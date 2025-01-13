Packers Lose to Eagles: Keys to Game, Play of Game, Player of Game
Turnovers, inefficient play and injuries conspired to end the Green Bay Packers season during a 22-10 loss at the Philadelphia Eagles in an NFC wild-card playoff game on Sunday.
From the opening whistle, Philadelphia controlled the momentum in sending the Packers home a week earlier than last year.
Here’s what went down and what’s ahead for the Packers.
Three Keys to Eagles’ Victory Over Packers
One: Turnovers
A major factor in the Packers’ loss was losing the turnover battle 4-0.
Keisean Nixon’s fumble on the opening kickoff gave the Eagles a short field, which allowed them to score a quick touchdown for a 7-0 lead, and Jordan Love threw three interceptions.
Most games hinge on which team wins the turnover battle, and that proved to be true on Sunday. While the Eagles didn’t necessarily capitalize on the turnovers – they failed to score on the last three – the Packers’ self-inflicted wounds and inability to force any of their own prevented them from shifting the momentum.
Two: Defense
The Packers’ defense was the backbone that kept them in this game for as long as they were.
Green Bay held Philadelphia to just 2-of-10 on third downs and limited their passing attack to only 121 net yards, a testament to their strong coverage and pressure. However, the run defense – a strength all season – faltered against the Eagles’ high-octane rushing attack.
Saquon Barkley rushed for 119 yards and the Eagles finished with 169. He had runs of 17, 17 and 16 yards as the Packers struggled to contain the NFL rushing champion.
Despite the challenges on the ground, the Packers’ defense made its presence felt in other areas. It sacked Jalen Hurts twice and applied frequent pressure when defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley called blitzes or simulated pressures. By forcing five punts, the Packers had opportunities to stay competitive.
It was the defense’s ability to create stops and limit Philadelphia’s aerial game that gave the Packers a fighting chance, even as the offense struggled with turnovers and moving the ball.
Three: Penalties
Penalties were a significant issue, starting when left guard Elgton Jenkins sustained a shoulder injury in the first quarter.
His replacement, rookie Travis Glover, struggled under pressure. Glover, who entered the game having played 13 snaps on offense all season, committed three penalties – one for illegal man downfield and two for holding – before being replaced by Kadeem Telfort. Later, Telfort was flagged for holding, as well.
John FitzPatrick was flagged for holding on a kickoff return, which put the Packers in a hole after the Eagles scored their first touchdown, and Keisean Nixon and T.J. Slaton were penalized for unnecessary roughness when they lost their composure late in the game.
These infractions not only nullified crucial gains but placed the offense in challenging situations, disrupting their ability to get into any rhythm.
Play of the Game: Josh Jacobs’ Long Run
Late in the third quarter, running back Josh Jacobs broke loose for a massive 31-yard run, showcasing his elusiveness, strength and determination by avoiding and bulldozing through defenders, keeping his feet moving, and nearly reaching the end zone.
Moments later, on the first play of the fourth quarter, Jacobs capped the drive with a hard-fought 1-yard touchdown run that made it a one-score game. The sequence seemed like a potential turning point. The Eagles, however, answered with a field goal to extend their lead to 19-10.
Player of the Game: Josh Jacobs
Josh Jacobs stood out as Green Bay's most impactful player. He carried the ball 18 times for 81 yards, averaging 4.5 yards per carry, and scored the team's lone touchdown. Jacobs also contributed in the passing game with three receptions for 40 yards, including a crucial 11-yarder on a third-down conversion that led to a field goal.
Jacobs consistently provided positive yardage, keeping the offense on-schedule and helping to sustain drives as the Packers finished a solid 7-of-13 on third down. His ability to gain tough yards between the tackles and break through initial contact was instrumental in moving the chains.
Jacobs' performance was a bright spot in an otherwise challenging game for the Packers' offense. His relentless effort and playmaking ability provided a spark, exemplifying his role as a key player for Green Bay, as he has been all season.
Looking Ahead: The Offseason
The Packers head into the offseason with plenty of important decisions to make after their wild-card loss to the Eagles.
The Packers are in good shape financially to make some moves in free agency, like they did last year with Xavier McKinney and Josh Jacobs.
With several players set to hit free agency, the front office has tough calls ahead on key contributors, including center Josh Myers, who anchored the offensive line since 2021, former first-round cornerback Eric Stokes, run-stopping defensive tackle TJ Slaton and linebackers Isaiah McDuffie and Eric Wilson.
Improving through the draft also will be a priority, with cornerback, defensive end and defensive tackle standing out as major areas of need, and help on the offensive line and receiver needed, as well.
Looking further ahead, the Packers are set for a tough 2025 schedule that includes nine road games and matchups against nine playoff teams from 2024.
With strategic moves in free agency, a strong draft and a focus on building depth, Green Bay will be looking to bounce back and make a deeper playoff run next season.
