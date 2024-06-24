Packers Crack Top 10 of Pro Football Talk Power Rankings
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers check in at No. 6 in Pro Football Talk’s pre-training camp power rankings.
“Can Jordan Love keep it going? If so, the Super Bowl isn’t out of the question,” wrote PFT’s Mike Florio.
The rankings are not a prediction, Florio said. Rather, they are a “snapshot” of teams ahead of the start of training camp next month.
The Kansas City Chiefs, who are looking for the first three-peat in the Super Bowl era – and the first since Vince Lombardi’s teams won the title in 1965, 1966 and 1967 – are No. 1.
Three NFC teams are ahead of the Packers. The San Francisco 49ers, who eliminated the Packers last year and are the defending NFC champions, are second. The Detroit Lions, who are the defending NFC North champions, are third. The Philadelphia Eagles, who will play the Packers in Week 1, are fifth.
“The changes to the coaching staff and the poaching of Saquon Barkley should help fix whatever went haywire late last season,” Florio wrote.
Here’s the Packers’ 2024 schedule with PFT’s rankings.
Week 1: Philadelphia Eagles in Brazil – fifth.
Week 2: Indianapolis Colts – 18th.
Week 3: at Tennessee Titans – 27th.
Week 4: Minnesota Vikings – 23rd.
Week 5: at Los Angeles Rams – 13th.
Week 6: Arizona Cardinals – 30th.
Week 7; Houston Texans – 10th.
Week 8: at Jacksonville Jaguars – 20th.
Week 9: Detroit Lions – third.
Week 10: Bye
Week 11: at Chicago Bears – 17th.
Week 12: San Francisco 49ers – second.
Week 13: Miami Dolphins – 11th.
Week 14: at Detroit Lions – third.
Week 15: at Seattle Seahawks – 21st.
Week 16: New Orleans Saints – 24th.
Week 17: at Minnesota Vikings – 23rd.
Week 18: Chicago Bears – 17th.
The Packers will play five games against PFT’s top 10 teams and another game against No. 11. On the other hand, they will play seven games against teams ranked 20th or worse.
The closing stretch is – potentially – soft, with the toughest game being at home against the (potentially) rising Bears in Week 18.
More Green Bay Packers News
