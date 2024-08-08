Monk Gets Massive Opportunity at Training Camp
GREEN BAY, Wis. – When opportunity knocks in the NFL, it’s up to the player to sprint to the door to answer, no matter the circumstances.
Before the first 11-on-11 snap of Thursday’s practice at Green Bay Packers training camp, right guard Sean Rhyan was flagged for a false start. The coaches pulled Rhyan and inserted rookie Jacob Monk into the lineup with the No. 1 offensive line.
Not just for a play or two. Not just for the series. But for the rest of the day.
“It’s crazy lining up and seeing someone like Kenny Clark right in front of me and seeing the speed that he plays with and the intent that he has coming off the ball,” Monk said. “It’s definitely different to see out there.”
To be sure, Monk’s not in the running for a starting job at the moment. Former Pro Bowl left guard Elgton Jenkins got the day off. First-round pick Jordan Morgan, who had moved ahead of Rhyan and into the starting lineup, is out with a shoulder injury.
Still, this was Monk’s first big chance – even if it was a no-pads practice with limited hitting in the trenches.
Regardless of whether he starts against the Cleveland Browns in Saturday’s preseason opener, Monk will get a lot of playing time. As he did during his final two seasons at Duke, Monk has split his training-camp snaps between center and guard. The versatility was a major reason why the Packers selected him in the fifth round.
“Different spots demand different things,” Monk said. “You’ve definitely got to be thinking at both spots but more so at center because the offense is going to run through you. You’ve got to be on your toes at both spots and ready to meet the challenge.”
Monk’s been challenged throughout his career. His father, Stanley, was a running back at Duke who spent time with the Dallas Cowboys. An uncle, Quincy Monk, was a linebacker at North Carolina who played for the New York Giants and Houston Oilers from 2002 through 2004.
“My parents say my first word was ‘football.’ Probably not, but that’s what I’ve heard,” Monk said. “I’ve loved football since the beginning. It really has been a dream of mine.”
“It’s run through my genes,” he added.
Like his father, Monk started his football life playing running back.
“I scored a couple touchdowns in middle school and scored one in high school. So, I thought I was pretty good,” Monk said.
Eventually, the native of Clayton, N.C., grew out of running back. As a sophomore at Corinth Holders High School, he went from defensive line to offensive line and became a three-star recruit at guard.
“It was taking that aggressiveness from defense over to offense, that’s what helped me out,” he said.
Monk had a remarkable career at Duke. He started 58 games in five seasons, including 12 games at right tackle as a true freshman in 2019. He was an honorable mention all-ACC selection at guard in 2021, honorable mention again as a guard and center in 2022, and second team as a guard and center in 2023.
Monk was a two-year team captain, as well. He was a revered leader at Duke, who set the standard through word and by deed.
With the Packers, Monk is in a different position. Jenkins, center Josh Myers and right tackle Zach Tom are established players while Monk is simply trying to make the team.
Still, there are opportunities to lead – including against the Browns, when he’ll be part of a young offensive line.
“I think it’s just what’s demanded at the time,” he said. “I feel like when I’m at center, you have to be a leader. You have to be loud, you have to be vocal, you have to be present to make those calls. But I’m not going to overstep my boundaries or anything. I feel like the main thing is being the same person every day so my teammates know what they’re going to get out of me, and I expect the same from them.”
Saturday’s game might be just a preseason game, but not to the rookies. It won’t be Brazil in Week 1 or Lambeau Field thereafter, but this will be the first game for Monk and all the players who’ve worked and sacrificed to reach the pinnacle of the sport.
So, yes, Monk is excited.
“Yes, sir,” he said. “For sure. I’m really excited. It’s a dream come true.”
