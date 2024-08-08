From World Champion to New Packers Kicker, Here’s Alex Hale’s Unique Path
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Back home in Australia, new Green Bay Packers kicker Alex Hale was part of his country’s World Cup soccer developmental program. He excelled in tennis. He became a junior world champion in wakeskating.
After he graduated from high school, he came to the United States to chase another challenge.
“I stopped wakeskating and I wanted to go to college and wanted to pursue a sport at the same time,” Hale said on Wednesday following his first practice after signing with the Packers. “So, I began looking at kicking and I started from scratch. Went to see John and he told me as much as he could and sent me on my way.”
John is John Carney. Carney kicked in the NFL for 23 seasons and ranks fifth in NFL history in points scored and field goals. Today, he runs Carney Coaching in Carlsbad, Calif., and is one of the best kicking coaches in the country.
How did they connect?
“Several years ago, his parents kind of dropped him off at our gym and said, ‘Hey, we’re from Australia. His big brother played soccer for San Diego State. And he likes to kick football, so we’re just going to drop him off here and see what happens,’” Carney said.
Seriously?
“Something not too far from that,” Carney said with a laugh.
“So, he spent a lot of time with our NFL free agents at the time. So, older guys – guys who had played in college and now were working hard to play in the XFL or USFL or NFL or CFL, and so that’s where his bar was set. He wasn’t kicking with high school or college guys; he was kicking with guys who had already accomplished that and were going next level. I think that was a big help because he was trying to keep up with the big boys.”
Hale’s wakeskating history factored in his rapid growth.
If you’ve never heard of wakeskating – think wakeboarding but without the bindings – you’re not alone.
“Yeah, I never heard of it, either, until he showed me some video,” Carney said. “I was like, ‘Wow, you did that?’ So, I was excited about that because he’s no stranger to competition, he’s no stranger to preparation, he’s no stranger to competitive nerves and getting up for a big event. So, he already had that built in.”
Not surprisingly given his overall athletic prowess, Hale was a quick study. In short order, Carney began sending film out to colleges, and Hale chose Oklahoma State.
“I’d never put on pads or a helmet before my first practice at Oklahoma State,” Hale said.
Hale redshirted in 2018 and kicked in a couple games in 2019. In 2020, he was a semifinalist for the Lou Groza Award, which goes to the nation’s best kicker, but suffered a torn ACL during warmups before the game against Oklahoma.
Hale regained the kicking job in 2023 and made 27-of-34 field-goal attempts to once again become a Groza semifinalist.
“Alex is unique, 100 percent,” Carney said of Hale’s story.
Hale went undrafted and unsigned this year. He continued to kick with Carney, who recently hosted a Combine for free-agent specialists. Nine scouts were present, and film was made available for other teams to check out.
“He just went out there and just knocked a bunch of balls down just like it was every day of practice. Just nothing seems to faze him,” Carney said.
Hale’s performance earned him a workout in Green Bay on Tuesday morning. It was his first NFL opportunity.
The Packers called him on Tuesday afternoon with the good news that he’d be joining the kicking battle featuring incumbent Anders Carlson and veteran Greg Joseph.
“Just shocked,” Hale said. “Didn’t expect to be this far. Two weeks ago, I was sitting in San Diego training by myself and with John. Didn’t think I’d be here right now.”
On Wednesday, with Carlson and Joseph getting the day off, Hale was the only kicker. He made 5-of-6 field-goal attempts. On the miss, the snap was high and Hale was wide right from 45 yards.
Was he nervous?
“Definitely at first,” Hale said with a laugh.
The life of a specialist is challenging. Most don’t make a team on his first try. It’s a continual process of staying ready and hoping to hear the knock of opportunity.
Getting signed by the Packers provided a jolt of confidence that he’s on the right path.
“It definitely gives you confidence and some reassurance that, hey, some people are interested in the way you’re performing,” Hale said. “I’m sure my journey’s got a lot more left than whatever happens over the next few weeks. So, yeah, just take it as it comes and try to do my best.”
Hale has a great opportunity in front of him. Joseph, who spent his last three seasons kicking for the Minnesota Vikings, has made 85.1 percent of his field-goal attempts during training camp. Carlson, a sixth-round pick by the Packers last year, has made 78.7 percent.
Carlson had a rocky rookie season, with a pesky miss-a-game habit after a hot start. Still, he finished with a better season-long success rate than Joseph, even though Joseph benefited from playing his home games indoors.
What does Hale bring to the competition?
“He’s very accurate. He’s strong,” Carney said. “In the combine last week, he hit a 60-yard field goal no problem. He kicks off well. I think his skills are athletic, very good focus, very good demeanor to become a very good NFL kicker. He’s got that demeanor that you want, just a guy that’s just a very cool character. Just goes about his business and is not distracted.”
