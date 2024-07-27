Made of ‘Right Stuff,’ Love Cements Himself as Face of Franchise
There is a new sheriff in town.
Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers finalized a contract extension that everyone had been expecting late Friday night. After signing the contract on Saturday, he took part in his first practice of training camp.
With the extension, the Packers made a record-setting commitment to the player they drafted four years ago to the shock of almost everyone.
For Love, he admitted to wondering if the long-term financial stability would ever come.
Love’s career has been anything but smooth. When he was drafted, COVID wiped out his first offseason. He could not get acclimated to being a professional or meet with his coaches face-to-face. The preseason was canceled, as well, robbing him of crucial game reps.
Oh, and there was the whole He was drafted to replace a franchise legend who eventually feuded publicly with the same franchise thing.
Such a circumstance might have made other players bitter. Instead, Love went to work.
“It was a really weird transition into the NFL with COVID and no preseason,” general manager Brian Gutekunst said on Saturday.
“He was a guy that needed to play – he was a young player coming out of Utah State – and needed games under his belt and, early in his career, wasn’t able to get that. But, again, really proud of him for his focus, his determination. We got to certain moments during the course of his development where he was taking over with the 1s and then everything started to accelerate it. And then you realized that he just needed to play. We got through that part of that season early last year and everything took off.”
To say his career "took off" might be putting things lightly.
Love’s stretch to finish the season saw him play as well as any quarterback in the NFL.
As for any worries that Love could change because of his life-changing money, his coach, Matt LaFleur, squashed any of those concerns when he met with Green Bay media before Saturday’s practice.
“I don’t think you’ll see a difference in the person.” LaFleur said.
"I don’t think we would do something like that (contract) if we felt that way. I think he’s been raised the right way. I always joked about him if he ever changes I’m going to call his mom. But he’s been raised the right way, I think he’s about the right stuff, and his teammates really certainly respect him. They respect the man, they respect the work he puts in, they were fired up today to have him back in the fold.”
That "right stuff" was on display during his first practice since being anointed as the face of the franchise. Before going through drills with the running backs, Love and undrafted rookie running back Jarveon Howard did their special handshake.
To the masses, that might seem like something small, but Love could easily ignore a roster longshot. Instead, he took the time to do something small with a teammate who is looking to make his mark.
That’s part of the "right stuff" that LaFleur mentioned.
Love himself talked about the same things. During a news conference to discuss the contract extension after practice, Love followed the standard of thanking his family and those around him.
“None of this is possible without them,” he said of his coaches and teammates. “I’d like to thank our fans. I feel like we have the best fans in the league, and I appreciate all their support throughout my time being here. But with that being said, I’m excited to have an opportunity to go out and earn this every day and prove to people who believe in me right. I’m ready to get to work, prepare ourselves for the season ahead and chase the ultimate goal that we have of winning the Super Bowl.”
He also mentioned that he spoke with his predecessor, but that he was not going to by his house.
Apart from that, he was the same even-keeled, calm and collected player that Gutekunst drafted to be his franchise quarterback.
Love is not going to change that approach that has made him successful, and isn’t worried about his newfound wealth changing him.
“Yeah, I don’t think that’s the hard part.” Love said.
“I think you’ve got to keep the main thing the main thing. I‘ve stuck to that, just being the person I am and trying to find ways to improve the player I can be and being the leader I can be. And that’s the mindset. Always trying to get better, but I’m trying to keep the main thing the main thing. Don’t change who you are and just stay true to yourself.”
Love was true to himself through all the trials and tribulations through the first four seasons of his career.
From no offseason, to watching his predecessor feud with the team because of his presence on the roster, to wondering if he’d ever get a chance, Love continued to fight.
He won, because he’s made of the right stuff. The Packers and Love now hope that stuff is part of a recipe that leads to them winning a Super Bowl in February.
