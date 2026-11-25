Over 11 months after tearing his ACL , Micah Parsons will make his long-awaited return to the field on Wednesday when the Packers face the Rams on Thanksgiving Eve.

Much about Parsons’s career has been fast. His 4.39-second 40-yard dash time. His time to pressure quarterbacks was as low as 2.31 seconds in 2023. His start to the NFL was seamless, as he recorded 12 or more sacks in his first five seasons—even as he transitioned from linebacker to edge rusher.

Parsons, however, has had to be patient in his recovery from the torn ACL. Because of the nature of his particular injury and the timing of his surgery, Parsons’s return took longer than other players coming off an ACL tear, including Patrick Mahomes, who tore his ACL on the same day as Parsons but returned for Week 1 .

“I had a full lateral and medial meniscus repair, including the ACL, so when people are walking at three weeks, I’m still not weight-bearing, so my quad is fully dead,” Parsons said earlier this month . “I didn’t get off crutches until seven to eight weeks, so if you count those two months, I’m exactly where a nine-month [recovery] is supposed to be. So that’s why everyone’s timelines are different. I had a lot of damage done to my leg, and I think it’s a miracle that I’m even standing here today and opening up my window.”

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Since he was drafted, Parsons has been one of the league’s best defensive players. As his return loomed, he was realistic that it could take him some time to fully return to form as he makes his way back from the most serious injury of his professional career.

“Am I going to be the All-Pro Micah, the person that I once was this year? Probably not until later,” Parsons added . “I think what people will see is this guy is ready to play football, and he’s going to play hard, and he’s gonna boost this defense that was already doing a great job. I think you’ll see flashes of All-Pro Micah when I get to pass rush, and there’s gonna be times when you’re gonna be like, ‘Dang, what was Micah doing?’ There’s gonna be times that I question myself, too, like, ‘What was I doing right there?’ I’m not ashamed of that. I’m not scared of seeing that failure because I just came back from an 11-month injury.”

The Packers’ defense has done its part without Parsons to start the season. Green Bay ranks last in the NFC North because they play in the league’s most difficult division, but their defense has impressed under new DC Jonathan Gannon. The unit ranks second in pressure rate (40.2%) and eighth in passing yards allowed and EPA per play, helping them start 6–4.

Parsons should boost the Packers’ pass rush—even if it takes a bit for him to get going. Few edge rushers of Parsons’s caliber that have torn their ACL in recent history. The closest comparison is 49ers edge rusher Nick Bosa, who tore his ACL in 2020, his second season. Bosa returned well, tallying one sack in his first game back and 15.5 sacks during the 2021 season as the 49ers reached the NFC championship game.

Parsons is looking to make a similar impact on the Packers, starting with a pivotal matchup against the Rams that will have ramifications on the playoff race . The Packers currently hold the No. 7 seed in the NFC and will need to defeat the Rams to maintain that standing.

For the game, the Rams will be donning special uniforms on Wednesday to pay tribute to the “Fearsome Foursome,” the famed defensive line which consisted of stars Deacon Jones, Merlin Olsen, Lamar Lundy and Rosey Grier, while boasting a modern version of the unit featuring Kobie Turner, Byron Young and future Hall of Famers Aaron Donald and Myles Garrett. Parsons will have the opportunity to spoil the Rams’ tribute party and outshine two of the league’s best defensive linemen with his own play as he hits the field again.

Parsons’s main focus, of course, is to win and aid the Packers’ playoff aspirations.

“I understand what this game Wednesday means to the organization, myself, and what it means for the playoffs,” Parsons said Monday. “… Every game is going to be the difference between playoffs or Cancun.”

The Packers traded for Parsons before the 2025 season to make a Super Bowl push. They were 9-3-1 at the time of his injury, but finished the season losing five consecutive games, including a wild-card matchup against the rival Bears.

Now, he’s back and has a chance to lift the Packers again. The team’s hopes don’t fall solely on him—it will be hard to make a run for the Super Bowl with the state of their run game—but he is the caliber of player that can elevate the team, especially in a tight playoff race.

“The only thing I’m targeting in the sense of mindset is to win every week to try to uplift this season, change the season around and do exactly what the Packers brought me here to do,” Parsons added. “That’s it. That’s my only target: to make a run for the playoffs and make guys around me better. … I think I’ve achieved everything in my career except for the big one.”

The Packers still have a ways to go before they reach “the big one,” but Parsons can spark those dreams again in a pivotal prime-time clash against another NFC contender, 11 months after they melted away on a sunny day in Denver.