Bullard Looking ‘Smooth’ in Race for Starting Safety
GREEN BAY, Wis. – In the intense battle to be one of the Green Bay Packers’ starting safeties, has rookie Javon Bullard jumped into the lead?
Only the coaches will know that answer after dissecting the film from Saturday’s Family Night practice at Lambeau Field, but it was interesting that Bullard worked with the No. 1 defense on Thursday and again on Saturday. For the start of camp, the Packers had alternated Bullard, fellow rookie Evan Williams and second-year player Anthony Johnson as the sidekick to Xavier McKinney.
Given a second consecutive day with the starters, Bullard appeared to make the most of it as one of the most impactful players for a defense that won the night.
“It’s smooth. It’s smooth,” Bullard said. “Just continuing to get better day in and day out, coming in ready to work each and every day. Just trying to be the best player that I can possibly be.”
Bullard has been impressive all summer when he’s been able to read, react, step on the gas and explode forward. Any swing pass or checkdown to his area has been a lost cause for the offense. What stood out on Saturday was his coverage ability. He had struggled in that phase at times, which was a bit of a surprise considering that’s how he put his name on the map at Georgia in 2022.
He was excellent on Saturday, though, which is obviously a welcome development. On a third-and-6 during an early red-zone period, Jordan Love tried to hit Christian Watson on a slant but Bullard was there and almost grabbed an interception. Later, Love went downfield to the team’s premier slot receiver, Jayden Reed, but Bullard stomped on the accelerator for the breakup.
“I should’ve picked it. I should’ve picked it. Yeah, I should’ve picked it,” Bullard said of the play to Reed. “But just being a football player, breaking on the ball, trusting your instincts.”
It was an impressive play. When Love cocked his arm, Bullard was about 5 yards off Reed. By the time Love released the ball, Bullard was within 2 yards.
“You always have to play fast,” Bullard said. “There’s only one way to play this game and that’s fast and physical. I try to pride myself on that and try to make plays as much as I can.”
Is that athleticism? Instincts? Film study?
“All of those things and God-given ability. I can’t forget the most important thing, the man up above,” he replied. “All those things combine for accountability when you’re out there on that field. Really, it takes over. Sometimes, things don’t add up the way you want them to but your football instincts got to take over your body a little bit at times.”
Bullard’s final noteworthy play of the night came on his last play. With the offense facing a third-and-10 in a 2-minute drill, Love had nowhere to go so settled for a checkdown to tight end Luke Musgrave. With Bullard in the vicinity, the play was doomed to failure. In a blur that’s become a staple at practice, Bullard closed the gap and made the stop near the line of scrimmage to give the defense the win.
“Anticipation and being a football player and not being a robot. You just break on the ball,” Bullard said.
Receiver Romeo Doubs, who scored a pair of red-zone touchdowns and added catches of 16 and 24 yards, has been impressed by the rookie.
“Ever since OTAs, he’s been making plays,” Doubs said. “Glad to have a guy like him on the team. I believe his growth is going to be really good because we have really experienced guys on our defense. Sky’s the limit for him.”
There’s more to playing safety than coverage, obviously. A physical and versatile defender at Georgia, Bullard relishes the physicality of the game.
“That’s just the dog he’s got in him,” Doubs said. “He played ball at Georgia – powerhouse, a lot of great players that come out of there – so I’m glad to have him here.”
After Saturday, Bullard might have given himself the clear lead in the race to start opposite McKinney. If he keeps improving in man coverage, he could mount a challenge to Keisean Nixon in the slot at some point, as well.
Bullard doesn’t care. “I want to be on the field. That’s all that matters to me,” he said. His clearest path to the field is beating out Williams and Johnson at safety.
“It’s amazing. Competition breeds character,” Bullard said. “People compete in life all the time. Whether that’s every-day jobs or you’re in the NFL, people compete in life at all times. It’s competition. It’s going to make all of us better.”
