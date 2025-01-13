Packers’ Suffer Painful Ending to Season in Playoff Loss to Eagles
GREEN BAY, Wis. – With Sunday’s loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in an NFC wild-card game, the Green Bay Packers – or what was left of them – will not make back-to-back appearances in the divisional playoffs.
The 22-10 defeat to the powerful Eagles was painful mentally and physically.
The Packers, blessed for most of the season with the NFL’s version of a healthy roster, took one devastating blow after another.
During the second offensive series, left guard Elgton Jenkins suffered a shoulder injury and did not return. His first replacement, rookie Travis Glover, was flagged three times in 28 snaps, including twice for holding. Glover was benched in favor of Kadeem Telfort, who had one holding penalty in 39 snaps.
The hits just kept on coming.
The Packers already were playing a man down at receiver following Christian Watson’s torn ACL from last week. In a span of nine snaps in the third quarter, they lost Romeo Doubs to a scary concussion and Jayden Reed to a shoulder injury.
“I tried to go back but I realized I physically couldn’t,” Reed said.
That forced the Packers to try to rally from a two-touchdown deficit with only three receivers, Dontayvion Wicks, Bo Melton and Malik Heath – with only Wicks one of their primary players.
Finally, with about 3 minutes to go, Telfort landed on the side of center Josh Myers’ leg. Myers, an upcoming free agent who might have been playing in his final game with the team, was carted off the field.
There would be no excuses afterward.
“That’s football,” coach Matt LaFleur said. “It’s unfortunate, I hate it for our guys who have to battle through that, but it’s football.
“It’s next-man-up mentality. And there’s a standard of performance that you have to go out there and we’ve got to uphold that standard no matter who’s in, and you’ve got to find ways to adjust. And it’s our job as coaches to try and make the necessary adjustments to put those guys in positions where you can still have success. We obviously didn’t do a good enough job of that tonight.”
Reed and Jenkins will be fine in time, but there will be some significant concern for Doubs, who missed two games with a concussion sustained against the 49ers on Nov. 24.
He played the final four games of the regular season with a Guardian Cap for added protection but was injured again when the back of his head hit the turf in the end zone. He clenched both of his fists, which was reminiscent of the “fencing response” displayed by Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, and walked awkwardly off the field and to the locker room with the help of a couple trainers.
As for Myers, as bad as the injury looked in the moment, he said he “got lucky.”
“I think I dodged anything major, thank God,” Myers said.
“My knee and ankle are totally fine,” he added. “I think it’s my leg, my tibia/fibula. That’s better because it’s definitely not broken all the way through. Might have a hairline or something. I don’t give a f---, I don’t know how much I was supposed to tell you but I’m telling you.”
Myers went on to say he suffered a torn pectoral minor while blocking on a screen pass against San Francisco. He didn’t even miss a play.
Between the injuries and the typical inefficiency, Green Bay’s offense spent the better part of 3 hours spinning its wheels against the Eagles’ elite defense.
“Just felt like we didn’t have any rhythm, felt like we were just shooting ourselves in the foot,” Myers said. “We were getting penalties, we were turning the ball over. All the stuff you can’t do against a team like that, you can’t do.”
Dealing with a depleted receiver corps and injuries up front, quarterback Jordan Love finished 20-of-33 passing for 212 yards. With zero touchdowns and three interceptions, his 41.5 passer rating was the worst in Packers playoff history by a quarterback with 20-plus passing attempts.
Love said last week’s elbow injury “didn’t affect me” and that he didn’t think the Week 1 knee injury would require surgery.
“It’s one of those things that’s healed enough,” he said. “Obviously, the offseason we’ll have time to actually rest and let it kind of heal on its own. But in terms of anything extra, I don’t think I’ll need anything extra.”
