This Will Be Packers’ Biggest Problem in Playoff Game vs. Eagles
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers could be in big trouble against the Philadelphia Eagles in Sunday’s NFC wild-card game.
Quite literally.
The Eagles’ offensive line, which paved the way to Saquon Barkley’s 2,000-yard season, is the heaviest in the NFL, tipping the scales at a combined 1,688 pounds.
“They’re huge,” Packers defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley said on Thursday.
The starting five:
Left tackle Jordan Mailata: 6-foot-8, 365 pounds. He is the second-heaviest starting lineman in the NFL.
Left guard Landon Dickerson: 6-foot-6, 332 pounds. He is the 13th-heaviest starting lineman in the NFL.
Center Cam Jurgens: 6-foot-3, 303 pounds. The lightweight of the group is one of the most athletic blockers in the game.
Right guard Mekhi Becton: 6-foot-7, 363 pounds. He is the third-heaviest starting lineman in the NFL.
Right tackle Lane Johnson: 6-foot-6, 325 pounds. He is the 22nd-heaviest starting lineman in the NFL, which is no big deal, but he’s heavier than all of Green Bay’s starting offensive linemen.
They’re not just big. They’re bad.
And by bad, we mean they’re good.
That starts with the tackles. Johnson is a six-time Pro Bowler and a four-time first- or second-team All-Pro. He didn’t allow a sack this year, according to Pro Football Focus. Mailata, a seventh-round pick in 2018 from Australia, gave up one sack and is an absolute mauler in the run game.
Coaches and players alike love to talk about the importance of “winning your one-on-one matchups.” The Eagles’ tackles dominate their one-on-ones. According to PFF, they ranked first and second among offensive tackles in pass-blocking snaps in which they didn’t receive any help.
“We feel obviously very fortunate that Lane and Jordan are our tackles. I can’t think of a better two-person combination in this league,” Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore told reporters this week.
“They are phenomenal and they are phenomenal people. The work that they do (and) the confidence that they play with, it gives everyone else confidence. We feel very fortunate to have them. Certainly, they can block some of these premier guys. They are some of the hardest jobs in all of sports, and they do it each and every week.”
On the interior, Dickerson has been a Pro Bowler each of the last three years, Becton has thrived after being a first-round bust at tackle and Jurgens has capably replaced Jason Kelce in winning his first Pro Bowl honors.
“It does all start with the offensive line,” Hafley said. “I think when we first started, like, 20 weeks ago, we were all talking about the new center. He’s had a great year. He’s a really good player and he’s fit right in with that group. So, I have a ton of respect for the O-line, how strong they are, how powerful they are. It will be a challenge, but it’s one that I know our guys are up for.”
Barkley, obviously, is a phenomenal player, but he didn’t go from 3.9 yards per carry last year with the Giants to 5.8 yards per carry this year with the Eagles just because he likes cheesesteaks and Rocky movies.
According to Sports Info Solutions, Barkley rushed for 1,017 yards before contact. By contrast, Packers running back Josh Jacobs gained only 391 yards before contact.
“I think our guys do an excellent job of being a really physical football team,” Moore said. “(Our) run game certainly has embraced that and I think what our guys have done a really good job of is second half, 4-minute-style football, grinding games out where we have these long drives late in games. Certainly, that’s shown up a lot (in) those are heavy run situations. They have done a really nice job there.”
The group is led by longtime offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland. In 12 seasons with the Eagles, his unit has had at least one Pro Bowler every season – the longest streak since the 1970 merger. This year’s group had three Pro Bowlers with Johnson, Jurgens and Dickerson.
With size and skill, they have been the bullies all season.
“They’re really well coached. They know what they’re doing,” Hafley said. “They’ve got great length, they’ve got size. They stay on their double teams (and) they’re good at their gap-scheme runs.
“I think it’s a really good combination of their scheme and their players. And then, obviously, you got the running back, but then you have the quarterback. So, you have a really good line who runs a really good scheme, and you have the threat of probably the best rusher in the NFL this year. He’s hard to bring down and tackle, and he can catch the ball, and then the quarterback can pull it at any time. But it does all start with the offensive line.”
The Packers held up well in Week 1, and their run defense is one of the best in the NFL.
They are ready for the challenge.
“I think we've been playing great,” defensive tackle Kenny Clark said. “We’ve been doing great in the run defense. Really, in all facets, for real.
“I'm excited to play these guys. Week 1 was a hell of a game. We had a couple runs that got out on us. I think if we clear up those mistakes and all that kind of stuff and play disciplined football, we’ll like our results.”
Latest Green Bay Packers News
“Hair on fire” Evan Williams | ESPN’s bold Packers playoff prediction | Packers-Eagles Thursday injury report | NFL playoffs, from youngest to oldest | Packers-Eagles game preview | The not-so-secret weapon against Saquon Barkley | Underdogs next week, too | The latest on Jordan Love | Packers-Eagles Wednesday injury report | Five most important players for Packers-Eagles | The NFLPA All-Pro Team | Packers-Eagles: TV, trends, odds, history | Packers remain historically young | Packers-Eagles matchups: Who has the edge? | Common opponents, playoff opponents and more