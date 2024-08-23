How to Watch Packers-Ravens Preseason Game
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers will host the Baltimore Ravens in the final preseason game of the year on Saturday at Lambeau Field.
Unless you live in Wisconsin, finding the game will be a challenge. Here’s how to watch, stream and listen to the game, plus six game notes to get you ready for the first home game of the year.
Packers vs. Ravens: How to Watch
Date and Time: noon Saturday.
Location: Lambeau Field.
TV: The Packers TV Network will carry the game live. CBS Sports’ Kevin Harlan will call the action, former Packers fullback John Kuhn will provide analysis and Ashley Washburn will have reports from the sideline.
The Packers TV Network consists of WGBA/NBC in Green Bay, WTMJ/NBC in Milwaukee, WQOW/ABC in Eau Claire, Wis.; WXOW/ABC in La Crosse, Wis.; WKOW/ABC in Madison, Wis.; WAOW/ABC in Wausau, Wis.; KQDS/FOX in Duluth, Minn./Superior, Wis.; WLUC-NBC/FOX UP in Escanaba/Marquette, Mich.; WMBD/CBS in Peoria/Bloomington, Ill.; KCCI/CBS in Des Moines, Iowa; WHBF/CBS in Davenport, Iowa; KWWL/NBC in Cedar Rapids/Waterloo, Iowa; KTVI/FOX in St. Louis, Mo.; KETV/ABC in Omaha, Neb.; KNDB/BEK in Bismarck, N.D.; KRDK/BEK in Fargo, N.D.; KNDM/BEK, Minot in N.D.; KDLT/NBC in Sioux Falls, S.D.; KYUR/ABC in Anchorage, Alaska; KATN/ABC in Fairbanks, Alaska and KJUD/ABC in Juneau, Alaska.
Streaming: Start your seven-day free trial on fubo or try NFL+.
National rebroadcast: The Packers TV Network broadcast of the game will be shown on NFL Network at 9 a.m. Sunday.
Radio: The Packers Radio Network will air the call presented by the longtime duo of Wayne Larrivee and Larry McCarren. Here is the list of stations.
Tickets: As of midway Friday, tickets were available for $28 apiece at SI Tickets, where there are no fees.
Packers vs. Ravens: Six Things to Know
One: This game will feature two prime Super Bowl contenders. At FanDuel Sportsbook, the Ravens have the third-shortest odds to win the Super Bowl while the Packers are tied for the ninth-shortest odds.
Of course, the Super Bowl-contending teams won’t be on the field. The Ravens haven’t played their starters in a preseason game since running back JK Dobbins sustained a torn ACL in 2021. Packers coach Matt LaFleur was conflicted; a strong joint practice on Thursday could have him leaning toward playing the backups.
“We’ll see,” is all LaFleur would say before practice.
Two: The Packers are 2.5-point favorites at FanDuel with an over/under of just 33.5 points. With the possibility that it will be Sean Clifford vs. Josh Johnson at quarterback, only three games have a lower total.
In their two games, the Ravens have scored 26 points while the Packers have scored 25.
Three: The Ravens are a preseason dynasty. Under coach John Harbaugh, the Ravens are 45-15 in preseason play. They had won 24 in a row – breaking the Vince Lombardi-led Packers’ 19-game winning streak – until losing to Washington last year. That led to this epic Harbaugh quote.
“You’re proud of it, of course, you appreciate it, but the thing that you’re proud of is all those games are mostly just like that,” he said after the game. “Some of you in here want to write about and say [preseason games] don’t mean anything because you never played the game. You were never out there in a preseason game. You never were fighting for a spot on a team.
“And yet you have the audacity to say that the effort that somebody puts into that to win and fight and win a game like that is meaningless. … I can’t respect anybody that says that because (of) the effort these guys put into it.”
Both teams are 1-1 in this preseason.
Four: Harbaugh is entering Year 17 as the Ravens’ coach. During that span, the Packers and Patriots have the most playoff berths (12) and the Ravens and Chiefs are next (11).
Five: How good is the defense the Packers beat at Thursday’s joint practice? Last year, Baltimore became the first team in NFL history to rank first in the NFL in points allowed (16.5 per game), takeaways (31) and sacks (60).
Six: This week’s useless trivia: The Packers and Ravens are 1-1 all-time in the preseason. In 2019, the Ravens beat the Packers 26-13 in Baltimore to extend their preseason winning streak to 15.
For Green Bay, Tim Boyle went 12-of-21 for 107 yards and DeShone Kizer went 5-of-10 for 70 yards. The Packers gave up 171 rushing yards, including an 11-yarder by Lamar Jackson in which he hurdled Jaire Alexander.
