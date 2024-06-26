Legendary Receiver Hypes Jayden Reed, Packers’ Receivers
GREEN BAY, Wis. – As a six-time Pro Bowler with seven 1,000-yard seasons on his resume, Chad Johnson knows a little something about NFL receiver play.
On X, he hyped the Green Bay Packers’ receivers, in general, and Jayden Reed, in particular.
It all started with this Pro Football Focus listing the top five receiver corps in the NFC. The Packers were not among them. In fact, they ranked only 14th in the NFL.
Johnson replied that the Packers belonged on that list.
When a Broncos fan said the Packers didn’t have any proven receivers, Johnson replied:
Then, Johnson had something to say about Reed.
As a second-round pick last year, Reed led the Packers in receptions and receiving yards, was tied for first in receiving touchdowns and was first in total touchdowns.
“He is a dog. He’s a war daddy,” coach Matt LaFleur famously said after Reed had 92 total yards and a touchdown in the win over the Chargers. “He goes out there and he’s such a competitor. Got a lot of confidence in him. He continues to make big-time plays.”
With 64 receptions for 793 yards and eight touchdowns, Reed among rookies in Packers history broke Sterling Sharpe’s record for receptions (55), was second in yards (Billy Howton, 1,231) and third in touchdowns (Howton, 13; Max McGee, 9).
Reed credited his success to his mindset and maturity.
“Being a kid from Chicago, from nothing, living in a room with five cousins, brothers,” Reed said. “Watching my mom work three jobs, watching my dad work many jobs, watching my dad be sick, watching him pass away. Just how he went about things, no matter what situation he was in. My mom, as well. Worked three jobs with three kids. She made no excuses, so I’ve got no excuses.”
The sixth receiver selected last year, Reed ranked sixth in receptions, fifth in yards, eighth in touchdowns and fourth in yards per route. He was arguably the best player on the field for the offseason practices, with his explosiveness freeing him up several times for big gains from the slot.
“There’s a lot I could do better,” Reed said in looking ahead to this season. “Pre-snap penalties and stuff like that. I had a few times, I can remember at the end of the half where we were kind of jumping offsides and I could just be better in my route definition. My opinion, breaking away from guys, creating separation, those little things, releases and stuff like that. It’s helping Jordan make Jordan’s job easier, just being more open.”
During OTAs, quarterback Jordan Love said Reed is going to have a “bigger role” this season.
“He’s a phenomenal player,” Love said.
Johnson isn’t the only player who is impressed by Reed.
“He has full potential. He reminds me of a young Randall Cobb but he’s, I think, better,” cornerback Jaire Alexander said, whispering “better” for added emphasis. “He’s hungry. When you’ve got a young guy coming in and hungry for the ball, they’re going to make their plays, and you see it.”
