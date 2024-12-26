Packers-Vikings Injury Report: Latest Jaire Alexander News Isn’t Good
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander was full participation at all three days of practice last week but missed a fifth consecutive game on Monday night against the New Orleans Saints.
Did those practices set the stage for his return on Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings and their prolific passing game?
Probably not.
Alexander, who would have been full participation had the team practiced on Wednesday, was limited participation on Thursday.
Are his chances of playing this week better than they were last week?
“I’d say probably not,” coach Matt LaFleur said after practice.
Asked what was standing in Alexander’s way, LaFleur stated the obvious.
“His knee.”
Is the knee, which was originally injured at Jacksonville on Oct. 27 and has limited him to 10 snaps the past two months, not responding?
“I don’t know. I’m not a medical guy,” LaFleur said. “I just go by what I see and what they tell me.”
Linebacker Quay Walker, who suffered an ankle injury at Seattle and didn’t play against the Saints, safety Evan Williams, who was inactive last week because of a quad injury sustained at practice, and receiver Christian Watson, who suffered a knee injury during the first half against the Saints and was unable to finish the game, did not practice.
While Watson avoided a significant injury, he might be a gameday decision, at best.
“He’s going to be a guy that I think he’s played enough (that) if he’s feeling up to it on Sunday, then we’ll let him go,” LaFleur said. “If he’s not, then we won’t let him go.”
Safety Javon Bullard, who missed the last two weeks with an ankle injury sustained at Detroit, has returned to practice and was limited participation.
“I think he’s taking steps,” defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley said. “Certainly, be nice to get him back. He brings a physicality to the game, whether he’s playing nickel or safety. He’s good in the run game, he’s aggressive in the pass game.
“I thought he was playing really good football and he’s one of our better players so, hopefully, we’ll have a chance to get him back and get him going. But we’ve certainly missed him.”
Tight end Tucker Kraft, one of their most important weapons, was limited, as well, with a hip injury.
“I'm good,” Kraft said. Everybody at this point in the season is playing through something. And if you say you’re not, then good for you or you’re lying. So, I’m going to constantly do what I can to be on the field all the time. And if I'm not, then something must be really wrong with me. I was limited (participation with a shoulder injury) for like six straight weeks at the beginning of the season. That didn't stop me. So, I'm here for the boys.”
For the Vikings, six-time Pro Bowl safety Harrison Smith, who was inactive last week with a foot injury, was full participation and trending toward returning to the lineup.
Playing without Alexander could be a daunting challenge against the Vikings. Quarterback Sam Darnold is fourth in the NFL in passer rating. All-Pro receiver Justin Jefferson and fellow former first-round pick Jordan Addison are averaging a combined 13 receptions for 184 yards and two touchdowns during the last five games.
It’s worth noting the Packers played winning football without Alexander against the Seahawks, who feature their own premier receivers with DK Metcalf and Jaxon Smith-Njigba.
To do it on Sunday at Minnesota, which has won eight consecutive games and is ninth in the NFL in scoring, will require the help of everyone, just like it did at Seattle.
“I think you’ve got to look at it is it’s not how the secondary’s done it; we’ve done it as a team and we’ve done it as a defense. That’s the biggest thing that we’re stressing to these guys right now.
“When we’re defending the pass and Justin Jefferson and all these good wideouts and Sam Darnold, it’s not just, ‘Put it on the DBs.’ It’s, ‘What can we do as a defense to make sure that we’re playing well back there?’ We’re rushing well, we’re sending pressures, we’re running good games, we’re dropping into different zones. We’re taking a lot of pride in how we disguise things. So, we’re doing it together. I think that’s the biggest key to it all right now.”
Green Bay Packers Friday Injury Report
Did not participate: LG Elgton Jenkins (knee), LB Quay Walker (ankle), WR Christian Watson (knee), S Evan Williams (quad).
Limited: CB Jaire Alexander (knee), S Javon Bullard (ankle), OT Andre Dillard (concussion), LB Ty’Ron Hopper (ankle), TE Tucker Kraft (hip), TE Luke Musgrave (ankle).
Full: CB Corey Ballentine (knee).
Minnesota Vikings Friday Injury Report
Did not participate: CB Fabian Moreau (hip)
Limited: None.
Full: LB Blake Cashman (hip), FB C.J. Ham (ankle), OLB Patrick Jones (knee), TE Josh Oliver (wrist), LB Ivan Pace (hamstring; designated for return from injured reserve), DL Jalen Redmond (concussion), S Harrison Smith (foot).
