Welch Makes Play of His Life While Trying to Crack Roster
GREEN BAY, Wis. - Kristian Welch is living the dream of thousands of Wisconsin kids.
He’s playing for the Green Bay Packers.
Welch grew up rooting for them. He loved the team and followed their every step.
Now, he’s hoping they'll give him a chance to stay with his childhood team for another season.
Welch has been one of the standouts of the preseason.
Based on what he did during three seasons with the Baltimore Ravens, the Packers knew what he could do on special teams. After starting last season on the Packers' practice squad, he ranked among the team leaders with six special-teams tackles in 14 games.
This preseason, he was looking to make the roster out of camp. With his playmaking, special teams prowess and overall work ethic, Welch has made a heck of a case.
That case got stronger during Saturday’s 30-7 win over the Ravens.
After intercepting a pass at Denver last week, Welch had five tackles, one interception and two passes defensed vs. his former team.
On the interception, one of his biggest dreams flashed before his eyes.
Any kid who has played in the backyard has pretended to make a big play for their favorite team in a game at their home stadium.
Maybe it wasn’t Super Bowl Sunday, which is usually where those dreams take place, but Welch got to live that out when Ravens backup quarterback Devin Leary threw a pass his way.
Welch’s eyes lit up when he saw the ball come his way and he stuck his hands out.
Once the ball was in his hands, Welch thought he had a run to glory on his hands.
“I obviously caught it and I turned around. I’m always coached to run down the numbers, the quickest, shortest way to get to the end zone.” Welch said.
“I tried to run down the numbers and just saw a purple jersey. I don’t think there was an angle to where one of our guys can get to him, so I cut back to the right, broke a couple tackles.”
Unfortunately, Welch was stopped short of the goal line, so there was not a fairy-tale finish to this story.
At the end, he had one simple lament about the play he’d likely dreamed of since he was a kid.
“I should have scored.” Welch said through gritted teeth.
Welch might not have scored on the play but he might have scored himself a spot on the roster.
That is the life of a player on the bubble of an NFL roster at the end of August.
Welch can do the math. Quay Walker, Isaiah McDuffie and Eric Wilson are the starting linebackers. As second- and third-round draft picks, Edgerrin Cooper and Ty’Ron Hopper are going to make the team, as well.
Would they keep six linebackers because of how well he played in the preseason and his history on special teams?
“We’ll be a little bit more heavy there, so we’re going to have to add some numbers,” general manager Brian Gutekunst said before the NFL Scouting Combine.
Six linebackers would be heavier than they were last year, for instance, when they had five linebackers in the old 3-4 scheme.
Welch, who tied for the team lead in tackles and the NFL lead in interceptions this preseason, is entering some anxious moments as the Packers and the rest of the NFL have to set their initial 53-man rosters by 3 p.m. Tuesday.
For now, Welch has a different perspective on his situation.
“If I could get out and do some fishing, that’d be great.” Welch said.
“I’ll just try to get my mind off football for a bit, enjoy some time off. Enjoy my wife, enjoy my son," he added.
Welch knows the reality of the business, but still thought it was pretty cool that he got a chance to live out his childhood dream.
Is there one thing he wished he could have back from the play?
“Welch needs to work on his hops,” Hopper joked.
Welch agreed. His attempt at a Lambeau Leap did not go according to plan.
“I was so tired,” Welch said.
Perhaps that fatigue will help him get through some of these sleepless nights that are sure to follow.
More Green Bay Packers News
Packers-Ravens: Winners and losers | Quarterbacks fail to make final statement | Receivers make final statement | Who’s the kicker? | Arron Mosby steals the show | Packers 30, Ravens 7 | Four standouts | Live Updates | Biggest remaining roster battles | What channel for the game? | Everything you need to know from joint practice | Love says Packers are ready | No fights | Five things to watch
Latest news and analysis: Where’s Love in QB Tiers? | Roster Lock-O-Meter | Seven surprises | All-Oneida Team | Six best players of training camp | Packers add Madison native | Dillon provides update after stinger | Cooper’s uphill climb for playing time | Perfect storm for Pearson