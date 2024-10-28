Gutekunst’s Newest Signings Lead Packers’ Game-Winning Drive at Jaguars
Brian Gutekunst playing defensive back in college suddenly makes a ton of sense.
A shoulder injury during his sophomore season at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse cut his playing career short, but he's kept the same mental patience and adjustments the position demands.
Gutekunst and the rest of the Green Bay front office had their eyes on two main competitions this training camp: kicker and backup quarterback.
They went in with two options at each position. None of the four made the roster.
Anders Carlson and veteran Greg Joseph were far too inconsistent at kicker. Sean Clifford and rookie Michael Pratt were fun at quarterback, but far too risky for the stability desired in a backup.
So, the Packers adjusted. After releasing both quarterbacks, Gutekunst traded a seventh-round pick to the Titans for veteran quarterback Malik Willis. What initially seemed to be a fun fixer-upper project for quarterbacks coach Tom Clements has turned into a invaluable move. Willis has led the Packers to three of their six victories.
At kicker, Gutekunst swung and miss again by signing Brayden Narveson, who missed the most kicks in the NFL before the Packers released him after Week 6. The verdict is still out on Gutekunst's replacement, Brandon McManus, but the veteran has made a game-winning kick in each of his first two games with Green Bay.
Just as Gutekunst was willing to do at both positions, Green Bay needed to adjust on the field Sunday in a 30-27 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.
After quarterback Jordan Love exited the game with 12 minutes left in the third quarter due to a groin injury, Willis had to step in and the Packers would have to change the game plan. They only held a 13-10 lead at the time.
The Packers adopted a more concerted effort to run the ball — both to drain the clock and to avoid overwhelming Willis. Running back Josh Jacobs, who Gutekunst signed to a four-year contract in March, carried the ball 13 times for 50 yards after Willis came in. Out of the Packers 23 plays with Willis in, 18 were runs.
The final run came from Chris Brooks, who Gutekunst initially added to the practice squad on Sept. 3 after being released from the Miami Dolphins. He was reliable in pass protection against the Houston Texans in Week 7 and continued to be against Jacksonville.
In the final moments, he had a straight shot to the end zone for what would have been the go-ahead touchdown. Instead, he fell to the ground so the Packers could run out the clock and win the game on the final play rather than give the Jaguars a glimmer of hope.
"I think Chris Brooks has been a huge asset to our team," coach Matt LaFleur said. "A great pickup, got to give Gutey and his group a ton of credit for that, to be able to identify that guy."
The success in the run game opened up opportunities for Willis. He himself had a 20-yard scramble that set up Jacobs for a go-ahead score in the third quarter. The next drive, Willis sold the play-action so well on second-and-goal that tight end Tucker Kraft was able to dance as he trotted into the end zone.
"It's been pretty damn impressive," LaFleur said of Willis success with Green Bay.
Willis' most impressive and important play of the day was on the final drive. Tied at 27 with 1:48 remaining, some teams might have played it safe with a backup. Just don't mess it up and get to overtime. That's what the Jaguars seemed to be expecting.
But after rushing for 4 on first down and letting 35 seconds tick off the clock, Willis launched a 51-yard completion into the hands of Jayden Reed to move the Packers from their own 34 to the Jacksonville 15.
This crucial pass was perhaps the biggest adjustment the Packers made all day — with Willis seeing a single-safety look, causing him to “can” into a different play. The Packers hadn't repped it in practice all week and didn't include it in the game plan.
"We were looking for this certain look and we didn't get it the first time," Willis said. "We got the look we were looking for and just canned right in to it. It was perfect. We love to see it."
"I’m sure they were thinking, like, ‘What the heck are these guys doing? They’re going to play for overtime,'" LaFleur said of how the deep shot possibly caught the Jaguars off-guard.
Brooks' 8-yard carry and two kneels later, McManus drilled a 24-yard game-winner just 11 days after Gutekunst decided to look elsewhere for a new kicker.
On top of adjusting, a good defensive back knows when to and when not to pursue the big play.
Who knows how good Gutekunst was with this as a player, but he certainly identified someone with elite decision-making and pursuit in Xavier McKinney.
The signing of McKinney in March was one of Gutekunst's biggest splashes since taking over as Green Bay's general manager in 2018. He's certainly not as frugal as his predecessor, Ted Thompson, but he's stayed away from agressively pursuing the biggest names — Khalil Mack in 2018, J.J. Watt in 2021 and a host of wide receivers.
Instead, he's built a large chunk of his roster with small, but important signings — the Rasul Douglas and De'Vondre Campbells of the world. Brooks can be added to that list.
But Gutekunst, with the request of new defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley, was willing to throw some money at McKinney. And it's certainly paid off, with McKinney leading the league with six interceptions, including one in the first quarter against Jacksonville.
There's a lot of ingredients that go into making a succesful team, just like a cake. Stars like McKinney are the frosting — the best, most exciting part. But if you don't have the smaller pieces like Brooks, McManus or Willis (or, in the case of a cake, eggs or sugar), you're left with a really bland lump, hoping to cover it up with some frosting.
In the NFL, you have to eye these ingredients and hope it turns out. But Gutekunst turned the heat up, going through three kickers before landing on McManus and refusing to be satisfied with either of the two preseason quarterback options.
On Sunday, the right pieces mixed together just right for Green Bay. Gutekunst's team is now 6-2. It hasn't always been pretty for the Packers, including this win over the Jaguars. But they've found a way to win, in large part due to the adjustments Gutekunst has made to the roster.
More Green Bay Packers News
Packers-Jaguars: ‘High level’ of concern for Jordan Love | Packers-Jaguars: Stock report | Packers-Jaguars: Game story | Packers-Jaguars: Game highlights | Packers-Jaguars: Live updates | Packers-Jaguars: Big matchup | Three reasons why Packers will beat Jaguars | Packers miss several top receivers | Brian Gutekunst’s genius showed this week