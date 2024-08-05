Brooks, Wooden Have Clear Heads, High Hopes Entering 2024
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Karl Brooks and Colby Wooden’s playing style, by nature of their position, is vicious and chaotic. Their primary goal is to be a disruptor to opposing offenses. But entering their second seasons with the Green Bay Packers, the two defensive linemen are looking to, internally, be the opposite — calm and focused.
The duo, as is the case for most rookies, feel like they spent too much time in their head last season instead of on the field. After talking to some veteran leaders, though, both realized the need to tune out the noise of their own doubts and second guessing.
Brooks, selected in the sixth round out of Bowling Green, took an intentional approach this offseason to clearing his head. Ever since his rookie season came to an end in January, he’s found 30 minutes each day to go through meditation exercises. He hopes to clear his head on and off the field.
“It makes a difference,” Brooks said this week. “Just coming in here free minded, no drama, no nothing, just coming in here and ready to play ball. My mind be clear, it just helps me focus a little bit more on game day.”
Wooden learned from a rookie season in which he appeared on just short of 23 percent of the Packers’ defensive snaps. He recorded 17 total tackles in his debut season,
“My main takeaway (from 2023) is 'just go,’” Wooden said after practice Thursday. “Last year, I was trying to not mess up, trying to just play and get everything right. After talking to Kenny (Clark), RG (Rashan Gary) and some other vets, they were just like, ‘You're going to make mistakes, but make that mistake going 100 miles an hour.’”
The advice that Wooden received from veterans on the team is reminiscent of a tenant of new defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley’s teaching methods. Many of Hafley’s former players, including Richard Sherman, have praised the coach for his ability to explain concepts in a way for players to easily understand.
“It’s very detailed,” Hafley said of his scheme at his introductory press conference. “We try to make it simple for players so they can play fast so they don't have to think so they can be confident and not be afraid to make mistakes so I can get them the information that they need so they can go out there and be fearless.”
With things slowed down for Wooden, he’s focused on improving his hand placement, trying to become more deliberate with his strike and his placement.
Up more than 15 pounds from last year's listed playing weight of 273, Wooden is one of the most versatile pieces along the defensive line. He has experience playing in a 4-3 from his time at Auburn, with ample playing time at defensive tackle as well as defensive end. After spending last year on the defensive interior, Wooden has played some end during training camp.
Without the weight of worries of having to prove himself as a newcomer, Wooden expects to play much freer this season. So far this training camp, a lighter mind has led to a more productive Wooden.
“I'm not thinking as much, I'm growing, reacting and loving, especially this new defense, kind of gives me this opportunity to show my skill case and what I could do, playing inside and outside, going rushing.”
Brooks had an impressive rookie season in Green Bay, recording 20 total tackles and four sacks and appearing in just over 34 percent of defensive snaps. Like Wooden, he has experience in a 4-3 scheme from his time at Bowling Green.
“I just feel like this defense suits a lot of players on our team, just with athleticism first of all, you can play fast and easy to run. So, I love it.”
For Brooks and Wooden, this step together to adjust to a new scheme and build off of their rookie seasons with clearer minds is only the latest step for a bond that forged last season as the rookies learned together.
“Karl, that's my best friend, my brother for sure,” Wooden said. “To come in and go through the same growing pains and learning the same thing was good for us. Because he's nobody ever wants to go through something by themselves. its good for me to go through that with him.”
Wooden and Brooks combine for about 580 pounds. They themselves are not a light matchup for offensive linemen. Internally, however, they are looking to be the opposite.
More Green Bay Packers Training Camp News
