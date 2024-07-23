One Big Change on Packers’ Depth Chart
GREEN BAY, Wis. – There was one big change on the Green Bay Packers’ depth chart as training camp opened on Monday.
After rolling with free-agent addition Xavier McKinney and second-year player Anthony Johnson as the starting safeties throughout the offseason practices, the Packers made a change with rookie second-round pick Javon Bullard supplanting Johnson with the No. 1 defense.
“It’s definitely important to me,” Bullard said after practice. “I want to play. Wherever the coaches see that, that’s on them. But I’m trying to be my best foot forward to be in a position to feed my family and make this team successful.”
Bullard is the first rookie to move into the starting lineup. First-round pick Jordan Morgan worked with the second team at right guard and right tackle and second-round linebacker Edgerrin Cooper worked mostly behind veteran Eric Wilson.
The change on the depth chart was anything but a surprise. Bullard was the second safety off the board in this year’s draft and was selected to help address the defense’s biggest shortcoming last season.
“We have high expectations for all those guys,” general manager Brian Gutekunst said when asked specifically before practice about expectations for Bullard and Cooper. “I feel really good about these young guys coming in and how they’ve approached things so far. Training camp is a whole different animal and the season is, as well.”
Bullard’s talent is undeniable. While he might not have ideal height, he’s got size, strength and speed. He was versatile, thriving in the slot as a sophomore in 2022 and at safety as a junior in 2023. He was a playmaker in coverage and an aggressive, reliable tackler vs. the run. He was a big-game player, as well, earning Defensive MVP honors in Georgia’s semifinal and championship victories as a sophomore.
It takes more than talent to get on the field, though. Especially at safety, where one missed assignment can become six points for the opponent.
Bullard bristled when asked if he’s feeling comfortable in the scheme.
“I ain’t going to lie,” he said. “I don’t even like the word ‘comfortable.’ No disrespect, but I don’t really like that word – especially in this profession because the second you get comfortable, somebody’s got your job. And I don’t even have a job yet. So, that word, it’s not even in my vocabulary right now. I’m still chasing my goals, I’m still chasing the goals for this team.”
The Packers’ goals of winning the Super Bowl will hinge in part on Bullard’s rapid acclimation to life in the NFL. Green Bay’s defense suffered from safety play that delivered almost zero impact last season.
Bullard expects to deliver that impact by beating everyone’s expectations.
“My expectations for myself are higher than anybody asks of me,” he said. “I’m a hard ass on myself more than anybody. I don’t really consider the outside noise or the distractions or things like that because I know where I want to do and I know the things that I want to accomplish. And I know the things that this team has to accomplish. So, you put all that in the accountability and just put a clear mindset, and I feel like you got your main focal point.”
Perhaps the highlight of Bullard’s first day of training camp was his ride to practice.
“I’ll tell you what, though, I do like riding the bike,” he said. “That’s a great tradition. So, I did love that. I feel like it was a good first day, for sure.”
He added: “I definitely felt the energy from the fans. You could tell, man, through this city alone, these fans, they love football. They love football. And I love football, too. So, it seems like the place for me to be.”
