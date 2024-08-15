New Packers RB: ‘I Just Want To Be Great’
GREEN BAY, Wis. – On Aug. 26, Nate McCrary scored the game-winning touchdown in the Green Bay Packers’ preseason victory over the Seattle Seahawks. Three days later, he was released in their 53-man roster cutdown.
On Wednesday, McCrary was back at Lambeau Field. With a couple injuries in the backfield and with him coming off a strong finish to his UFL season, the Packers re-signed McCrary.
“It’s honestly been exciting and, honestly, like a breath of fresh air just to be back here,” McCrary said. “Just being at home waiting for the next opportunity, training, training, waiting and waiting, finally being on a squad, it’s just a dream come true. Obviously, nothing’s set in stone, but I’ve got faith. I’ve got faith in God that he’ll come through, and I believe in myself.”
McCrary was greeted – eventually – by some familiar faces upon his return to the Lambeau Field locker room. Running backs AJ Dillon and Emanuel Wilson were on the team last year, though they didn’t recognize McCrary at first.
“I was surprised that some of my teammates actually remember me because I wasn’t here long,” he said. “They’re making jokes about it because I had cut my hair so they’re like, ‘I didn’t know that was you. You cut your hair!’”
McCrary was a 1,000-yard rusher at Saginaw Valley State in 2019, but the 2020 season was canceled due to COVID and he went undrafted in 2021. He played in one game for the Baltimore Ravens as a rookie and has bounced around the last couple years. Last year, he carried 11 times for 37 yards in two preseason appearances for the Packers.
While McCrary remembers some teammates and position coach Ben Sirmans, he doesn’t really remember the playbook. So, it’ll be a grind to get ready to potentially contribute in Sunday night’s preseason game at the Denver Broncos.
“I only remember a tiny, tiny bit. I’m not even going to lie to you,” he said. “But my coach and my teammates have been extremely helpful in trying to get me back in with learning this offense, learning this system. I’m grinding. Once I’m out of here, I’ve got to go in and grind on this playbook. Make these flashcards, get in this notebook and do what I can each and every day – not to overload myself, not to get ahead of myself or stress myself out. It’ll come.
“Obviously, I got a short window and I’ve been through this before. I’ve bounced around, I’ve been to a couple different teams, so I know what it takes to study and I know what it takes to be prepared and be ready. So, that’s what I’m going to do.”
McCrary spent the spring playing for the Michigan Panthers of the UFL. Playing behind Matthew Colburn and Wes Hills, he was a nonfactor with just 60 rushing yards. However, he had a big playoff game; his 62 yards on 11 carries eclipsed his season-long production.
“Just to finally get your opportunity and make the most of it,” he said. “Obviously, the season didn’t go the way I wanted it to personally as far as playing time went, but, when I was in there, I’m like, ‘Thank you, guys, for this opportunity.’”
That game was played on June 8. For two months, McCrary worked for an NFL opportunity that might never come his way.
What kept it motivated?
“Honestly, it’s just my faith in God. He’s been so, so, so good to me,” McCrary said. “I’ve just come to realize that I’m not only working for myself, but I’m working for Him, so that’s one of my motivations.
“And the other motivation for me is I just want to be great. I want to be the best, and I know that takes a lot of effort, a lot of dedication, persistence, resilience, and so it’s just the obsession to be great. When I was back home, I was training with guys who didn’t have the opportunities that I had, so I want to make the most of what I have to not only put on for them, but put on for myself, put on for my parents. Like I said, that’s just how I’m wired. I’m very grateful, very humble, and that’s that.”
McCrary knows the challenge that’s in front of him. The Packers will practice against the Broncos on Friday and play against them on Sunday. Next week will be highlighted by a practice against the Ravens on Thursday and a game on Saturday.
And that’s it. The Packers will pick their 53-man roster the following Tuesday. The Packers – when healthy – are strong at running back with Josh Jacobs, Dillon, Wilson and injured rookie MarShawn Lloyd. A spot on the practice squad is within reach, though.
“I’m a realist, but the faith I have can move mountains,” McCrary said. “So, I am really just trusting in the Lord at this point. But the goal is to make this team. Make this team is the goal and just take advantage of every single opportunity that I get.
“Like I said, I’ve been in this position before. I’ve been in the NFL before. I know that you’ve got to make the most of any opportunity that you have. Whether it’s two carries, whether it’s three, whether you’re in for pass pro, whether you’re in for running a route, just make the most of it and execute. Execute each play, win your one-on-ones, be explosive, be a playmaker. And I know that I can be those things. I just need to trust myself.
“I need to just be me. Be me because being me is what got me here, and also the grace of God is what got me here. So, that’s what I need to do. I’m not going to overcomplicate it. I’ve been here before. I played football before. I’ve been playing since I was 8, so nothing’s changed. Just be you. So, that’s the plan.”
