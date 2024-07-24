Biggest Battle of Training Camp Becomes Obvious
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The most hotly contested battle at Green Bay Packers training camp became clear in just two days.
While there are important competitions at cornerback and kicker, the biggest of them all is finding a safety to pair with marquee free-agent addition Xavier McKinney.
Throughout the offseason practices, the top pairing was McKinney and second-year player Anthony Johnson. When training camp opened on Monday, the duo was McKinney and second-round draft pick Javon Bullard. On Tuesday, another rookie, fourth-round pick Evan Williams, got his chance alongside McKinney.
“Our coach likes getting us ready to the speed of the 1s and that’s both of us,” Williams said after a rainy Tuesday practice that was highlighted by his interception. “He kind of moved us around. He wants us getting comfortable playing with X, comfortable playing with each other, a little bit with Anthony, and just seeing a different look than with the 2s.
“Getting to run against Luke (Musgrave) and (Dontayvion) Wicks and feel that speed and just kind of get us up to speed. I was anticipating it a little bit and it was good to be out there. For sure.”
It might be the desire of defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley and assistants Derrick Ansley and Ryan Downard to give Williams a chance to feel that speed, but he wouldn’t be getting that chance at all if he had struggled through the offseason.
So, that Williams was given an opportunity with the starting defense speaks volumes about his progress.
“Yeah, absolutely,” he said. “You definitely want to make it permanent that you’re getting 1 reps all the time, but it’s so early. It’s definitely on my goal list to assert myself at that position, as it is with everybody, but I’m happy with where I’m at right now.”
McKinney, repeating what he said during OTAs, called this “one of the best groups I’ve played with since I’ve been in the league,” even though he’s likely to be starting with a rookie for the first time in his career. McKinney likes Bullard’s poise and intelligence. And he likes Williams, too.
“He’s been great,” McKinney said after practice. “Obviously, he made some plays today – he had a pick today – but he’s a good player. He’s going to be really good. He’s made a lot of plays since we’ve been doing this. Even at OTAs, he made a lot of plays. He’s smart, he’s instinctual, so he’s a good guy.”
It would have been reasonable to assume that Bullard would be handed a starting job. It wasn’t just that he was a second-round pick; he was the second safety off the board. Other than Tyler Nubin, general manager Brian Gutekunst could have picked any safety to fill a giant hole in the lineup. He chose Bullard.
However, the coaches’ preaching of competition isn’t just empty talk. That Williams is truly getting a chance adds even more fuel to his fire.
“I think you can imagine that it’s definitely a good feeling that, ‘OK, there’s nobody that’s just drafted above me that’s just going to get all the reps because they were drafted above me,” Williams said. “Coach Ansley, he says a lot that, ‘It doesn’t matter where you were drafted. First round, third round, seventh round or undrafted. You’re here. You’re here. So now it’s time to make your mark. If you’re in the building, you have an opportunity. Now it’s time for you to do what you do.’
“So, I’ve really just tried to take that to heart. I’ve never been a huge believer that where you’re drafted is going to determine your career path or outcome. I’m just really trying to make the most of my opportunities and just play fast and try to make those plays.”
Williams made a big-time play early in Tuesday’s practice. Playing the deep middle of the field, he zoomed to his left to make an impressive interception near the sideline.
These practices are just a start, obviously. The Packers will practice in shorts and helmets a couple more times before they put on pads for the real start of training camp.
Who will make those plays when it’s live? Who will make a play in joint practices against the Broncos and Ravens? Who will tackle the running back in the open field in the preseason?
The answers to those questions will be the answer to which safety will line up with McKinney on Sept. 6 against the Philadelphia Eagles.
“Just got to keep making plays,” Williams said. “The coaches have made that really clear that there’s a spot that’s open, and it’s about who comes in and is able to pick up the playbook and do their responsibility as fast as they can and just be a playmaker. …
“So, I’m really just trying to take the coaching, get the fundamentals down and really just play with my hair on fire and see how it goes.”
