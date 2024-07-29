Love Ranks Ahead of Rodgers on NFL’s Top 100 List
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love made his debut on the NFL’s annual “Top 100 Players” list. He ranks 34th on the player-voted list, the league revealed on Monday.
Love, who tied the Bengals’ Joe Burrow and the Jaguars’ Trevor Lawrence for No. 1 in the NFL with an annual salary of $55.0 million per season, ranks ahead of former Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers among many, many others in this year’s Top 100. Here are the quarterbacks ranked between No. 31 and No. 100.
No. 94: Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars.
No. 92: Aaron Rodgers, New York Jets.
No. 81: Kirk Cousins, Atlanta Falcons.
No. 75: Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers.
No. 48: Jared Goff, Detroit Lions.
No. 42: Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams.
No. 39: Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals.
No. 36: Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins.
“He can do pretty much everything,” teammate Kenny Clark said in the NFL.com video.
Among the quarterbacks who are expected to rank ahead of Love: C.J. Stroud of the Houston Texans, Brock Purdy of the San Francisco 49ers, Jalen Hurts of the Philadelphia Eagles, Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens, Dak Prescott of the Dallas Cowboys, Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills and Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs.
Mahomes was No. 1 last year.
Chicago Bears linebacker T.J. Edwards got to see Love in the first game of last season as well as the last game.
“He was moving us with his eyes,” Edwards said in the NFL video. “He was doing things top quarterbacks do. He can make every throw and escape from the pocket. For a younger guy, he manages the game well.”
After missing the first four practices of training camp, Love agreed to his contract extension on Friday, signed it on Saturday and practiced on Saturday and Sunday.
“I think anytime you have your starting quarterback out there, that’s very important, not only for the operation of the offense but for the morale of the offense of the whole and the team,” offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich said on Monday. “You can see guys rallying around him and just respond to his presence, so it’s great to have him back.”
Love was dominant during the second half of the season with 18 touchdown passes vs. one interception to help the Packers go 6-2 and get into the playoffs. He followed that hot stretch with three touchdown passes in the playoff win at Dallas.
Having shown the Packers that he’s capable of being their franchise quarterback, the team signed him to a contract extension that will run through the 2028 season.
“There’s no absolutes in this business, as you guys know,” general manager Brian Gutekunst said of Love, his first-round pick in 2020. “Certainly, he was a very gifted player. As we got to know him in the pre-draft process, who he was fit what we wanted here from a culture perspective.
“There was nothing he couldn’t do that we were going to ask of our quarterback. We knew he needed some time, he needed to develop and he needed to play. When you really get to know these guys is when you get them in your building, get them in your process and you get to see how they work and how they endear themselves to their teammates, how important it is to them. Since he’s been here, he’s checked all those boxes.
Love’s contract includes a $75 million signing bonus.
“Oh, man, it’s definitely a blessing,” Love said after Saturday’ practice. “That’s why I’m very grateful that the Packers believe in me and are putting that faith in me. Definitely, anytime you make it to the NFL I think since I’ve been here, it’s just something that I’ve found important, to be able to go out there and put out my best, be my best every day and come in here and work, work hard to be able to prove these guys right. And then obviously put in the work for my teammates to be the best player I can be for them.”
Rashan Gary also made the list at No. 50.
More Green Bay Packers Training Camp News
Jordan Love’s contract: Impact on the salary cap | The “right stuff” | What Brian Gutekunst said | What Matt LaFleur said | Record-setting extension | I was wrong
News and analysis: Highlights from Practice 5 | Unsung hero gets new position | Highlights from Practice 4 | “Family” not divas at receiver | Expectations for Kenny Clark include dinner | Unofficial depth chart | Highlights from Practice 3 | Big lineup change | The biggest battle of camp | Young but experienced | Highlights from Practice 2 | Jacob Eason arrives | Big change on depth chart | Highlights from Practice 1