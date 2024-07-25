Packers Two-Deep Training Camp Depth Chart
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Here is a look at the Green Bay Packers’ depth chart through the first three days of training camp.
This is not a projection of where they’ll end up entering Week 1 against the Eagles or even how they’ll be when they return to the practice field on Friday. This is a snapshot following practices on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.
Coach Matt LaFleur splits his team into two for large chunks of practice, with starters and key backups on one side of the field and everyone else on the other.
“I think it will be fluid,” he said before Tuesday’s practice. “We’ll rotate through guys. Especially when they truly are really competitive situations, we may change it up. But I wouldn’t look too far into it right now. We’ve got a long camp in front of us. We’ve got to get to the preseason games before it really, truly starts to separate itself.”
Here is how the players have lined up to start camp. Note: Players marked with an asterisk have not practiced.
Packers Depth Chart on Offense
Quarterback: Jordan Love*, Sean Clifford
With Love having skipped the first three practices as he awaits a contract extension, Clifford – despite his struggles – has taken all the first-team reps. After five interceptions the past two days, it’ll be interesting to see if rookie Michael Pratt at least gets an opportunity to throw to the top playmakers.
Running back: Josh Jacobs, AJ Dillon
With rookie MarShawn Lloyd sidelined by a hip injury, Emanuel Wilson has joined Jacobs and Dillon with the first unit.
Receiver: Christian Watson, Dontayvion Wicks
Receiver: Romeo Doubs, Bo Melton
Slot: Jayden Reed*
We’ll leave it to just Reed in the slot. The first snap of camp is the perfect illustration. With Reed out with a toe injury, the Packers lined up with Wicks and Doubs as the receivers and Watson in the slot. In other words, an in-season injury to Reed wouldn’t result in a one-for-one switch.
Left tackle: Rasheed Walker, Andre Dillard
Left guard: Elgton Jenkins, Sean Rhyan
Center: Josh Myers, Elgton Jenkins
Right guard: Sean Rhyan, Jordan Morgan
Right tackle: Zach Tom, Kadeem Telfort
Walker’s received an enormous workload, presumably to get him ready for his second year as a starter. With Tom sidelined by a torn pectoral, the first line has been Walker, Jenkins, Myers, Rhyan and Dillard. The next group has been Walker, Rhyan, Jenkins/Myers, Jordan Morgan and Dillard. With Jenkins getting the day off on Wednesday and with Dillard off to poor start, the first line was Walker, Rhyan, Myers, Morgan and Telfort.
Telfort, an undrafted free agent in 2023, moving ahead of Dillard, a former first-round pick, was the first really big change this summer.
Tight end: Luke Musgrave, Tucker Kraft*
With Kraft sidelined by a torn pectoral, Trevor Davis and Ben Sims have been the next in line behind Musgrave.
Packers Depth Chart on Defense
Defensive end: Rashan Gary, Kingsley Enagbare
Defensive tackle: Kenny Clark, Karl Brooks
Defensive tackle: TJ Slaton, Devonte Wyatt
Defensive end: Preston Smith, Lukas Van Ness
After starting all 17 games last season, Slaton typically takes the first rep ahead of Wyatt in every period. It’s rather obvious that Slaton is the better run defender and Wyatt the better pass rusher. The Packers no doubt would like to play them based on situations as much as possible, so it might not really be a competition as much as having defined roles.
Linebacker: Isaiah McDuffie, Eric Wilson
Middle linebacker: Quay Walker, Ty’Ron Hopper
Linebacker: Eric Wilson, Edgerrin Cooper
Wilson, one of Green Bay’s top players on special teams and a valuable role player on defense, continues to work ahead of Cooper, the touted second-round pick. When the first defense is on the field, Wilson typically takes the first rep or two before he’s replaced by Cooper. When only two linebackers are needed in nickel, it’s almost always been Walker and McDuffie, though it was Walker and Cooper for a few snaps on Wednesday. McDuffie and Hopper, a third-round pick, are off to good starts.
Cornerback: Jaire Alexander, Robert Rochell
Cornerback: Eric Stokes, Carrington Valentine
The presumptive battle between Stokes and Valentine really hasn’t taken place. With few exceptions, it’s been Alexander and Stokes with the No. 1 defense and Rochell and Valentine with the No. 2 defense. Stokes’ two interceptions on Wednesday won’t hurt his standing, that’s for sure.
Slot: Keisean Nixon, Kalen King.
Nixon typically has manned the slot with the first- and second-team defenses. Only when the No. 3 defense comes on the field has King gotten hit shot.
Safety: Xavier McKinney, Anthony Johnson
Safety: Javon Bullard, Evan Williams
This is the hot battle of training camp. It was McKinney and Bullard with the No. 1 defense on Monday, McKinney and Williams on Tuesday and McKinney and Bullard on Wednesday. Johnson has gotten some snaps alongside McKinney, as well, but it seems like a two-horse race to start with McKinney.
Packers Depth Chart on Special Teams
Kicker: Anders Carlson, Greg Joseph
Punter: Daniel Whelan
Long snapper: Matt Orzech
Rookie kicker James Turner was 4-of-6 on field goals on Monday and again on Wednesday. So, it might not be long before it’s a two-man battle between Carlson (who was 6-of-6 on Tuesday) and Joseph (5-of-6 on Tuesday). Including the offseason, it would seem Carlson has a rather large advantage.
To sign quarterback Jacob Eason on Tuesday, the Packers released rookie snapper Peter Bowden. That means Orzech is the lone snapper. Whelan has been going solo for about 11 months. There’s really no reason to sign a challenger given how he has punted and held on kicks.
