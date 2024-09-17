Future Packers Opponent Has Been Destroyed by Injuries

Should both Cooper Kupp and Jonah Jackson land on injured reserve, 5 of the Rams' Week 1 offensive starters will already be on IR:



WR Cooper Kupp

WR Puka Nacua

LT Joseph Noteboom

LG Steve Avila

C Jonah Jackson



