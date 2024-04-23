What Does Jeremiah’s Top 150 NFL Draft Prospects Mean for Packers?
GREEN BAY, Wis. – NFL.com’s Daniel Jeremiah released his top 150 prospects for the 2024 NFL Draft on Monday. While his rankings are merely one man’s opinion, they provide a window into how the Green Bay Packers’ needs match with the strengths of the draft.
Below are Green Bay’s positions of need, roughly stacked into three categories. From there, Jeremiah’s Top 150 is broken down by:
- Top 20 picks (almost certainly off the board for Green Bay’s first-round pick at No. 25)
- No. 21 through No. 60 (the Packers possess Nos. 41 and 58 of the second round)
- No. 61 through No. 100 (the Packers own pick Nos. 88 and 91 of the third round) and
- No. 101 through No. 150 (the Packers have No. 126 of the fourth round).
KEY NEEDS
Offensive Tackle
Top 20: 5
21-60: 5
61-100: 2
101-150: 2
First-round sweet spot: Georgia’s Amarius Mims, Oklahoma’s Tyler Guyton.
Quick thought: It was surprising to see BYU’s Kingsley Suamataia and Houston’s Patrick Paul, who’ve shown up in some first-round mocks, buried in the 120s.
Interior Offensive Line
Top 20: 0
21-60: 3
61-100: 4
101-150: 6
First-round sweet spot: Duke’s Graham Barton, Oregon’s Jackson Powers-Johnson.
Quick thought: The Packers haven’t used a first-round pick on an interior lineman since Aaron Taylor in 1994. Is Barton so good that they’d end a three-decade drought? Wisconsin’s Tanor Bortolini is No. 139.
Cornerback
Top 20: 2
21-60: 7
61-100: 4
101-150: 7
First-round sweet spot: Iowa’s Cooper DeJean, Alabama’s Kool-Aid McKinstry, Missouri’s Ennis Rakestraw.
Quick thought: There are a lot of good corners, including Rutgers’ Max Melton and Kentucky’s Andru Phillips in the second-round bracket.
Safety
Top 20: 0
21-60: 2
61-100: 5
101-150: 6
First-round sweet spot: Iowa’s Cooper DeJean is listed at cornerback but could play safety.
Quick thought: Georgia’s safety/slot Javon Bullard is No. 60 and Utah’s Cole Bishop and Washington State’s Jaden Hicks aren’t far behind.
Linebacker
Top 20: 0
21-60: 3
61-100: 2
101-150: 4
First-round sweet spot: Texas A&M’s Edgerrin Cooper.
Quick thought: NC State’s Payton Wilson and Michigan’s Junior Colson are No. 41 and No. 43, respectively, so perhaps the Packers could get one with their first second-round pick.
SECONDARY NEEDS
Edge
Top 20: 3
21-60: 4
61-100: 4
101-150: 6
First-round sweet spot: None.
Quick thought: Western Michigan’s Marshawn Kneeland, who had a predraft visit with the Packers, is 45th. Kansas’ Austin Booker, who also had a visit, is 108th.
Running Back
Top 20: 0
21-60: 2
61-100: 5
101-150: 4
First-round sweet spot: None.
Quick thought: Michigan’s Blake Corum, Florida State’s Trey Benson, Clemson’s Will Shipley and Tennessee’s Jaylen Wright are all bunched near Green Bay’s third-round picks.
Defensive Tackle
Top 20: 1
21-60: 3
61-100: 5
101-150: 6
First-round sweet spot: Illinois’ Jer’Zhan Newton.
Quick thought: The only known visits are LSU’s Maason Smith (No. 63) and Ohio State’s Michael Hall (No. 100).
LUXURY PICKS
Quarterback
Top 20: 4
21-60: 2
61-100: 1
101-150: 0
First-round sweet spot: None.
Quick thought: If the Packers want to get a midround quarterback, well, there isn’t a midround quarterback. Of the seven in Jeremiah’s Top 150, none are lower than Spencer Rattler at No. 89.
Receiver
Top 20: 4
21-60: 9
61-100: 3
101-150: 7
First-round sweet spot: Texas’ Adonai Mitchell, Georgia’s Ladd McConkey, Texas’ Xavier Worthy.
Quick thought: The receiver class is loaded but the Packers don’t need one. Alabama’s Jermaine Burton, who rounds out Jeremiah’s rankings, had a predraft visit.
Tight End
Top 20: 1
21-60: 0
61-100: 5
101-150: 2
First-round sweet spot: None.
Quick thought: Last year’s tight end class was hot. This year’s is not; only quarterback has fewer players in the Top 150. Good thing the Packers knocked it out of the park with Luke Musgrave and Tucker Kraft.
Packers Mock Drafts
SI team publishers | Trade down 1.0, 2.0 | Trade up 1.0 and 2.0
Packers Predraft Visits Tracker
Here are the NFL Draft prospects who have visited the Packers.
NFL Draft Position Previews
QBs off the board? | Position preview
RBs off the board? | Position preview
OTs off the board? | Position preview
G/C off the board? | Position preview
Safeties off the board? | Position preview