Packers Elevate Cornerback for Sunday vs. Titans
GREEN BAY, Wis. – With cornerback Carrington Valentine likely inactive for Sunday’s game at the Tennessee Titans, the Green Bay Packers are elevating Robert Rochell from the practice squad.
Valentine was listed as doubtful on the injury report. He did not practice this week due to an ankle injury.
So, it will be Jaire Alexander and Eric Stokes at the corners and Keisean Nixon in the slot against the Titans. The next men up will be Corey Ballentine, who beat out Rochell and Kalen King for a spot on the 53, and Rochell.
The injury is a tough blow for Valentine.
After a promising rookie season, Valentine and Eric Stokes were slated to battle for a starting job during training camp. Instead, Valentine suffered a hamstring injury and didn’t play in the preseason, allowing Stokes to win the job by default.
In Week 1, Stokes played 67 defensive snaps while Valentine played just one series against the Eagles.
It was a different story in Week 2, though. In the victory against the Colts, Valentine played 32 snaps compared to 24 for Stokes.
“That was determined before the game and it was communicated before the game,” defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley said this week. “We thought he was having a great training camp before he was injured. And then he came back and we saw him practicing better and better and making some plays in practice and we thought he deserved to play. The more guys that can have a role, I think that’s really, really important.”
According to Pro Football Focus and its judgment of coverage responsibilities, Stokes has allowed 2-of-3 passing for 21 yards and Valentine has allowed 2-of-3 passing for 25 yards.
With injuries to Stokes and Alexander and the trade of Rasul Douglas, Valentine went from seventh-round pick to starter last year. He led the team with nine passes defensed.
“When they go out and they practice and they compete and they’re doing all the little things right – if they show they deserve to play, we’ve got to find a way to get them on the field,” Hafley said.
“We felt strongly about that and I thought he did some really nice things in the game. He was physical. He came down to run hard a few times. He made a few good plays, a few good tackles. I thought he covered pretty well. The more guys you can get involved in those positions, you’re going to need them.”
With excellent athleticism, Rochell was a fourth-round pick by the Rams in 2021. He wound up starting five games and intercepting one pass as a rookie as part of a Super Bowl-winning defense. He played in all 17 games for the Rams in 2022 but didn’t start any games. The Packers snagged him off Carolina’s practice squad last October, and he played 112 snaps on special teams in nine appearances.
