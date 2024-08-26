Packers Roster: Final 53-Man Projection Before Cuts
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Brian Gutekunst has assembled the deepest roster in his seven seasons as Green Bay Packers general manager. That means some incredibly difficult decisions are ahead with the 53-man roster cutdown looming at 3 p.m. Tuesday.
In the initial run-through of our final Packers roster projection of training camp, I picked 56 players. There are difficult decisions pending at receiver and in the secondary, where there is an abundance of depth, and quarterback and offensive line, where the depth did not emerge.
Here is our final Packers roster projection.
Quarterbacks (2)
On the 53: Jordan Love, Michael Pratt
Toughest decision: Pratt or Sean Clifford? Or Pratt and Clifford?
After a promising rookie training camp and preseason, Clifford made too many mistakes this summer. It’s not just the practice-field interceptions. It was the botched shotgun snap on Saturday.
Still, quarterback is the most important position in the game, and Gutekunst thinks it’s important to draft and develop players at that position. Is 16 months enough time? If he were to give up on Clifford now and lose him on waivers, he’d almost be locked into drafting another quarterback next year, when he’s not going to have the luxury of having a dozen draft picks.
Moreover, Clifford spent a year alongside Love and knows what’s expected of a backup quarterback throughout the week and on gamedays.
All of that suggests the Packers will keep three. However, the Packers are deep and going with two quarterbacks would allow the Packers to pick someone to impact special teams. Given how both backups played during the preseason, maybe there’d be no risk in releasing either of them.
Running Backs (3)
On the 53: Josh Jacobs, AJ Dillon/MarShawn Lloyd, Emanuel Wilson
Toughest decision: Only the Packers know the injury outlook for Dillon (stinger) and Lloyd (hamstring). To pick one or the other would be pure guesswork.
For what it’s worth, Lloyd thought he’d be ready for Week 1. “We’ve got almost 2 weeks. That’s more than enough time,” he said on Saturday. Of course, players always are optimistic, so the team might prefer to be extremely conversative, especially given Lloyd’s lack of work in the preseason. Even if he’s ready physically to start the season, will he be ready to contribute?
The uncertainty should open the door for Wilson. Among running backs, Wilson finished second in preseason rushing, second in forced missed tackles and first in yards after contact, according to Pro Football Focus.
Receivers (6)
On the 53: Romeo Doubs, Christian Watson, Dontayvion Wicks, Jayden Reed, Bo Melton, Malik Heath
Toughest decision: Melton vs. Heath vs. Grant DuBose.
If the Packers weren’t so deep at other positions, they could perhaps go seven strong at receiver because all three of the “bubble” receivers can contribute on special teams.
Melton has game-breaking speed and was a dynamic threat down the stretch last year. That he scored a touchdown in the playoff win at San Francisco shows the trust he earned. Other than one bad day in Cleveland, he had an excellent training camp.
Heath brings the physicality to the party but has enough receiver skill to keep defenses honest. He led the team in receptions during the preseason.
DuBose had a productive stretch during training camp and was superb as a receiver and blocker during the preseason win at Cleveland. However, he faded a bit down the stretch. Receiver is sort of a dime-a-dozen position so the guess is the Packers would be able to get him back on the practice squad.
Tight Ends (3)
On the 53: Luke Musgrave, Tucker Kraft, Ben Sims
Toughest decision: Sims or Tyler Davis? Or Sims and Davis?
Sims contributed as a blocker last season and showed his athleticism with a series of big-play catches during the second half of training camp. He should be an asset in a supplementary role.
Davis is a key player on special teams. With Davis spending the year on injured reserve following a torn ACL, the Packers went from 22nd to 29th in Rick Gosselin’s annual special teams rankings. That’s not all because Davis was out of commission, obviously, but special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia said it felt like “we lost our right hand.”
Offensive Line (9)
On the 53: LT Rasheed Walker, LG Elgton Jenkins, C Josh Myers, RG Sean Rhyan, RT Zach Tom, OL Jordan Morgan, OT Andre Dillard, C/G Jacob Monk, OT Kadeem Telfort
Toughest decision: Are there nine NFL-worthy offensive linemen?
The Packers kept 10 offensive linemen in 2022 and 2023. After releasing David Bakhtiari and losing Yosh Nijman and Jon Runyan, the Packers’ depth has not recovered.
Dillard, who didn’t give up a pressure in two preseason appearances, suffered an injured shoulder at Denver but took part in individual drills before the Baltimore game, so seems to be fine. Morgan, Dillard and Monk will be the top backups, giving the Packers a solid eight-man unit.
That left it to Telfort vs. sixth-round pick Travis Glover for the final spot. Gutekunst tends to keep his draft picks, but Telfort offers more position flexibility and is more ready to contribute if thrust into action.
Veteran guard Royce Newman, who has 23 starts and 1,718 regular-season snaps on his resume, could be a trade candidate.
However the roster shakes out on Tuesday, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see a veteran addition on Wednesday.
Defensive Ends (4)
On the 53: Rashan Gary, Preston Smith, Lukas Van Ness, Kingsley Enagbare
Toughest decision: Releasing Brenton Cox.
Cox made the 53 as an undrafted free agent last year and was much better during training camp and the preseason this year. So, this one was difficult. In fact, this was our most difficult decision.
Cox did his part. Of 102 edge defenders with at least 30 pass-rushing opportunities, Cox ranked sixth in pass-rush productivity, a Pro Football Focus metric that measures sacks, hits and hurries per pass-rushing snap, and 16th in pass-rush win rate.
However, Cox wasn’t a No. 1 on any of the special teams units at practice last week and Colby Wooden can multi-task as the fifth defensive end.
Defensive Tackles (5)
On the 53: Kenny Clark, TJ Slaton, Devonte Wyatt, Karl Brooks, Colby Wooden
Toughest decision: None.
This was the five-man group last season and there’s no reason to deviate.
Linebackers (6)
On the 53: Quay Walker, Isaiah McDuffie, Eric Wilson, Edgerrin Cooper, Ty’Ron Hopper, Kristian Welch
Toughest decision: Keeping Welch as the sixth linebacker instead of Cox as the fifth defensive end.
Actually, keeping Welch was fairly simple because he earned his spot on the roster. He tied for the team lead in tackles and led the team outright in interceptions and passes defensed. Welch’s calling card is special teams – he’s played more than 1,110 snaps in four NFL seasons – so can be a core player and leader on the kicking units.
Meanwhile, Cooper missed most of training camp and the entire preseason with a hip injury. Welch would provide some ready-made depth until Cooper is fully acclimated and ready to go.
Cornerbacks (6)
On the 53: Jaire Alexander, Eric Stokes, Keisean Nixon, Carrington Valentine, Corey Ballentine, Kalen King
Toughest decision: Releasing Robert Rochell.
The Packers are an interesting spot. Do they have a legitimate NFL starter after Jaire Alexander? That remains to be seen. The top-to-bottom depth is strong, though.
A former fourth-round pick, Rochell is a good player who deserves to be on an NFL roster. However, Ballentine was a key player for them last year – and got $600,000 guaranteed in re-signing – and King showed some legit potential in the slot as the third-to-last pick in this year’s draft.
Safeties (6)
On the 53: Xavier McKinney, Javon Bullard, Evan Williams, Anthony Johnson, Kitan Oladapo, Zayne Anderson
Toughest decision: Keeping Anderson as the sixth safety instead of Cox.
Claimed off waivers at the end of training camp last year, Anderson emerged as a core special-teamer in his 10 appearances. Based on who ran with the No. 1s during the final week of camp, Anderson looks to be a key player for Bisaccia again.
Oladapo probably is safe due to his fifth-round draft status and late start to camp following a broken toe sustained at the Scouting Combine.
Specialists (3)
On the 53: K Anders Carlson, P Daniel Whelan, LS Matt Orzech
Toughest decision: None – as far as Tuesday, anyway.
Gutekunst might be interested in the waiver wire at kicker after Carlson capped a so-so summer by missing a chip-shot field goal against the Ravens. However, releasing him now without a replacement in place would be putting the cart before the horse.
Orzech twice dispatched undrafted rookie Peter Bowden but the Packers could look for an upgrade here, too; the Buccaneers on Sunday released Zach Triner, who competed for a roster spot with the Packers in 2018 and was the Bucs’ snapper the last five seasons.
Last Men On and Off
At the start, I said I had 56 players on the first run-through of our final projection.
Last men off the roster: Brenton Cox, Tyler Davis, Sean Clifford.
Last men on the roster: Kristian Welch, Zayne Anderson.
By the numbers: 23 on offense, 27 on defense, three on special teams.
More Green Bay Packers News
Packers-Ravens: Kristian Welch makes push to stay with home-state team | Winners and losers | Quarterbacks fail to make final statement | Receivers make final statement | Who’s the kicker? | Arron Mosby steals the show | Packers 30, Ravens 7 | Four standouts | Live Updates | Biggest remaining roster battles | What channel for the game? | Everything you need to know from joint practice | Love says Packers are ready | No fights | Five things to watch
Latest news and analysis: Where’s Love in QB Tiers? | Roster Lock-O-Meter | Seven surprises | All-Oneida Team | Six best players of training camp | Packers add Madison native | Dillon provides update after stinger | Cooper’s uphill climb for playing time | Perfect storm for Pearson