straight game without an interception. That’s the longest he’s gone during his career as a starter, and if he keeps it up, Green Bay will be as dangerous as anyone in the postseason. The Packers had outgained the Saints by more than 200 yards before pulling Love in the fourth quarter.”
ESPN: 7th
The Packers fell one spot after their blowout victory. This week’s theme is the team’s rookie of the year. Packers beat writer Rob Demovsky picked linebacker Edgerrin Cooper.
“Cooper, a second-round pick, has won the NFC Defensive Player of the Week award twice. Not defensive rookie of the week, defensive player of the week. Despite missing three games because of a hamstring injury, he's the only rookie in the NFL this season with three-plus sacks, an interception, a fumble recovery and a forced fumble.”
This Week’s Opponent: Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota is No. 5 in the Consensus, with rankings ranging from third to fifth. The Vikings are fifth in NFL.com’s rankings.
Wrote Edholm: “I don't know if enough people are talking about this, but the Vikings really do control their fate, seed-wise. Though they are currently in second place in the NFC North, if they win their last two games, they're the conference's No. 1 seed. Currently, they're staring at the No. 5 seed, which would mean opening with a road game, likely against the NFC South champs.
“It's a big difference, obviously, and the remaining path is tough, since Minnesota closes out the campaign against the Packers and Lions, but the opportunity to steal the top spot is now there for the taking.”
Minnesota is also No. 5 in The Athletic’s rankings.
“The anti-Minnesota folks are still holding out hope Sam Darnold will turn into a pumpkin,” Kendall wrote, “but he’s fourth in the league in passer rating (105.4) and fifth in touchdown passes (32).
Packers on SI’s Consensus Top 10
1, Buffalo Bills (15; three first-place votes); 2, Kansas City Chiefs (19; four first-place votes); 3, Detroit Lions (21); 4, Philadelphia Eagles (32; one first-place vote); 5, Minnesota Vikings (34); 6, Green Bay Packers (48); 7, Baltimore Ravens (55); 8, Washington Commanders (67); 9, Pittsburgh Steelers (70); 10, Los Angeles Rams (86).
