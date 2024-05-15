Packers Schedule Leaks: All 17 Games Revealed
Note: This story correctly reported all the schedule leaks. Here are our stories for the official schedule release:
GREEN BAY, Wis. – While the Green Bay Packers’ 2024 NFL schedule will be revealed on Wednesday night, the entire slate of games has been leaked by various sources.
After the Week 1 showdown against the Philadelphia Eagles in Brazil, the Packers will host the Indianapolis Colts. As expected, the Packers will play at Lambeau Field after an almost 11,000-mile roundtrip.
The schedule is highlighted by an incredible three-game stretch against the San Francisco 49ers, Miami Dolphins and Detroit Lions, with the Miami game slated for Thanksgiving night and the Lions game the following Thursday night.
Green Bay will close the regular season just like last year with back-to-back NFC North games: at the Minnesota Vikings in Week 17 and home against the Chicago Bears in Week 18.
Here’s what we (think we) know via various reports and our own sources. The following list of games is unofficial; the Packers and the NFL will reveal the official schedule at 7 p.m. (Central).
The 2024 Green Bay Packers Schedule
Week 1: Packers vs. Eagles (Brazil), 7:15 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 6.
Week 2: Packers vs. Colts, noon Sunday, Sept. 15.
Week 3: Packers at Titans, date TBA
Week 4: Packers vs. Vikings, noon Sunday, Sept. 29
Week 5: Packers at Rams, date TBA
Week 6: Packers vs. Cardinals, noon Sunday, Oct. 13
Week 7: Packers vs. Texans, noon Sunday, Oct. 20
Week 8: Packers at Jaguars, Sunday, Oct. 27
Week 9: Packers vs. Lions, 3:25 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3
Week 10: Bye
Week 11: Packers at Bears, Sunday, Nov. 17
Week 12: Packers vs. 49ers, 3:25 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24
Week 13: Packers vs. Dolphins, Thursday night, Nov. 28 (Thanksgiving).
Week 14: Packers at Lions, Thursday night, Dec. 5
Week 15: Packers at Seahawks, Sunday night, Dec. 15
Week 16: Packers vs. Saints, Monday night, Dec. 23
Week 17: Packers at Vikings, date and time TBA.
Week 18: Packers vs. Bears, Date TBA due to flexible scheduling.
Assuming the leaked games are correct:
The Thursday night game at Detroit will be played a week after both teams play at home on Thanksgiving, so they’ll be at even rest for what could be one of the biggest games of the NFL season. The teams split their games last year, with Jordan Love torching the Lions for three touchdowns in a statement performance on Thanksgiving.
The mini-bye after the Detroit game could work to the team’s benefit following an absolute gauntlet of games. The 49ers reached the Super Bowl last year, the Dolphins have the most explosive offense in the NFL and the Lions almost beat the 49ers in last year’s NFC title game. Those teams went a combined 35-16.
The season will kick off on Friday, Sept. 6, in São Paulo, Brazil, against the Eagles, who have reached the playoffs three consecutive years and six times in the last seven years. In 2022, Philadelphia won the NFC; in 2023, it finished 11-6 and lost a wild-card round game to the Buccaneers.
Packers coach Matt LaFleur was not thrilled about his team having to play the Giants in London in 2022. He was singing a different tune about this international game after the draft, though. No doubt getting to play the Eagles at a neutral site rather than in Philadelphia was a reason.
“We will embrace this, absolutely,” he said. “I know it is a long flight, it is a long trip, but it’s the same for both teams. The advantage of playing a neutral-site game, I think, there’s a lot of advantages of that.”
The Packers will get a couple extra days to shake off the jet lag before their Week 2 home game against the Indianapolis Colts. It will be part of a monster weekend of football in the state. On Saturday, Sept. 14, the Wisconsin Badgers will host the Alabama Crimson tide. A day later, former Wisconsin star Jonathan Taylor and the Colts will play at Lambeau Field.
Both teams finished 9-8 last season. The Packers got to the playoffs and routed Dallas in the wild-card round. The Colts, even with rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson missing most of the season with a shoulder injury, probably would have made the playoffs had former Packers running back Tyler Goodson not dropped a fourth-and-goal pass in the final moments against Houston.
Richardson is back, leading to hope the Colts will return to the playoffs for the first time since 2020.
“To hear him talk through some of the footwork things, all the fundamentals and details of the quarterback position, to hear what he had been working on with the guys that he works out with, and how he was doing that in conjunction with getting back healthy, it didn’t sound like a rookie quarterback who just showed up from the draft,” offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter told Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer. “Anthony was extremely professional with how he was discussing those things with Cam Turner and some of the other guys around the building.
“It was evident we didn’t have a rookie on our hands anymore. That was for sure.”
The Packers will host the Vikings in Week 4, with Minnesota led by a new quarterback, rookie first-round pick J.J. McCarthy, and a familiar running back, with Aaron Jones making his return to Lambeau Field.
Round 1 against the Lions will be played in Week 9. Lambeau Field used to be a house of horrors for the Lions. Not anymore. They beat the Packers in the 2022 finale and routed the Packers early in 2023.
After a Week 10 bye, the Packers will play at the Chicago Bears in Week 11.
Just like last year, the Packers will close the regular season at Minnesota in Week 17 and at Lambeau against Chicago in Week 18.
Again, all of his is dependent on the leaks being correct.
The Packers in 2024 will play seven games against teams that reached the playoffs last year. That includes a home-and-home against the NFC North-champion Lions and the opener against the Eagles. Also on the docket: home games against the 49ers, who knocked the Packers out of the playoffs last year en route to reaching the Super Bowl, the AFC South-champion Houston Texans and the AFC wild-card Dolphins. The only other road game against a playoff team will be against the NFC wild-card Los Angeles Rams.
The Packers were scheduled to have nine home games and eight road games. One of those road games is against the Eagles, so the breakdown is nine at Lambeau, seven on the road and one neutral site.
Green Bay Packers’ 2024 Opponents
* Denotes 2023 playoff teams
NFC North (home and away)
* Detroit Lions: 12-5 (NFC North champion). Packers went 1-1 in 2023.
Minnesota Vikings: 7-10 (third place, NFC North). Packers went 1-1 in 2023.
Chicago Bears: 7-10 (last place, NFC North). Packers went 2-0 in 2023.
Packers Home Games in 2024
Arizona Cardinals: 4-13 (last place, NFC West).
* Houston Texans: 10-7 (AFC South champion).
Indianapolis Colts: 9-8 (third place, AFC South).
New Orleans Saints: 9-8 (second place, NFC South). Packers went 1-0 in 2023.
* Miami Dolphins: 11-6 (second place, AFC East; wild card).
Packers Road Games in 2024
* Philadelphia Eagles: 11-6 (second place, NFC East; wild card). Game will be played in Brazil.
Jacksonville Jaguars: 9-8 (second place, AFC South).
Tennessee Titans: 6-11 (last place, AFC South).
* Los Angeles Rams: 10-7 (second place, NFC West; NFC wild card). Packers went 1-0 in 2023.
Seattle Seahawks: 9-8 (third place, NFC West).
